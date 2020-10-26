There are a few risks, but so far these haven't really materialized.

More especially, hiring will slow markedly next year while sales per employee will move up sharply, producing tremendous operational leverage.

However, order growth has come back strongly and revenues will follow that.

Shares have been taken down yet again, on a mild guidance decrease.

We are a little aghast at another crash in the shares of Zynex (OTC:ZYXI), which seems overblown to us. The company's main source of revenue is the NexWave, an electro-stimulator with three modalities (TENS/IFC/NMES) which is sold on a prescribed basis for pain management.

Zynex got a lucky break when its two main rivals were basically put out of business some years back as a result of financial shenanigans. After gathering sufficient means, the company has been racing to fill their void hiring sales people in territories where they had no representation. This has gone pretty well, to put it mildly:

Data by YCharts

Revenue growth, which follows order growth, is pretty spectacular:

Data by YCharts

As we argued in a previous article, the business model is pretty simple:

The company hires sales representatives in geographical areas where it didn't have a presence before (and where competitors left a void). They go around clinics, hospitals and physio practices in order to demonstrate the benefits of devices like the NexWave, which (unlike opioids) doesn't have side-effects. This process leads to orders (with some delay as new sales reps have to be trained and get up to speed). Orders lead to a stream of revenues which increases with the installed base and increased productivity of each sales representative.

Accelerated hiring

That the operational performance isn't growing at a similar rate as revenues is simply the result of accelerated hiring. The company had roughly 270 sales representatives at the time of the Q1CC, which was the end of April, hiring 70 reps in Q1 and another 48 in April alone.

At the end of September, they already had 400 reps, and the goal is to reach 500 at the end of this year and over 600 by the end of next year. There are several things of note here:

Newly hired sales reps are not terribly productive for three reasons:

Unproductive/under-performing ones are terminated (roughly 20% of hiring). They generate few device sales in the beginning, but as they get to know people this ramps up. When sales of devices ramps up, the installed base in their territory increases, and this produces a recurring revenue stream in the form of consumable orders (electrodes and batteries), which are nearly 80% of the company's revenue.

So basically, hiring new sales reps is like an investment which generates a return over time. Note that the company is aggressively investing now, but still produces positive EBITDA and cash flow.

Note also that when the hiring slows down a lot (next year), or stops altogether (2022 and beyond), the cost increases stop but the sales per representative will still rise (from roughly $150K per year on average now to up to $1M a year on average after an 18- month period, according to management).

So we have an already profitable company investing aggressively, with the near-term prospect of these investments seriously tapering (next year) and coming to a halt (2022) at the same time as the returns start ramping.

So new sales hiring lead to order growth which (with a delay) leads to revenue growth and then (with a delay, as productivity ramps up and hiring ramps down) it leads really substantial operational leverage and a ramp in EBITDA, cash flow and profits.

Guidance

All that hiring is generating a hefty growth in orders. In Q3, management argues that order growth was a whopping 96% y/y or 87% sequentially, but this was actually down a notch from previous guidance. Some disappointment.

It actually shows orders have recovered very well from the heights of the pandemic days. While order growth was a stunning 126% in Q1, it was actually down 14% in March (relative to January and February numbers) and down a further 35% in April (again, relative to January and February numbers).

This temporary order decline late Q1 and Q2 produces a revenue slowdown in Q3 that now turns out to be a tad bigger than management previously assumed, hence Q3 revenue growth has been taken down from $22.3M-$22.8M to $20.0M-$20.5M, while keeping adjusted EBITDA unchanged at $2.3M-$2.8M.

FY2020 revenue guidance is reduced from $80M-$85M to $80M-$81M. Adjusted EBITDA is reduced from $15M-$18M to $12.5M-$13.5M, which is a 21% reduction, mid-point.

Since the latter is the only significant decline in guidance, it is the cause of the share price crash from $19+ to $13. That seems way overdone to us. Despite a summer surge in the pandemic, order growth resumed at almost triple-digit pace in Q3.

Despite the accelerated hiring and Covid impact on growth, operating margin has actually stayed pretty high, and these are GAAP figures:

Data by YCharts

As revenue growth will resume, and then next year adjusted EBITDA growth will spike as hiring slows and sales per sales representative rises. All that hiring has taken down cash flow a couple of points, but that should reverse next year, and in fact, it is already reversing.

