The overall numbers have held up rather well and we might sell cash secured puts to buy this at the right price.

2020 has been a tough ride for real estate investors. Outside the rare REITs that were tied with technology like Digital Realty Trust Inc., (DLR) or CyrusOne Inc., (CONE), most have struggled to get any traction. Markets have found reasons to hate and sell almost every subsector in this space. One area that appears to be a big overreaction to us in general though, despite the headwinds, is the apartment sector. People have to live somewhere and the booming housing market means that renting is increasingly becoming more attractive. Here we find that the negative narrative is rather far away from the reality and we are beginning to see good values in this beaten down sector. Today, we examine one REIT in this space, Independence Realty Trust Inc. (IRT).

Source: IRT

A Southern Focused Apartment REIT

IRT has been around for over a decade and was originally formed in 2009. One major gripe investors have with REITs is their external management structure and IRT came with exactly that. IRT though changed that in 2016. It bought out its external manager contract for a rather fat sum of about $62 million.

The company currently owns and operates 58 apartment communities, located primarily in the Southwest of United States.

Source: IRT presentation

Recent Results

IRT started out 2020 on a strong note and portfolio average rental rate increased 3.4% year over year. This led to a big margin expansion and net operating income was up 7%. But things got rocky after that. On the surface the declines in rent growth were exceptionally modest in Q2-2020.

Source: IRT Q2-2020 press release

Occupancies were down just 0.9% and NOI, which was up year over year, decreased slightly from Q1-2020. Overall rent collections were also very strong.

Source: IRT Q2-2020 press release

IRT could have paid out its old dividend rate. Certainly its Core funds from operations (CFFO) supported the logic of continuing its 18 cents a quarter dividend.

Source: IRT Q2-2020 press release

But on account of IRT's leverage, the company decided to cut its dividends by 33%. In addition to the leverage, there were two big driving factors there. The first being that Core FFO ignores both routine and non-routine capital expenditures. Even subtracting out its routine capital expenditures of $1.4 million, the dividend payout ratio went over 100%. This was fine in good times, but COVID-19 panic was anything but normal. In addition, IRT had many other value-added projects in its properties that were a high source of capital drain.

Source: IRT presentation

Yes, these would add value eventually, but in a credit crunch like COVID-19, cash is king. With perfect hindsight, perhaps IRT would have chosen to keep things constant. Occupancies have remained strong and IRT is still able to pass through rent increases.

Source: IRT presentation

Rent collection has remained steady well into Q3-2020.

Source: IRT presentation

IRT's same property rent growth continues to outperform the national averages as well.

Source: IRT presentation

Overall, IRT is handling this rather well, although investors would have likely preferred a steady dividend stream.

Valuation and Dividend Safety

IRT trades at close to 16X Core FFO multiples and that is on the cheap side for a high quality apartment portfolio. Consensus NAV is around $12.50 and we believe that likely underestimates private market demand for high quality properties. IRT does carry more debt than most other REITs and that is a consequence of buying low cap rate properties. We have highlighted this equation previously and investors should familiarize themselves with the math. Overall interest coverage is still in excess of 2.5X and that is about average for a buffer here. IRT is focused on deleveraging and we believe they can achieve it over time.

Source: IRT presentation

Opining on the dividend safety at this point is the some what equivalent of bolting the barn door after the horse is in another town. But two cuts are not uncommon and we did think it was relevant to put out a dividend safety rating. The current payout ratio alongside a very good debt maturity profile makes us rate IRT at the lowest danger rating on on our proprietary Kenny Loggins Scale.

A low danger rating implies a less than 15% probability of a dividend cut in the next 12 months.

Conclusion

REITs are one of our overweight positions in our portfolio. This REIT is also in our favorite subsector (apartments) and it has an above average and well covered dividend. We don't see any existential risk and the stock is well priced for delivering 6-7% total returns from here. Unlike some other apartment REITs like Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. (APTS), we have high confidence in the numbers. IRT also lacks the complicated structure that APTS has. Having said that, we generally look for 10% total returns for an entry point and will keep an eye on this one. It could prove very lucrative at the right price. We don't believe the price is here, today.

Are you looking for Real Yields which reduce portfolio volatility and outperform in bear markets? Conservative Income Portfolio targets the best value stocks with the highest margins of safety. The volatility of these investments is further lowered using the best priced options. Our Cash Secured Put and Covered Call Portfolios are designed to reduce volatility while generating 7-9% yields. We focus on being the house and take the opposite side of the gambler. Learn more about our method & why it might be right for your portfolio. We are offering the next 20 subscribers a 20% discount to try our method risk-free!



Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.