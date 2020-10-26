The company trades at 7.4x forward earnings, and at 0.97x book value. Excluding cash on the balance sheet ($17.7 million), the company trades at just 5x earnings.

Jerash Holdings (JRSH) is an overlooked microcap company that engages in the manufacturing and exporting of sport and outerwear apparel. The company currently has a market cap of approximately $52 million. A quick look at the quote page on Seeking Alpha would explain the overlooked nature of the stock, with only 350 followers on the platform and low trading volume.

Unlike many microcaps, Jerash is a profitable, cash-flow positive company. That said, it has characteristics that may put off investors: 1) a complex corporate structure, 2) it operates in Jordan, 3) approximately 70% of the company is owned by its founder Mr. Choi Lin Hung, who is also the CEO, Chairman of the board, President and Treasurer.

Putting that aside, the company did $93 million in sales in its fiscal year 2020, a 10% increase from 2019 revenues, and did $6.5 million in net income, or $0.57 in EPS. The company pays an annual dividend of $0.20, which at current prices would yield approximately 4.3%. The company kept paying its dividend even with the disruption brought by the pandemic. We believe the dividend payment is safe due to the strong liquidity position of the company and strong FCF generation.

Jerash supplies to very well-known brands such as The North Face, New Balance, Hanes (HBI), American Eagle (AEO), and others. That said, V.F. Corporation (VFC), the owner of The North Face constitutes the majority of sales, at approximately 77% of total sales in FY2020, followed by Dynamic Design Enterprise with 11% of total sales.

The risks inherent in the business: customer concentration, geopolitical, and corporate governance might explain why the market might feel skeptical about the company. The company trades at 7.4x forward earnings, and at 0.97x book value. Excluding cash on the balance sheet ($17.7 million), the company trades at just 5x earnings. Jerash has zero financial debt.

We believe an investment in Jerash could result in an adequate return. The company's low valuation makes the investment attractive and, in our opinion, outweighs the risks. Jerash can benefit from the change in consumer trends toward Athleisure and casual clothing. The company also has cost advantages by operating in Jordan, which has a free trade agreement with the U.S. and EU. We feel bullish about the company.

Sequential improvement, new business accounts, and product diversification into PPE

First-quarter revenue declined by 17% year-over-year, as customers started delaying shipments. Most retail companies were and are still feeling the impact of the pandemic. For example, V.F. Corporation, Jerash's biggest customer, saw a decline of 47% in Q1 followed by a recently reported decline of 18% during Q2.

During Q1, business with The North Face was down approximately 35% year-over-year, but expected to narrow significantly in the coming quarters based on the current progress of order confirmations. In fact, based on the number of orders-to-date, management expects Q2 sales of approximately $25 million, or a 34% sequential growth over Q1, which positively correlates with the sequential improvement in VFC's results:

Either way, we will have good sequential growth over the first quarter and also expect to grow gross margin as we continue to increase volume through the factory. - Q1 call

Although sales were affected by the pandemic, management noted relative outperformance within their industry, with several factories in Jordan under distress situations:

So -- and this is the reason that some of the factory are facing a cancellation of orders from even 80% down to 30%. So for some factory who cannot be able to catch up with supplement orders to clear up their capacity, they are closing down. Currently, at least 5 to 6 factory already shut down in Jordan. - Q1 call

The company has been focused on diversifying its revenue sources by adding new customers. During Q1, management noted that orders from new customers accounted for 16% of total sales, with New Balance among the group of new business earned. The company is optimistic about the relationship with New Balance, as they move their orders from Haiti to Jerash:

And for New Balance, we have more orders than -- I'm expecting more orders than last year because New Balance is our new customer. And New Balance last week, their sourcing team told us that they are shifting most of their orders from another country called Haiti to Jordan to Jerash. - Q1 call

The decision of New Balance to move production volume from Haiti into Jordan and Jerash was due to on-time performance and quality. Although management didn't mention the amount of business they would get from New Balance, it could be substantial as Haiti was producing approximately 1 million pieces a year for New Balance.

The company is also getting business from American Eagle, which we believe is tied with their venture into Athleisure apparel under a new sister brand called OFFLINE. Currently, AEO dedicates small square footage to this recently launched brand within its Aerie stores. However, management at AEO is planning the opening of two standalone locations in FY2020. If our assumptions are true, then the potential growth of this new brand would be accretive to Jerash's top-line and a way to diversify their customer concentration risk.

Jerash has also completed its venture into PPE with the production of washable and disposable face masks. Last month, the company received the approval of the FDA for the sale and export of PPE products to the U.S. which can be used in medical settings. The venture into PPE is an important milestone as it diversifies its product catalog at a marginal investment. Management notes that the same equipment used for garments can be used to produce PPE. The company also believes profit margins for PPE can range between 10% to 20%, depending on the nature of the product (washable or disposable):

But for tailor made for some customers, just like the washable face masks we are doing for a particular brand, our profit margin can be -- go up to 20%. This is the difference. - Q2 call

The Bottom Line

An investment in Jerash is not without its risks. Being a company operating in the Middle East, there are geopolitical risks that could disrupt the business without notice. A complex corporate structure coupled with 70% ownership control from the founder, who is also the CEO, president, and treasurer leaves much to be desired from a corporate governance point of view.

That said, the company is cheap, financially solid, and could benefit from some macro tailwinds, such as the political tension between the U.S. and China, and the changing consumer trends towards casual and athletic apparel.

We believe an investment in Jerash could result in a good investment return. The company is gaining new customers, which could lead to momentum and increased recognition. Although we believe the market could always put a discount on Jerash due to the risks mentioned above, a diversified customer base could lead to a higher market multiple. We feel bullish about the company.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in JRSH over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.