Retirement Strategy: Buying And Selling Stocks In My Simple Way

My approach is not conventional, and many might say it is even naïve, but it worked for decades for me. Maybe I was just lucky!

I have gotten lots of direct messages asking when to buy a dividend growth stock and when to sell one.

Of all the due diligence i have ever done, the most difficult part for me was to place a valuation on a great dividend, aristocrat or king, stock. I realize that many professionals make a living on using all sorts of methods and metrics to place a valuation on a stock and as far as I am concerned, as just a regular guy, I found them all too difficult and confusing for the way I invested.

Truth be told, I found them useless, but that was me.

I came up with a very simple approach to buying and selling stocks that worked for me, was simple and was based upon money management rather than various conflicting metrics that folks smarter than me try to sell you. I'm not selling anything. I'm simply explaining my own approach.

The Simple Steps I Used To Buy And Sell

Because of this unshakable chart over 100 years, the market, specifically the Dow Jones index, has always gone up:

Source: InvestingHaven.com

During the darkest periods the market has gone up, but timing the moves is a fool's game in my opinion. So instead I decided to look at each stock that I was interested in, and to make a decision based on the share price. If a stock was halfway between its 52-week high and low, or lower, it was in my "buy zone."

I didn't bother using the trillions of metrics to tell me if the blue-chip dividend aristocrat or king was a decent buy. I hardly ever got the lowest price, but I never paid the highest price. To me, a few dollars either way over decades of buying and holding didn't make a difference to me, as long as the stock paid me and gave me raises simply to hold the stock.

So let's look at one right now using this approach and why I would buy shares:

Exxon Mobil (XOM): $34.16/share price, 52-week high and low - $30.11-$73.12

Now don't get all bent out of shape. I realize that XOM is facing strong headwinds, but the stock is a dividend aristocrat. And although the industry is in the doldrums, this great company has navigated through all the good and bad times for 38 consecutive years and has paid and increased its dividend every single year.

I also realize that its current balance sheet is less than wonderful. However take into account the history of this company and understand that even though times are difficult, the company is not sitting around doing nothing.

Let me ask you this: If you'd worked for XOM for 25 years, and had been paid well, would you simply quit and give up the job because the enormous company is going through difficult times?

If you would say "yes," that would not be truthful. In fact you would be a fool. To me, as long as the dividend keeps paying me and gives me raises, I am willing to take the risk and keep my eye on it if that dividend track record is busted. Getting XOM at a price it has not seen in about a year, and a 20% discount to actual book value, are enough for me.

Am I getting a fair value? To me, absolutely. The yield currently is 10.20% with a five-year growth rate of nearly 5%. Even if the company were to cut the dividend by 50%, at the current share price I believe 99.999% of the bad news is priced in and a 5% dividend is not too shabby! I will take the risk, and you need to decide whether you would as well. It is your decision.

I used this approach with every single dividend growth stock I purchased, and while it is not very "Wall Street-ish," it worked for me. Test it yourself and see if you might consider this approach. It takes out all the guessing and fancy footwork and leaves in just plain common sense based on a 100-year track record.

Time in the market is always better than timing the market.

Now let's look at my selling approach. First of all, as a dividend growth investor, holding for the long term is my primary objective. Truly selling a stock happens only for a limited number of reasons.

I have dire personal circumstances that force me to liquidate.

The company has decided to stop paying me a dividend to hold the stock.

There is a better opportunity to increase my income stream with another equity.

That's it. However there were times when a stock would appreciate so greatly that I would take some chips off the table and book a profit. For me, booking a profit gave me an opportunity to buy another dividend aristocrat or king to expand my portfolio and generate even more income for myself.

This is the rule I set for myself: If a stock increased in the share price by 50%, I would consider selling a 25% portion of my shares and keep the rest. The money would be redeployed into another dividend growth stock or, if needed, into my cash reserves so I could wait for an opportunity.

For argument's sake:

Exxon Mobil goes from the price I paid ($34.16/share) to about $51.00/share. If I wanted to take a selling action, it would be no more than 25% of my shares, period.

Exxon Mobil goes from the price I paid ($34.16/share) to about $68.00/share. If I were to consider taking a profit, I would sell up to 50% of my shares, period. That money would go into my next wonderful dividend growth stock to grow my income stream, or into my reserves to wait for an opportunity that might even do better for my goal.

Keep in mind that my entire focus was to increase my income stream as much as I could, as soon as I could, no matter what the share price was doing on any particular day (and no matter the economic uncertainty).

Just for fun, let's look at some popular DGI stocks that have attained aristocrat or king status over the years:





I can assure you that AT&T (T), Altria (MO), Coca-Cola (KO), Procter & Gamble (PG) and Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) would be paying you a very nice income stream just for your simply holding the shares over the decades. That would be the case no matter what the economy was doing, or whether any of these companies were having difficult times.

Obviously, we have no crystal ball and have no idea what the future holds, but by doing consistent research and due diligence we should be able to mitigate some or even most of the risk to the income stream.

Of course if you truly feel these companies have no future, and will not pay you to hold shares, then by all means, try something else. I realize we live in precarious times and anything can happen, but each one of you must know why you are investing, what your goal is, and your own risk tolerance level.

So there you have it. My own personal approach to buying and selling. I am not selling it, I know it is very simple, and there will be missteps and disappointments along the way. But with discipline, and a clear focus, this approach worked for me and you need to decide if it might work for you.

If you are seeking the quick buck, then forget it. This approach is not for you.

My Bottom Line

For me it was simple and elegant and since I was always confused by the so-called experts anyway, I felt comfortable using my buying and selling approach. I have no idea if it will work for you, but perhaps it might be worthwhile to at the very least back test and consider it.

How do you decide to buy and sell a stock as a DGIer?

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: The opinions and the strategies of the author are not intended to ever be a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The strategy the author used in his past worked for him, and it is for you to decide if it could benefit your financial future. Please remember to do your own research and know your risk tolerance. One more thing...I have no equities since I divested everything about 2 years ago due to very serious health issues and my personal circumstance...READ MY PROFILE FOR FURTHER INFORMATION.