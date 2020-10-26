A 63 year stock market cycle shows why Bears whiffed and roughly when a low stock market valuation comparable to the lows of the Great Depression or 1982 will hit.

High Valuation

In the last 25 years several measures of stock market valuation have averaged about twice the level of the previous 100 years. The measure I use and am calling PEses is similar to Robert Shiller’s CAPM, but uses single exponential smoothing for real earnings rather than a 10 year moving average. Chart 1 shows real GAAP earnings and the smoothing. Chart 2 shows the PEses. You can find out more about this measure of valuation in this YouTube video.

Chart 1

Chart 2

In December 1996 Alan Greenspan called the market irrationally exuberant. Since then the PEses has averaged more than twice the level it did in the previous 120 years. Lots of analysts have concluded this high valuation would collapse back to what use to be normal. So far all such forecasts have been wrong.

I was one of the Bears who was painfully wrong. When the PEses got down to what had previously been average in March 2009 I thought the bear was only half done. I expected the PEses to fall back to the 7.1 of the Great Depression, or perhaps the 11 of 1982.

My first article on SeekingAlpha.com in 2012 was way off. I had examined the relationship between valuation and subsequent market return from the beginning of Robert Shiller’s dataset. His book Irrational Exuberance examined the relationship between valuation and the market return after dividends and inflation for 10 year periods. With the encouragement of Bob Bronson I examined the relationship between valuation and period lengths from 1 to 25 years. At the end of 2011 the strongest correlation was with 17 year periods of return.

Chart 3

The black line on the right part of Chart 3 shows the rate of return after inflation and dividends for all the 17 year periods from the one ending in May 1988 to the one ending December 2011. The black dots in the scatter plot on the left show these 17 year returns and what the PEses was at the beginning of each 17 year period. The green downward sloping line is the best fit line through these black dots. The green line on the right of the chart is the inverted PEses pushed forward 17 years. Its scale is calibrated to the best fit line in the scatter plot.

The 17 years ending December 2011 (last black dot on the line) had annualized returning 5.4% after inflation and dividends. The correlation of the previous 120 years suggested the 17 years ending December 2016 would annualize loosing 9.5%, which implied the S&P 500 would drop about 95%.

The blue line, blue dots and red best fit line show the last 9 years of data.The 17 year rate of return did drop as shown in the blue line, but it only got as low as 2.2% in February 2016. It surged back to 7.5% in August.

Pain Teaches a Good Lesson

When things go wrong we tend to ponder. Every forecaster of a major generational bear market has had enough pain the last 9 years to search for what went wrong. While it’s possible the new normal is for the stock market to be valued at twice what it used to be, It seems likely that past low levels of valuation will be visited again. Stock market cycles may hold the answer.

The 63 year cycle may be at least part of the answer. The valuation lows around the Great depression and 1982 came near the 63 year cycle’s lows. The PEses lows shown in chart 2 are also shown in the context of the 63 year cycle in Chart 4.

Chart 4 I expect comparable lows will come around 2055 give or take eight years. At this point I believe the reason I and all the other big bears were wrong the last nine or so years is that major cycles like the one above were in an up phase that overrode the influence of valuation by itself.

The last point on the model shown by the green line is 131% return for period ending March 1949. This works out to the next 28 years and 5 months having an annual return of 3.0%. If this low 3% return turns out accurate there will still be some amazing multi-year bull markets. Consider that the 63 year cycle hit a low in March 1929 just five months off the market peak of the roaring ‘20s. What the low 3% rate of return would mean is that someone in their 20s or 30s will likely benefit much less from a buy and hold approach than they would have 40 years ago, despite some amazing bull markets along the way.

Chart 5 The worst of the below average return over the next 28 odd years could come in the latter part. The model in Chart 5 suggests in 13 years and a month (last point on green model) the inflation and dividend adjusted index will be 77% higher (4.5% annual return).

Chart 6 On the other hand the model in Chart 6 suggests the next 8 years 5 months will have a negative return. The cycles can all be in different phases so it’s good to not focus on just one or two. Chart 7 shows a model based on the 5 monthly cycles. It implies a substantial market peak in July 2022.

Chart 7

The model in chart 7 can only look as far out as the model in the shortest cycle. Here are the last two cycles

Chart 8

Here the sine wave bottoms in December 2022 but the model bottoms in December 2023 and estimates a 24.6% drop for the 71 month period.

Chart 9 Here is that shortest monthly cycle mentioned earlier. The model in chart 9 looks out to June 2023 (the same as the model in chart 7). The model in Chart 9 suggests the 32 months ending then will lose 7.5%. The sine wave bottoms in November of that year.

While I’m looking for bull market peak in the vicinity of July 2022, followed by a bear, the path up will not be a straight shot. The model (chart 10) with the five cycles above plus the 5 daily cycles covered in the last article suggests we trend down till January 12th. After that it shows a rally followed by another decline and finally a bull taking the S&P 500 above 4000.

Chart 10 A few days ago this model was estimating a high for Monday October 26, but the last couple of days of data entering and leaving the period the models are fit to shifted the estimated high back to last Thursday.

I expect there will be enough of a correction between now and mid January that I will take some modest short positions as hedges. Conceivably, reaction to events could take prices down more than 20% for another short term bear market.

The work I have done on cycles starting in February looks promising. Not proven enough to charge big bucks in one of those Seeking Alpha private groups, but promising enough that if you aren’t following me you should scroll up and hit the follow button.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a short position in SPY over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: There is no guarantee analysis of historical data their trends, cycles and correlations enable accurate forecasts. The data presented is from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy cannot be guaranteed. Past performance does not indicate future results. This is not a recommendation to buy or sell specific securities. This is not an offer to manage money.