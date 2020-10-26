Longer-term investors in UGL are likely going to see strong returns over the next year as momentum tendencies continue.

For the traders of the ProShares Ultra Gold ETF (UGL), it’s been a strong year with shares returning over 41% on a year-to-date basis.

I am currently bullish UGL and believe that shareholders stand to see at least another year of gains in this ETF. However, for holders of the fund, we need to examine the ETF’s appeals and drawbacks prior to making a comprehensive recommendation.

About UGL

If you’re unfamiliar with UGL, then you’re in luck in that it’s actually a pretty simple instrument. It targets a 2-times leveraged return of the Bloomberg Gold Subindex. This index holds and rolls near the front of the futures curve on a pre-determined schedule and is a fairly popular and systematic way of gaining exposure to futures curves.

So put simply, UGL is an ETF which is perpetually holding exposure to the gold futures curve on a 2-times leveraged basis. Its factsheet gives this nifty chart demonstrating that the fund does achieve its benchmark return with very little variance.

Within the gold ETF space, the large majority of invested money is actually placed in the physical commodities rather than futures contracts. The reason for this likely has to do with some combination of investor confidence in the commodity as well as marketing, however there’s a key reason why investors should beware if they are ever holding gold futures: roll yield.

Roll yield is what you get when you hold exposure in a futures contract and that futures contract rolls down or rolls up towards the spot price. The basic story of roll yield is that if you look at any given futures curve, there’s a difference between the prices of futures contracts and the spot price of the commodity. And over time, this difference between futures and spot will narrow to be zero at or around expiry in most commodities. This narrowing towards zero results in losses or gains for holders, depending on the price difference between spot and the futures contract held.

In the case of gold, futures traders are unfortunately out of luck because the curve almost always looks like this.

This state of futures contracts (increasing in value along the curve) is called “contango” and it is how gold futures generally are priced.

The reason why gold futures almost always look like this has to do with borrowing costs and the yields investors would receive or pay for storing physical gold. How the math works out is that if you were to see any price along the curve diverge from the spot price compounded at the borrowing costs for the commodity, then investors could borrow money, buy physical gold, and immediately sell a futures contract for later delivery. This would result in a risk-free profit for the gold trader and is the mechanism at work keeping the futures curve in contango.

At present, the math is showing that that the futures curve is increasing in value by around 2% per year. In other words, market participants able to do this arbitrage are keeping each point on the futures curve at around 2% per year of contango. This means that at today’s interest rates, investors in UGL are holding contracts which are narrowing towards the spot at around 2% per year. Or in UGL’s terms, this would be a 4% per year loss to UGL holders since it is 2x leveraged on futures.

For UGL shareholders, most of your return will come in the form of changes in the spot price of gold. However, investors need to be aware that since you are holding futures in this fund and since these futures are converging towards spot at an annualized pace of 2% per year, UGL will lag the performance of gold by around 4% per year. For example, if gold increases by 10% in a year, UGL will likely only increase by 16% (20% in price appreciation minus 4% in roll yield). Gold can be volatile and its movements can significantly outpace roll yield losses (as we witnessed this year), however UGL investors should be cognizant of this key impact upon returns.

Gold Markets

Now that we’ve established the key caveats and risks associated with a holding UGL, let’s turn our attention to the gold markets themselves. After all, UGL is a gold ETF and while roll yield is material, the main return which UGL will receive is due to the changes in the price of gold. And at present, I am quite bullish gold.

To start off, let’s take a look at the short-term trading picture as seen by the technical chart of gold. Since UGL can be quite volatile, it makes sense to be aware of short-term trends in the commodity since many will be actively trading this product.

At present, I believe that gold is in a moderately bullish trend with price gains somewhat capped by recent overhead resistance. Momentum is bullish, but weakly so (as seen by the MACD indicator beneath the chart) and price really hasn’t been able to push into new highs in this immediate trend since early October.

In an environment like this, I believe a pure technical read would say that if investors are in the commodity for short-term trends, they should be on the defensive and look to stand on the sidelines should the market fall beneath its ascending trend line. In other words, there isn’t too much convincing on the very-shortest of timeframes which suggest that gold is in a strongly bullish trend and investors should be somewhat defensive at these levels.

So from a technical perspective, gold is only moderately bullish and short-term traders should either wait for a price breakout to the upside above the recent resistance levels or conservatively be trailing stops at these levels in case we see momentum move to the downside. However, it’s important to stress that this is just a short-term technical view and only applies to active traders in UGL. For longer-term investors trading this note, I believe the picture is much more bullish.

First off, one of the key factors which has historically driven gold prices is flashing a very strong buy signal. This factor is momentum: or the past strength of gold driving future strength of the commodity.

Momentum is the tendency for past performance to carry through and influence future performance. As this concept applies to gold, it would mean that gold investors tend to buy the commodity after it has been performing strongly which in turn leads to stronger performance in the future. All relationships eventually break down, but the last 50 years of data shows that after gold has been performing strongly, it tends to carry forward this performance in future periods.

For example, over the last 12-months, gold has increased by around 27%. Historically speaking, when we have seen gold increase by 27% in a year, on average the rally carries forward into the next year with gold seeing rally of around 18% in the coming 12 months. From a probability standpoint, gold has rallied in 75% in all 1-year periods following gains of this magnitude with the average rally in the territory of 28% with an average loss of around 12%. Put simply, from a quantitative perspective, buying gold in this environment tends to make for a very strong trade.

I believe that this data is supportive of a trade in UGL at this point. However, since UGL is a volatile instrument, we need to give a simple, yet comprehensive, method of managing risk in the ETF. For this, I suggest simply turning the above observations into a strategy of only holding gold when it’s been performing well.

The mechanics of this strategy are quite simple: only hold gold when it has delivered positive return over the past year. Despite the simple nature of this approach, this strategy delivers a fairly strong risk-adjusted return:

In my dataset, the buy-and-hold approach to gold has delivered an average monthly return of 0.75% with a standard deviation of monthly returns around 4.92%.

For this strategy, the monthly return increases to 1.36% with a standard deviation of only 3.59%.

In other words this simple momentum approach to trading gold has strongly outperformed buy-and-hold in risk-adjusted return.

How a UGL investor would utilize this strategy is simple. At the start of the month, simply calculate the 1-year return of gold – if it is positive, hold UGL for another month. If it negative, exit holdings and reevaluate at the start of the next month. This simple strategy has demonstrated an ability to deliver strong risk-adjusted returns and I believe it’s an effective method of trading UGL.

Conclusion

UGL is trading futures contracts on a leveraged basis which means that investors must be aware of roll yield losses in the ETF. Gold’s technical picture is only moderately bullish in the short-term so higher frequency traders should be on the defensive. Longer-term investors in UGL are likely going to see strong returns over the next year as momentum tendencies continue.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.