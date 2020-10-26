According to the multi-year price chart, Tencent could double by early 2022 (upper resistance of the lower channel) or even triple (upper resistance of the full channel).

The week started well with China reporting on Monday an acceleration in its economy in the third quarter. The growth in Gross Domestic Product [GDP] at 4.9 percent was higher than the 3.2 percent growth recorded in the second quarter. Although it was slower than the median 5.2 percent forecast by analysts in a Reuters poll, none of the major economies would even come close to that.

It also bears reminding that China's GDP growth in the fourth quarter of 2019, before COVID-19 struck, was only 6.0 percent. The GDP growth rate was already expected to fall below the 6 percent mark in-line with an ever-enlarging economy before the ravaging impact of the pandemic.

More importantly, in the third quarter, the coronavirus was still prevalent in many parts of the world and reducing the export demand of Chinese manufacturers. At the same time, Chinese consumers were cautious about the outlook and that diminished their spending propensity. Thus, 4.9 percent of GDP growth should be considered highly respectable.

To make the achievement sweeter, September data was better than consensus estimates. If China continues on the pick up in momentum, we should be expecting good news on the final quarter of 2020. The International Monetary Fund [IMF] is forecasting China to report a 1.9 percent GDP growth this year, against a 4.4 percent decline in the world. U.S. would do just slightly better at a negative 4.3 percent GDP growth.

It might sound insulting to some that IMF suggested China's growth is helping to "limit the global economic damage from the pandemic." However, according to IMF projections, China would indeed be the only major economy to report positive growth in 2020. Although the U.S. would fare worse than Russia, it is expected to do better than the other large economies including European ones.

From the ground level, companies around the world, including American ones, are benefiting from the prompt recovery in China. Nike's (NKE) reported revenue falling 2 percent for its North American business in the quarter ending August 31, 2020, while Greater China revenue expanded by 6 percent.

In a September update, Starbucks (SBUX) revealed that comparable sales fell 11 percent in August in the U.S. while it was flat in China and business was "approaching a full sales recovery". Ritch Allison, the CEO of Domino's Pizza (DPZ), had glowing words on its China prospects during its third-quarter earnings conference call:

"China really has been a terrific success story in 2020, while we've had some slowdown in some of our markets around the world, China is definitely not one of them. Sales growth and unit growth have been very strong in China this year. We've got a terrific management team over there in place with our master franchisee, Dash. And we've got a lot of optimism around the future growth of our business in China. ... And, as I look forward on China, I expect that there will be a point in the future where China will be the second-largest Domino's Pizza business in the world behind the U.S."

While Ford Motor (F) suffered from a 4.8 percent decline in its auto sales in the U.S., the company and its joint ventures, Changan Ford, JMC, and Ford Lio-Ho, sold 25.4 percent more vehicles in China in Q3 on a year-on-year basis, and 3.6 percent higher quarter-on-quarter. Looking at the bright picture for American firms in China, it doesn't take much imagination to think about how the Chinese companies are themselves benefiting from the recovering economy.

Bolstering investors' confidence is a slew of bullish indicators. Industrial production grew 6.9 percent in September, accelerating from the 5.6 percent rise the prior month and beating estimates of 5.8 percent. The retail sector was also sustaining momentum, growing 3.3 percent from the modest 0.5 percent a month ago and exceeding estimates of 1.6 percent.

Fixed-asset investment growth was mildly positive in the first nine months, growing 0.8 percent from a year earlier. Nevertheless, that was a marked reversal from the negative 0.3 percent in the first eight months, implying a spectacular growth in September.

In contrast, U.S. stock markets were whipsawed by conflicting progress in the stimulus bill. Consequently, the representative ETFs of Chinese companies (CQQQ)(FXI)(MCHI) rallied in the past week while their U.S. counterparts (QQQ)(DIA)(SPY) floundered.

The Chinese Internet sector representative ETF, the KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (KWEB), performed abysmally relative to the broader Chinese ETFs, closing down 1.7 percent for the week. Among the key holdings of the KWEB ETF, Trip.com (TCOM) stood out with the highest weekly gain at 4.4 percent.

That jump might be cold comfort for shareholders as it paled in comparison with a larger drop the week before. Nonetheless, the leading Chinese online travel agency remains well on its recovery track from the March nadir. That is if the stock could overcome the multi-year downward-sloping resistance (in red, in the following chart).

The share price of Trip.com could succumb to the resistance and plunge as it did on three occasions in the past three years. However, I think the likelihood is low. First, the current uptrend is missing the sharp climbs prior to the previous touch-and-go incidents of the resistance.

