After years of failing to create value, it's unlikely that Tata Motors (TTM) will be able to show a meaningful performance in the next couple of years. The global pandemic prevented the company from improving its top-line performance, as its revenues in Q1 declined by nearly 50% Y/Y. While Tata's September sales are improved Y/Y, we see several risks, which make it hard to justify opening a long position in the company even at the current price. Since the company didn't provide revenue guidance for the year, we believe that it's better to avoid its stock at this stage.

Underperformance to Continue

Tata is the Indian largest car manufacturer that produces all types of vehicles from sedans to SUVs to EVs. However, despite having more than 40% of the market share at home and owning Jaguar - Land Rover, Tata has been underperforming for years, as its stock declined more than 80% since 2016. In addition, the current pandemic severely hurt the company's earnings power, as its sales dramatically declined earlier this year and Tata was even forced to close some of its facilities for a brief period. In its latest earnings report, Tata said that its revenues from April to June were down 48% Y/Y to ₹319.83 billion, while its loss was ₹84.43 billion. In addition, its GAAP EPS was -₹23.46. Due to such a poor performance, Tata's stock continues to trade close to its all-time low and it's unlikely that it will substantially recover in the next couple of years.

The increased demand for its cars in recent months is the only positive thing that happened to Tata in the last couple of years. Strong performance in September helped Tata to improve its domestic and international sales in Q2 by 13% Y/Y. The overall performance in Q2 is also expected to be much better than in Q1 since India's economy is now slowly reopening after the lockdown that was imposed in late March. In addition, the launch of Land Rover's Defender off-road vehicle earlier this year so far has been successful, as Tata managed to sell nearly 8,000 cars in Q1 and at the end of June, it had 30,000 pre-orders. However, despite such a stellar performance, Jaguar - Land Rover division is not expected to generate positive FCF this year. Considering this, we don't see any major catalysts that could substantially improve the company's performance in the foreseeable future.

Source: Tata Motors

To improve its situation, Tata last year entered into a partnership agreement with one of the biggest EV manufacturers in India, Lithium Urban Technologies. Tata already produces its own electric vehicles like Tigor, Nexon, and others, and the partnership should help the company to establish a stronger presence on the ever-growing EV market at home in the next few years. However, the problem with Tata is that its portfolio of EV offerings is still weak, while the competition slowly starts to establish a stronger foothold in the market. As the world is on track to reduce its carbon footprint in the upcoming decades, major automotive conglomerates already began to tackle this reality and are currently reorganizing their plants to prepare for the mass development of clean energy vehicles. General Motors (GM), Ford (F), Volkswagen (OTCPK:VWAGY), and others already are heavily investing in the EV market and this presents a direct threat to Tata. Considering the fact that Tata was struggling to drive growth before the pandemic, it will be even harder for it now not only to try to recover its core business of developing ICE vehicles but also to continue to increase its EV market share at home. Due to the large addressable market, various European, US, Chinese, and Japanese brands will try to establish a stronger foothold in India and we're uncertain whether Tata will be able to remain the dominant manufacturer on its home turf.

In addition, while the Indian economy is reopening, it will not be able to fully return to its 2019 levels this or next year. As a result, the Indian population will have less purchasing power in the upcoming quarters, so the momentum that was achieved in September might slowly fade away in the following months. Also, as the EU and Britain still can't agree on a trade deal, there's a risk that Jaguar - Land Rover might experience some supply chain issues, which will prevent it from driving sales.

Considering all of those risks along with the fact that Tata's operating and net margins are negative, it's hard to imagine how the company will recover from this prolonged crisis that started a long time ago. With a leveraged balance sheet and no growth prospects, it will be hard for Tata to compete against more financially stable enterprises that will continue their expansion in India.

Source: gurufocus

Since Tata didn't provide any revenue outlook for the fiscal year, we don't see how the company will be able to create value in the next couple of years. By trading at a negative P/E ratio, it's much safer to acquire other car manufacturers than hope for a recovery of Tata in the current environment, especially if we consider the fact that its stock was already underperforming even before the pandemic and the ongoing recession. Considering this, we believe that it's better to avoid Tata's stock.

Source: Capital IQ

Liked the article? Bears of Wall Street is happy to announce that you can gain access to the growing library of similar articles with a bearish sentiment by subscribing to the #1 Seeking Alpha marketplace service for short ideas called Best Short Ideas. If you like to enter the world of short selling and learn more about unconventional stock market strategies, then give the service a try and opt for the FREE 14-day trial today! More details here.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.