I estimate that the company's interest expenses more than doubled, going from 4.04% to 9.42%.

Those of you who follow Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (PLAY), or follow me know that I am bearish on the company. The pandemic was exceptionally hard on D&B. It almost seemed like the coronavirus had a mission to bankrupt the company.

Since October the 19th, PLAY has increased by over 25%. Most of this increase in share price was due to the headline effect, in my opinion. Breaking News: sell-side analysts are increasing target prices on PLAY, the company issued $550 million in new debt, and D&B provides updates on business trends. All of these headlines and more occurred within a one week period.

I want to point out that the company's October 14th update was the only update given by the company, besides those given in financial documents, during the pandemic. It would have been nice to have updated investors at least once during the first months of the pandemic. They only updated investors to get attention from sell-side analysts to "unofficially" promote the Senior notes.

The Senior Secured Notes Due 2025

Something occurred when D&B issued its 7.625% Notes, and I suspect many people didn't notice it. The company even mentioned it but nonchalantly, as seen in the below quote.

on an as adjusted basis as of August 2, 2020, the Company estimates that its available liquidity would total approximately $348.2 million

Table 1 - October 4th Available Liquidity

In USD ('000) Credit Outstanding Liquidity Senior Secured Term Loan A 300,000 255,000 45,000 Credit facility - Revolver 500,000 489,000 11,000 Senior Secured Notes - 2025 - - - Cash - Oct 04 197,000 - 197,000 Total 253,000

Source: Company financials and press release

According to my estimates, the company's available liquidity on October the 4th was $253 million. After the company issued $550 million, its available liquidity should have increased to $803 million, yet it was only $348.2 million.

Table 2 - After 7.625% Notes Were Issued

Credit Outstanding Liquidity Credit facility - Term * - - - Credit facility - Revolver * 350,000 25,000 325,000 Senior Secured Notes - 2025 550,000 550,000 - Cash * 23,200 - 23,200 Total 348,200

Source: Analyst's estimates (*) and press release

I noticed the company updated investors on the revolver's new covenants but doesn't say anything about the Term credit facility. I assume that this means the Term credit facility would be paid off in full, closing this line of credit. After removing $300 million from the $803 million, $503 million remained. To reach $348.2 million, the company's credit needed to decrease by about $150 million. So I subtracted $150 million from the $500 million credit limit of the revolver. After that, I made some slight adjustments to cash to account for the costs of issuing debt.

In total, I believe the company only added $100 million in new credit, going from $800 million to $900 million. I worry that the average investor believed that its available credit went from $800 million to $1,350 million when it issued the $550 million in Senior Secured Notes.

The Cost Of This New Debt

The company was able to increase its liquidity when it issued the Senior Secured Notes, which was a good thing for investors. But it came at a high cost.

Table 3 - Estimated Interest Expenses

OUTSTANDING DEBT 3Q20E Interest 4Q20E Interest Credit facility - Term 258,750 * (1,919) - - Credit facility - Revolver 489,000 * (3,627) 25,00 (713) Senior Secured Notes - 2025 - - 550,000 * (10,484) Swaps * - (1,887) - (1,887) TOTAL 747,750 (7,433) 575,000 (13,084) Weighted Ave. Int. Rate 4.04% 9.42%

Source: Company financials (*) and analysts' estimates

Table 3 demonstrates the company's interest expenses more than doubled, from 4.04% to 9.42%. After four quarters, the company will no longer have to pay the swap costs as they discontinued to hedge its interest rates. Once that occurs, interest expenses will go from 9.42% to 8.02%.

It is important to note that after two years, the Senior Secured Notes can be called by the company, and the company can renegotiate the interest rate on its revolver. My issue is that two years is a long time to pay high-interest expenses in this current economic environment.

Conclusion

There is no doubt that the lifeline was needed, but it came at a considerable cost that investors will have to bear. I remain bearish on Dave & Buster's due to the information provided in this article.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.