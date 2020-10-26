White Brook Capital LLC Q3 2020 Commentary

Summary

White Brook Capital is an independent investment advisory. The firm has a socially responsible ethos that means clients are never invested in vice, death, or companies that exploit their customers.

For the third quarter 2020, the Fund’s NAV increased by 2.12% vs the S&P midcap index up 4.77% underperforming by 265 basis points.

Top contributors to the fund were Match Group, Inc (MTCH) and IAC Corp (IAC). Top detractors from the Fund were Box Inc (BOX), and Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (GT).

This quarter was largely directionless for the Portfolio and the Portfolio’s underperformance vs the midcap index was idiosyncratic and frankly random. That reason is unsatisfying, but in the first 5 days of October, that underperformance has been wholly reversed similarly indiscriminately.