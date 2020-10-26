The U.K. Recovery Might Be Going Into Reverse

This is something for us to be careful about - markets currently price in a continued even if slowing recovery.

The bad being that it appears - from the one statistic only as yet - that things are going into a reverse as a result of new closedowns.

As I've been insisting is likely the U.K. has been having that V shaped recovery. Which is good, of course it is.

Our worry

Yes, of course the lockdown and collapse in GDP was a worry. As individuals - and the nice people we are - sure we worried about people becoming unemployed, businesses failing and so on. But as investors we were and should have been worried about the collapse in stock prices.

As the belief that stimulus would work, that the economy would recover reasonably quickly, spread then stock prices rose again which is great for those of us who bought the trough.

Now the general market belief - reflected in pricing - is that the recovery has succeeded, at least to where we're close to where we were in February, and that we'll make up that last gap more slowly, followed by a resumption of economic growth as normal. This is why prices are not far off what they were before all of this. Because that general belief is that we've had an interregnum rather than a step change in the future of the economy.

If it turns out that this isn't reality, isn't the correct story, then we could well see a significant repricing of the market as a whole. This is what we need to think, worry about.

ONS and GDP

The Office for National Statistics has a report out concerning one of the proxies we might usefully use for GDP. The report doesn't make happy reading:

(GDP and business turnover from Office for National Statistics)

As they say:

Figure 5 shows how the fortnightly turnover estimates from the Businesses Impact of Coronavirus (COVID-19) Survey (OTC:BICS) broadly reflect the published UK monthly gross domestic product (GDP) estimates. This is despite the fact that BICS is published much earlier than the official monthly GDP estimates.

As always we have to remember that this is a proxy. It is not the thing itself. Sure, here it's close. Business turnover is intimately related to GDP, not just something that moves in the same general direction. But always remember that proxies are indeed proxies, they are not the thing itself.

From this we can derive two things. The first is that if we assume business turnover is indeed an accurate proxy then the V shaped recovery did happen. Because that business turnover did recover.

Note that while the UK is unusual in publishing a monthly GDP number it still takes 5 weeks or so from the end of the relevant period to be published. Our last one covered August, we expect September's in 10 days or 2 weeks. Looking at the proxy we might assume that GDP largely recovered in September which is what will be shortly reported.

So, OK, if we accept that then the V shaped recovery happened, stimulus worked and all that. However, the same proxy is then going on to say that the recovery didn't just stall in October but actually went backwards.

This seems fair enough if we look at new lockdowns and greater restrictions on social functions and so on.

Our next question though has to be well, is that a general slowdown of everything? Or is that the effect on that part of the economy - the social stuff - while production more generally just carries on?

Clearly, we don't know but equally clearly we'd like to.

Flash PMI

We also have the Flash (ie, incomplete survey answers) version of the PMI for October. As it happens the data collection period intersects with that last part of the ONS proxy for GDP. It's a different number, collected differently, but at about the same time:

Flash UK Composite Output Index Oct: 52.9, 4-month low (Sep final: 56.5) Flash UK Services Business Activity Index Oct: 52.3, 4-month low (Sep final: 56.1) Flash UK Manufacturing Output Index Oct: 56.4, 4-month low (Sep final: 59.0)

This is clearly slower than the last readings. And yet it's not a shrinking of the economy, it's a slowing down of the expansion.

(UK PMI to GDP from IHS Markit)

So, how do we read this?

We can read this any way we like but I read it as being that sure, the economy is slowing in its expansion. But that on the balance of the two sets of numbers that is all it is doing. Don't forget, turnover is turnover, not GDP - that second is value added. And it does tend to be service businesses like cinema, arts and pubs 'n' restaurants worst hit by lockdowns - all low value added for the turnover businesses.

I thus read this as yes, slowdown. Exactly what we would expect when approaching the levels of output we had back in February. Add in those local lockdowns happening and there we are. By one reading a small contraction, by another continued but slower expansion.

If I'm wrong and this does presage a general slowdown then we've something to worry about. Because those markets aren't currently pricing this in and so we can expect an index move if it becomes obvious that we are back into contraction of any great size.

I don't expect a new proxy like this to be taken as being firm evidence. But if October's GDP (due early November) shows falling production then we might we get that general market repricing.

My view

I think the statistics the ONS are using are interesting. We'd all need to see a bit more proof to take them as being entirely valid. I'm not surprised at the idea that now we're approaching February levels of output that the recovery is slowing down. I think it's unlikely that we're seeing significant contraction from current levels but acknowledge that further information might prove me wrong about that.

The investor view

Our big worry here is a significant double dip. Current price levels don't include that and, as ever, it's new information that moves markets. Be careful that is. Be alert even, for if it does become clear that we are getting that double dip there's a significant risk of a large scale repricing of the market downwards.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.