Second, China is unlikely to see a repeat of the lockdowns experienced in the first quarter of this year given the extensive contact tracing exercises as well as the activation of comprehensive and rapid testing once a cluster is identified. This meant that the worst that could happen has already passed. As the saying goes, what doesn't kills you makes you stronger. Trip.com is now the toughened player.

Third, while there may be skepticism over China's macro data, operational statistics are regarded as credible and indications are that domestic travel had approached pre-pandemic levels. Hotel-occupancy rates had fully recovered while domestic flight passengers rebounded to around 80 percent of the 2019 level by the end of August.

The resumption of international flights and cruises would be a strong catalyst for a breakout in Trip.com's stock. I am eyeing a return to Trip.com's 52-week high at around $39 by March next year (refer to the price chart posted earlier) after market players receive a bullish set of numbers from China's Lunar New Year extended holiday.

Pinduoduo (PDD) also did well, climbing 3.4 percent for the week. The fast-growing e-commerce player committed last week to help manufacturers in China develop new home-grown brands in their journey to achieve 1 trillion yuan (US$150 billion) in total sales over the next five years.

The initiative is inspired by the now-famous "dual-circulation" strategy espoused by the Chinese president to boost local consumption while supporting export volumes as the country tackles the pandemic-led slowdown. It is the latest iteration of Pinduoduo's policy smarts and demonstrates how it became the second-largest e-commerce services provider by the number of annual active buyers.

At the other end of the spectrum is Meituan-Dianping (MEIT)(OTCPK:MPNGF)(OTCPK:MPNGY) which declined 2.1 percent, dragging down the KWEB ETF. The other heavyweights, Alibaba Group (BABA) and Tencent Holdings (OTCPK:TCEHY)(OTCPK:TCTZF), had lackluster gains, rising a paltry 0.85 percent and 0.43 percent respectively.

U.S.-listed Chinese education companies generally fared poorly last week. Shareholders of GSX Techedu (GSX), which became a top 10 holding of the KWEB ETF recently, reacted explosively to the downside apparently on a mid-week downgrade by the Asian desk of Credit Suisse (CS). Its share price plunged 37.3 percent for the week.

TAL Education (TAL), which missed both revenue and EPS for its second quarter of fiscal year 2021, closed down 11.8 percent. Expectations might have been high but the tutoring service provider did secure phenomenal growth in student enrollment. The average student enrollments jumped by 67.4 percent while the total student enrollments of normal priced long-term course increased by 65 percent.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (EDU) avoided the bloodbath as it had already reported its consensus-beating quarterly results the prior week. On the other hand, Youdao (DAO), the educational arm of gaming powerhouse NetEase (NTES), was slaughtered together with GSX Techedu and TAL Education. The former is expected to announce its quarterly results only next month.

As explained in a past issue of the Chinese Internet Weekly, I found the KWEB ETF holding the most representative stocks in the sector. As such, an overview of the week's share price movements of the top few holdings of KWEB as compared with the ETF itself is provided as follows for convenient reference especially for the stocks mentioned in this article.

In the subsequent sections, I will update on Tencent Holdings as requested by readers after I have seemingly neglected the social media and gaming titan in favor of Alibaba Group, among other Chinese internet giants.

Tencent's valuation metrics leave much to be desired but that's ignoring its savvy investments

Tencent Holdings, as an internet behemoth in all the exciting fields, is trading in the doldrums. Looking at its more than a decade listing history, its share price has been trudging along on a somewhat enviable uptrend. However, in the past two years, the stock appeared unable to recover from the heady post-2009 economic crisis boom. It is crawling on the floor of the uptrend price channel.

Savvy readers would be fair to say the lackluster trading pattern can be attributed to Tencent's slowing growth metrics. For instance, its revenue growth on a forward basis at 23.4 percent is around one-quarter lower than its five-year average. Its EPS growth on a diluted year-on-year basis at 15.5 percent is a whopping half that of its five-year average.

Tencent's saving grace could be that its levered free cash flow per share is growing at nearly double the rate of its five-year average. Its operating cash flow is also growing 57 percent faster than its five-year average.

Furthermore, in spite of the advertising headwinds due to COVID-19, Tencent is still expected to post a 33.7 percent revenue growth this year. This goes to show the resilience and potential of its diversified businesses. If the consensus growth estimates for the next two years come to fruition, its price-to-sales ratio on a forward basis would fall to a mere 6.55 times.

On Friday, I received the email on pre-market portfolio update from Seeking Alpha as usual and the quant rating upgrade for Alibaba from "Neutral" to "Very Bullish" caught my eyes immediately (see the following snapshot). The rating downgrades for Alphabet (GOOG)(GOOGL), as well as hot favorites Nvidia (NVDA) and Overstock (OSTK), were interesting too.

