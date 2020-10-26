Turtle Creek Q3 2020 Quarterly Manager Commentary

Summary

Turtle Creek is an independent investment management firm focused on long-term capital growth for a clientele of high net worth individuals, families and institutions. We minimize risk through a deep and thorough understanding of each of our investments.

During the quarter, the net asset value of TCEF increased 12.3%. This was greater than increases of 6.1% for the S&P/TSX Completion index and 2.5% for the S&P MidCap 400 index (in Canadian dollars).

We added four companies and removed one to end September with 28 holdings. Approximately 44% of the portfolio was in Canadian companies with 56% invested in U.S. companies.