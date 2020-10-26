Giverny Capital Q3 2020 David Poppe Letter

Giverny Capital Asset Management, LLC is a partnership between Giverny Capital of Montreal and David Poppe, the former president and chief executive officer of Ruane, Cunniff & Goldfarb, LLC.
For the third quarter, GCAM’s model portfolio, which is a Poppe family account, generated a 6.50% return, net of fees vs. 8.93% for the S&P 500 Index.
When we run a portfolio attribution analysis on FactSet, we see that relative to the S&P 500, GCAM is modestly overweight consumer stocks and industrials, and very overweight financials.
As far as changes to the model portfolio, we bought a small position in the British store chain B&M Value Retail. B&M sells low-priced items to value-conscious shoppers, with a mix of consumables and general merchandise.