I proceeded to check out Alibaba on Seeking Alpha for the details and was pleasantly surprised by the close to full score of 5 that Alibaba was awarded. On the other hand, Tencent only received a score of 3.47 giving it a neutral rating.

Looking deeper, Tencent's factor grades are good, ranging from A- to A+, except for "Value" which scored an F.

Now, I'm afraid judging Tencent on its price-to-sales or EV-to-profitability might not do justice to the conglomerate it is. Tencent has dozens of significant investments in startups (hey, it's called Tencent Holdings for a reason). While it has its fair share of duds like any venture capitalists and angel investors, those that do well can really move the needle.

The most impressive yet understated investment that Tencent made has to be Tesla (TSLA). Tencent acquired 5 percent of the electric vehicle maker for $1.78 billion in 2017. At a market capitalization of $392 billion at Friday's close, that 5 percent stake is now worth $19.6 billion, an 11-fold return in three years.

Nio (NIO), a leading Chinese EV maker, saw its share price skyrocketing after the passing of its liquidity issues and the ramp-up in its deliveries. After a series of additional fund injection, Tencent now owns 15.1 percent of the company worth $5.6 billion as of Friday.

In 2017, Tencent also acquired a 12 percent stake in Snap (SNAP). The operator of messaging app Snapchat saw investors clamoring for its shares last week, bringing its one-year returns to 219 percent. That ownership is worth $7.7 billion, again as of Friday.

Sea Group (SE), a gaming and e-commerce powerhouse based in Singapore, also counts Tencent as a major shareholder. The latter is reported to own around 20 percent of the fast-growing company, meaning that the investment is worth $15.9 billion as of Friday.

Tencent holds a hefty 18 percent stake in Meituan-Dianping. After a good run since its listing in Hong Kong, the food delivery and local lifestyle services platform provider has a market capitalization of $199 billion, and Tencent's investment is worth $35.8 billion.

KE Holdings (BEKE), which is backed by Tencent and recently had a successful IPO, is already up 86.9 percent since going public. We could go on and on but you get the picture. Tencent when evaluated ex-investments would score better on the value metric. Tencent could also be regarded as a better vehicle to invest than Internet themed ETFs, given the low prices it has bought into the investments and its role in providing synergistic collaboration between the investees.

Tencent's innovation prowess and investment acumen could propel its stock back to former glory and greater heights

Critics lambast Tencent for being inept at innovation or product development and relying on investments to drive growth instead. That, to me, is unfair to the management. Less than two weeks ago, CNN ran an article titled: Mini apps could reinvent the way you use your iPhone. China led the way. Now, who in China actually pioneered mini apps?

Yes, you are right! Tencent did so in 2017. Connie Chan, a general partner at venture capital firm Andreessen Horowitz said in a podcast that "App Clips are very, very similar to the mini program ecosystem that WeChat launched." If it was Tencent who was emulating Apple (AAPL), you bet that many would be baying for blood. This is a validation of Tencent's innovative capabilities and potential.

If Tencent just keeps innovating and investing as well as it has done, eventually we would see the market rewarding the company appropriately. From the price chart drawn earlier, the stock could double by early 2022 if it simply hit the upper resistance of the lower channel. If shareholders turn bullish on the company, the stock could even triple in the same timeframe when it hits the upper resistance of the full price channel, as it had done so several times in 2009-2018.

With the U.S. elections so close, questions of what we should do with Chinese holdings are rife. There's talks of a possible Blue wave potentially to the benefit of China and Chinese companies but also arguments on the contrary: Biden being capable of uniting U.S. allies in exerting a coordinated and more powerful punch on China.

I don't have adequate expertise on politics to comment but I found myself agreeing with a recent article by a fellow Seeking Alpha contributor arguing against market timing:

Most of the stock market's returns are generated during a limited period of time, which, if you miss, will impair your overall returns.

Investing based on the demonstrably random vicissitudes of the market is a fallacious starting point from which to approach investing in general.

Meanwhile, market players are staying tuned to the news emerging from the top leaders' discussions on China's 14th Five-Year Plan (2021-25) which commenced Monday and conclude on Thursday (October 26). Stocks that benefit from China's policies have reacted very positively. For instance, last month when Chinese president Xi Jinping announced his country would achieve carbon neutrality by 2060, the share prices of renewables companies, such as Jinko Solar (JKS), Daqo New Energy (DQ), soared.

Hence, I believe Seeking Alpha readers would do well to pay attention to the four-day meeting to assess the implications for our plethora of Chinese stocks. What do you think? Share your thoughts with the SA community!

