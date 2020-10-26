Persistent Outperformance Is Hard To Find

The efficient markets hypothesis explains why lack of persistence should be expected - it's only by random good luck that a fund is able to persistently outperform after expenses.

While it is easy to identify after the fact those with great performance (all you need is a database), there is no evidence of the ability to do this before.

According to Christian mythology, the Holy Grail was the dish, plate or cup with miraculous powers that was used by Jesus at the Last Supper. Legend has it that the Grail was sent to Great Britain where a line of guardians keeps it safe. The search for the Holy Grail is an important part of the legends of King Arthur and his court.

For many investors the equivalent of the Holy Grail is finding the formula allowing them to successfully time the market. For others it is finding the mutual (or hedge) fund manager that can exploit market mispricings by buying undervalued stocks and perhaps shorting those that are overvalued. While it is easy to identify after the fact those with great performance (all you need is a database), there is no evidence of the ability to do this before the fact. We don't see any evidence of that ability in the annual S&P Active Versus Passive Scorecards. And research such as " The Selection and Termination of Investment Management Firms by Plan Sponsors," demonstrates that we don't see it in the performance of pension plans either. That is why the SEC requires the familiar disclaimer about past performance. Academic studies have found that beyond a year there is little evidence of performance persistence. The only place we find persistence of performance (beyond that which we would randomly expect) is at the very bottom-poorly performing funds tend to repeat. And the persistence of poor performance is not due to poor stock selection. Instead, it is due to high expenses.

The efficient markets hypothesis (EMH) explains why the lack of persistence should be expected-it is only by random good luck that a fund is able to persistently outperform after the expenses of its efforts. But there is also a practical reason for the lack of persistence-successful active management sows the seeds of its own destruction.

Successful Active Management Sows the Seeds of Its Own Destruction

In his paper, "Five Myths of Active Management" Jonathan Berk, professor at the University of California, Berkeley, suggested the following thought process:

"Who gets money to manage? Well, as investors know who the skilled managers are, money will flow to the best manager first. Eventually, this manager will receive so much money that it will impact the manager's ability to generate superior returns and expected return will be driven down to the second-best manager's expected return. At that point, investors will be indifferent between investing with either manager, so funds will flow to both managers until their expected returns are driven down to the third-best manager.

This process will continue until the expected return of investing with any manager is driven down to the expected return investors can expect to receive by investing in a passive strategy of similar riskiness (the benchmark expected return). At this point, investors are indifferent between investing with active managers or just indexing, and an equilibrium is achieved."

Berk went on to point out that the manager with the most skill ends up with the most money. He added this important insight: "When capital is supplied competitively by investors, but ability is scarce, only participants with the skill in short supply can earn economic rents. Investors who choose to invest with active managers cannot expect to receive positive excess returns on a risk-adjusted basis." "[If they did] there would be an excess supply of capital to that manager."

Just as the EMH explains why investors cannot use publicly available information to beat the market (because all investors have access to that information and it is, therefore, already embedded in prices), the same is true of active managers. Investors should not expect to outperform the market by using publicly available information to select active managers. Any excess return will go to the active manager (in the form of higher expenses).

The process is simple. Investors observe benchmark-beating performance and funds flow into the top performers. The investment inflow eliminates return persistence because fund managers face diminishing returns to scale.

The study "Scale Effects in Mutual Fund Performance: The Role of Trading Costs," provides evidence supporting the logic of Berk's theory. The authors examined the role of trading costs as a source of diseconomies of scale for mutual funds. They studied the annual trading costs for 1,706 U.S. equity funds during the period 1995-2005 and found:

Trading costs for mutual funds are on average even greater in magnitude than the expense ratio. The variation in returns is related to fund trade size. Annual trading costs bear a statistically significant negative relation to performance. Trading has an increasingly detrimental impact on performance as a fund's relative trade size increases. Trading fails to recover its costs-$1 in trading costs reduced fund assets by $0.41. However, while trading does not adversely impact performance at funds with a relatively small average trade size, trading costs decrease fund assets by roughly $0.80 for large relative trade size funds. Flow-driven trades are shown to be significantly more costly than discretionary trades. This nondiscretionary trade motive partially - but not fully - explains the negative impact of trading on performance. Relative trade size subsumes fund size in regressions of fund returns.

The authors concluded: "… our evidence directly establishes scale effects in trading as a source of diminishing returns to scale from active management."

There is another reason why successful active management sows the seeds of its own destruction. As a fund's assets increase, either trading costs will rise or the fund will have to diversify across more securities to limit trading costs. However, the more a fund diversifies, the more it looks and performs like its benchmark index. It becomes what is known as a closet index fund. If it chooses this alternative, its higher total costs have to be spread across a smaller amount of differentiated holdings (reducing its active share), increasing the hurdle of outperformance.

The Moral of the Tale

The efficiency of the markets and the evidence of the effects of scale on trading costs explain why persistent outperformance beyond the randomly expected is so hard to find. Thus, the search by investors for persistent outperformance is likely to prove as successful as Sir Galahad's search for the Holy Grail.

The information presented in this article is for educational purposes only. The information contained in the article is based upon third-party information and is deemed to be reliable, but its accuracy and completeness cannot be guaranteed. By clicking any of the third-party links above, you acknowledge it is solely at your convenience, and do not necessarily imply any affiliation, endorsement, sponsorship, or representations whatsoever by us regarding third-party websites. We are not responsible for the content, availability, or privacy policies of these sites, and shall not be responsible or liable for any information, opinions, advice, products or services available on or through them.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.