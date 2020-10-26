Cinemark Strong, AMC In Trouble (Part 2)

No matter what happens, the theater industry remains fraught with risk. Consumers are not returning even as cinemas reopen.

On the other hand, Cinemark has enough liquidity to survive at least another year at its last reported cash burn rate.

Recent reports say that AMC is considering filing for bankruptcy. Management says the company could run out of cash by the end of the year.

Although many businesses have found a way to live with the pandemic, the movie theater industry remains on the precipice. Earlier in the spring, I weighed in on the unfolding drama by comparing AMC Entertainment (AMC) with Cinemark (CNK). The prequel to this article argued that AMC, crushed by debt, was unlikely to survive without government assistance, while Cinemark was better positioned.

The first part of that thesis may come true within months. Last week Bloomberg reported that AMC Entertainment Holdings is weighing bankruptcy. But while AMC may go to zero soon, the evidence that we have shows that Cinemark stands a better chance of emerging intact.

Life is But a Balance Sheet

As William Shakespeare wrote, life is but a walking balance sheet, a great player that struts and frets his hour upon the stage, and is only heard in a time of crisis.

Okay, maybe he didn't say that, but it's true. AMC's balance sheet shows very clearly why the firm is on the brink. The company is holding just $498 million in cash against $12.85 billion in total liabilities. AMC is bleeding cash, losing $232 million on its operations last quarter. Even with business resumed at limited capacity, attendance is down 85 percent. The company recently warned investors that it could run out of cash before the end of the year.

source: AMC 10-Q, Aug. 2020

How did things get so bad? As often happens, it started with delusions of empire building. AMC's woes began years ago when it embarked on an ill-conceived acquisition binge. It spent nearly $3.5 billion to acquire Starplex Cinemas, Carmike Cinemas, Odeon, and Nordic Cinema Group, making it the largest theater chain in the world. Ultimately, the spending spree accomplished nothing, except to destroy value.

Shareholders shouldn't hope for a rescue from owner Dalian Wanda Group, which owns half of the shares and controls the company with 75 percent of the voting power. The Chinese government has restricted capital outflows and tightened financing over the last few years, forcing Wanda to unwind many overseas deals. More recently, Wanda has had its own pandemic woes to deal with as well.

For industry observers, none of this is news. I myself raised AMC's issues back in 2017. Their demise, while unfortunate, has been a long time coming.

Cinemark

Of the major cinema operators, Cinemark presents a much better case for survival. As of the last quarter, the company was holding $572 million in cash against $4.6 billion in total liabilities. The next significant maturity of long-term debt doesn't occur until December 2022.

source: Cinemark 10-Q, Aug. 2020

Cash flow from operations was negative at -$138 million during the last quarter. Cinemark isn't faring any better in terms of hemorrhaging cash, but its timeline is much longer. In August, the chain sold convertible notes to raise another $460 million in liquidity, bringing total cash to $932 million. All things being equal, Cinemark should be able to survive at least another year based on the company's stated cash burn rate of approximately $50 million a month.

Risk

Although many analysts believe that operations will normalize next year, I think the jury is still out on that point. Dr. Anthony Fauci, the government's leading authority on public health, doesn't believe that life is going back to the way it was anytime soon. "If you're talking about getting back to a degree of normality prior to COVID, it's going to be well into 2021, towards the end of 2021," Fauci said last month.

The risk is that even as theater chains reopen their doors, consumers may be too spooked to return. Indeed, a recent report from Morning Consult found that only 18 percent of people would feel comfortable returning to a cinema.

There is no historical precedent for the calamity facing the cinema business, which didn't exist during the 1918 Spanish flu pandemic. The closest parallel may be the airline industry after the 9/11 attacks. Delta's (DAL) revenue plummeted 25 percent, and the industry took four years to fully recover. Movie theaters have it even worse. For many people, flying is a necessity. Going to the movies isn't.

Theater operators need revenue soon. The outlook is so bleak that UK-based Cineworld (OTC:CNWGY), which owns Regal theaters in the U.S., decided that simply keeping most locations closed was the best way to preserve cash. The fixed costs of running a movie theater are huge; last year AMC had lease costs of $1.07 billion.

Final Word

Turning to valuation, Cinemark's stock is trading for under 6 times last year's earnings. That would be pretty cheap for a company growing sales at a modest 4.9 percent CAGR over the previous nine years. Whether or not Cinemark will ever get back to those numbers remains to be seen. Even before the pandemic, theaters were under pressure from DTC distributors led by Netflix (NFLX). For all intents and purposes, movie theaters may never fully recover.

I would say the same thing that I said in the spring: if you must own a movie theater, Cinemark is the best bet. But the pandemic's effects have lasted far longer than I initially anticipated, and consumer behavior doesn't look promising. I wouldn't be a buyer now.

As for AMC, the stock isn't a buy for me at any price. The company will be lucky if it hasn't filed for Chapter 11 by New Year's Day.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.