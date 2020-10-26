Nomadic Value Investment Partners Q3 2020 Investor Letter

Summary

Nomadic Value Investment Partners is a d/b/a of Ashdon Investment Management, LLC, an SEC-registered investment adviser founded in 2002. Joshua D. Collinsworth directs all research and portfolio management activities for NVIP.

Our exposure to the sector (healthcare) is creeping up in the portfolio at around 23% today. When looking under the hood, you’d see we are barbelled in that 15% of the portfolio is in large cap HMOs riding trends of Medicare Advantage enrollment growth and medical cost inflation with a reasonable valuation, and about 7.5% is in newer businesses executing value-based care models in sub-verticals that are trying to compete and scale.

Mid-quarter we sold out of two companies, General Electric (GE) and Star Gas (SGU) and sized up our position in United Health (UNH). Late in the quarter we made initial investments in two other healthcare companies, Oak Street Health (OSH) and Clover Health (IPOC).