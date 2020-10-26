Seeking Alpha
Technology ETFs Topping The 10/26 Select List

by: ETF Global
Summary

The technology sector has charted a rough few days recently.

Still, our Quant Model finds ample opportunities in technology ETFs.

A disruptive technologies ETF claims the top spot this week.

The ETFG Weekly Select List highlights the five most highly rated ETFs per Sector, Geographic Region and Strategy, as ranked by the ETFG Quant model.

Considering the sector’s substantial losses, this week we highlight the top ETFs within the Technology sector, in order to help readers diligence potential opportunities. ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF (DTEC) moved one spot to claim the 1st position.

Newcomers to the ETFG Weekly Select List this week claimed 2nd, 3rd and 4th, which included, in order, First Trust Nasdaq Smartphone Index Fund (FONE), ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (IPAY) and SPDR S&P Internet ETF (XWEB). SPDR S&P Technology Hardware ETF (XTH) maintained a 5th place position this week.

Here's the full data:

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. Business relationship disclosure: I am an employee of ETF Global.