Data by YCharts

The fact that they are still comfortably generating cash whilst in the midst of an epic hiring spree testifies to the inherent profitability of the business model, and we haven't seen anything yet. Wait until the hiring finishes, and the sales per employee keep on rising.

Risks

We see three possible risks:

Resurgence in the pandemic taking down order growth again.

Reimbursement problems.

Distracted CEO.

While order growth did very well during the summer spike, the pandemic could get significantly worse, so this remains a risk. The CEO sold part of his shares (he still owns more than 40% of the company) and bought an English football club, but the company basically runs on autopilot.

It's just a land-grab, basically. Fill the geographical void left by previous competitors with newly minted sales representatives and start selling these NexWaves.

Due to the labor market collapse, the company is faced with a greatly improved pool of talent which it can hire. The most complex issue the company has to manage is the billings and collections process, but they have ample experience and protocols.

The one risk that we have taken seriously is the reimbursement issue. There have been some problems in this department (with Tricare, but they have managed to keep most of that business, we understand). However, so far, this risk hasn't really asserted itself.

Apart from the risks, there are also upsides, most notably leveraging their sales force by selling additional devices. While almost all device sales come from their NexWave, they have quite a few devices, as it happens.

The company even started to add a catalogue with third party gear. This is a very low margin business and it serves for opening doors, but any business from this adds to the bottom line.

Then there is the CM-1500 blood volume monitor for which the company received FDA clearance early this year and has set up a separate division to market this. From the IR presentation:

One could argue that this also produces an additional risk as the company is sinking resources into the sales process with no guarantee that there is a pay-off. But the amounts are likely to be small to insignificant, so we're not overly worried about this.

Valuation

Data by YCharts

These metrics are in GAAP and backward-looking and given the substantial improvement in the cards for next year, these are hardly excessive. Analysts expect an EPS of $0.32 this year rising to $0.48 next year. The latter seems very low to us, given:

The resurgence of order growth (which will produce accelerated revenue growth a couple of quarters down the line).

The large decline in hiring next year.

The significant increase in sales per representative due to increased productivity and rising installed device base.

SG&A at the end of Q2 when they had roughly 300 sales representatives was $11.1M. That is probably a little low as the hiring was brisk during the quarter so make this $12.5M, or $50M per year.

This means that after the company has fully build out its sales force to 600, SG&A will be in the order of $100M (roughly $165K per rep). Combine this with the following:

The company produces gross margin at 79%

18 months after being hired, sales representatives produce $1M in revenue, on average.

This means that in the 'end-state' (18 months after the hiring expansion stops), we're looking at a company producing:

$600M+ in revenue

$475M in gross profit

$350M+ in operating profit

Needless to say, this is insanely profitable. Given that the company doesn't have any debt, the taxes are the only big-ticket item that has to be deducted from this to arrive at net income.

Should that $1M in sales per representative is a significantly inflated number, even half this would still produce something in the order of $175M in operating profit.

On top of that, the cash flow will also explode, the company could materially reduce its share count and boost EPS through buybacks. It could pay a pretty hefty dividend, or buy other companies in order to leverage its sales force.

Data by YCharts

And this isn't a decade out. As soon as next year, the hiring will significantly slow, revenues will accelerate again following the resurgence in order growth and the revenue per representative will rise a lot.

Conclusion

With the reimbursement risk not asserting itself as we feared, the company is on track to have 600+ sales representatives, which are expected to produce $1M in revenues 18 months after being hired.

So we're looking at a potential of up to $600M in revenues in a couple of years (7.5x what they will be this year), at 78% gross margin and with operating cost not rising all that much next year with the company already profitable at present levels.

After the hiring spree this year, there will be tremendous operational leverage going forward and large amounts of free cash flow. In simpler terms, the company will end up with employees costing $150K but producing $500K-$1M in revenues in a couple of years (at nearly 80% gross margins), with little in the way of fixed cost. How this isn't a good investment proposition eludes us.

If you are interested in similar small, high-growth potential stocks you could join us at our marketplace service SHU Growth Portfolio, where we maintain a portfolio and a watchlist of similar stocks. We add real-time buy and sell signals on these, as well as other trading opportunities which we provide in our active chat community. We look at companies with a defensible competitive advantage and the opportunity and/or business models which have the potential to generate considerable operational leverage.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ZYXI. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.