While the underlying risks remain, amid the achievement of CXW's desired leverage levels and consistent profitability generation, investors willing to take the risk may be greatly rewarded in the future.

Despite trading at an increasingly more attractive valuation, shares have been drilling lower, becoming a falling knife, which is to be avoided by the norm.

CoreCivic's correlation with the political risks attached to the upcoming presidential election and lack of short-term capital returns for us to be compensated led us to sell our shares.

Here in Seeking Alpha, prison REITs have often been praised as a robust income option, enjoying secured cash flows backed by the faith and credit of Uncle Sam. Over the past couple of years, both The GEO Group (GEO) and CoreCivic (CXW) had their yields hover at a double-digit territory, as their stocks had been continuously getting hammered. Then, during summer, what many had predicted actually happened. GEO cut their distributions by around 30%, and CoreCivic suspended its dividend completely. The general reason was that both management teams saw shareholder value would increase by deleveraging and retaining some cash flow to be allocated differently.

To more comfortably do so, CoreCivic also chose to "de-REIT," dropping its obligation to distribute at least 90% of its taxable income in the form of dividends. Some investors may have found this decision beneficial for the long term, while others who were in it for the dividend may not so much.

As soon as the news hit on June 17th, we published a Trading Alert in our marketplace service, closing both our GEO and CXW positions. Combining the political risks amid the upcoming elections and the fact that both companies are only attractive for their dividends (considering they lose enough prospective investors on moral and political grounds in the first place), holdings prison REITs ceased to be sensible. The risk was overall too high, and the lack/reduction of tangible capital returns led us to sell both companies.

Since then, the overall market has rallied higher, yet the drilling in GEO and CXW has yet to halt as investor selling pressure has been unloading shares lower and lower, despite their incredibly low valuations.

In this article, we want to focus on CoreCivic, as its de-REITing decision may propose a much more reversible investment case, in our view, while its shares are currently trading at a decade low.

On the one hand, we get it. Nobody wants to hold a stock massively correlated with political risks while not getting paid to be compensated during this time, lacking any sort of margin of safety. After all, this is why we exited our position. On the other hand, however, there has to be a point at which shares become too attractive to ignore, and catching a falling knife may be sensible.

Why de-REITing makes sense

As you probably already know, unlike other REIT sub-sectors whose cash flows may vary due to market conditions, CoreCivic's governmentally-sourced revenues have remained incredibly stable over the years, with little variance.

Source: Investor Presentation

As a result, management had been able to deliver solid capital returns over the years, offering a beyond-average yield to its shareholders. However, this has been a double-edged sword. Because the company was obliged to distribute most of its net income, its maintenance and growth CAPEX required increasingly higher debt levels, skyrocketing its leverage ratio, as shown below.

Raising additional funds for future growth through debt and equity is a common and sustainable practice for REITs. For CXW, not so much.

Source: Investor Presentation

When it comes to debt, major banks have avoided financing private prisons, primarily for ethical reasons. As a result, it makes sense that future creditors willing to lend to CXW would have taken advantage of the situation to request above-market rates. This would severely damage the company's balance sheet, as its leverage ratio is already too high.

When it comes to raising additional equity at a depressed share price and a double-digit dividend yield, the cost of equity would simply be enormous. Such action would frankly be senseless and unaffordably dilutive. While a dividend cut in exchange for stock buybacks could help, being a REIT, CXW did not have the option to do so. Hitting such a dead-end, de-REITing indeed seems to be the only rational option to reverse the stock's current situation.

Shareholder value creation to be unlocked

As of CXW's latest report, the company had a total of ~1.6B in its debt maturity schedule, including its A/B term loans, senior debt, and its revolver facility. By suspending the dividend, the company has freed around $200M to be allocated towards deleveraging.

Source: Investor Presentation

Fellow Seeking Alpha author Double S Capital published an article in September, estimating that by using these funds towards debt repayment, CXW would reach its target leverage ratio of around 2.5X by 2022-2023. Post deleveraging, the stock's profitability generation is likely to be massively rewarding at the stock's current price levels.

Assuming a reduced average EBITDA of $350M to be prudent, shares are currently trading at around 2.26X the company's EBITDA.

From another angle, at its current market cap of around $791M, the company is trading at 5.4X its LTM net income.

Source: Investor Presentation

Assuming that the company was to allocate $100M in dividends by the time it hits its leverage target and that shares were to remain at their currently depressed levels, the stock would yield a well-covered 12.6%. Additionally, the company is now not restricted to its distributions and can buy back stock instead. A combination of $50M in dividends and $50 towards stock buybacks would yield a juicy 6.3%, while also retiring an equal percentage of its shares at its current levels.

Such potential returns are absolutely incredible, and no matter the political risks, it should be hard for investors to ignore them. While this was the case in the past, with CXW offering a double-digit, well-covered yield, this time is different. Amid its successful debt reduction, potential selling pressure will now be met by CXW's aggressive buybacks, further boosting its future EPS and dividend coverage.

Conclusion

CoreCivic is about to report earnings on the 4th of November. The stock is at a pivotal point, including a decade-low stock price and a brand-new strategy to be shortly implemented. The underlying risks combined with the lack of short-term capital returns are real, which is why we closed our position earlier in June.

By losing a further 36% of its value, the stock has been a falling knife, struggling to hit a stopping floor. This raises the question of whether shares are finally trading at price levels too-attractive to ignore, which the company's profitability generation definitely seems to confirm. Considering CoreCivic's stable cash flows, essential services provision leading to constant new governmental contracts, and a clear path to delivering shareholder value previously unable, we believe that the company may be worth reconsidering at its current levels.

To be prudent, we will wait for CXW's upcoming earnings release and possibly for the results of the upcoming U.S. elections before we make any moves to further boost our margin of safety and have a more clear picture ahead. Then again, based on the future potential capital returns, at CoreCivic's currently depressed price, it may be one of the rare cases when catching a falling knife may be sensible for those daring to click the "Buy" button.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.