The differentiating factor may be Datto's profitability. Datto is positive from both an adjusted EBITDA and GAAP basis.

The stock has traded modestly upward in the first week of its public debut, defying other recent mid-cap software stocks like Sumo Logic that have slid.

Datto (MSP), the Connecticut-based software vendor that focuses on selling infrastructure packages to managed service providers (MSPs) that act as outsourced IT managers for small businesses, has successfully completed its IPO at $27 per share. The company, which has eschewed the traditional venture-backed Silicon Valley startup path and is instead backed by PE firm Vista Equity Partners, is one of the few tech startups to boast GAAP profitability, a defining feature setting this IPO apart from the many others that have happened in the sector this year.

While enthusiasm for Datto has not surged nearly to Snowflake (SNOW) levels, Datto was relatively warmly received into the markets. Datto initially "popped" and opened for public trading above $30, but dropped closer to its $27 IPO price on the first day of trading before rising steadily to close out its first abbreviated week of trading at $29, a ~7% gain from its IPO price. To me, these small gains are the "sweet spot" for IPOs - it means that insiders can be ensured the offering was well received, while at the same time the lack of a larger pop means that Datto didn't leave too much money on the table.

As I covered in my introductory article on Datto, Datto's financial profile differs from most other enterprise software companies, and not just in its ability to turn a GAAP profit. Datto doesn't deal with its end-customers directly - though the company's software (centered around its flagship backup and data management product) is designed with small businesses in mind, the company sells directly to managed service providers that cater to businesses too small to run their own IT departments. This produces natural sales leverage for Datto - by selling its products to a single MSP, Datto can touch the hundreds of businesses serviced by that MSP, while maintaining a slimmer and more focused sales force. Datto believes this managed services model will continue to be the dominant model for IT in the SMB space.

To me, I think the uniqueness of Datto's end-markets, its high degree of recurring revenue, and most importantly its operating efficiencies and profitability merit a bullish stance, and investors should look for an opportunity to take a small bite out of this stock.

Final IPO details

Before we dive into Datto's post-IPO valuation and potential, let's take a look at how all the details finalized in the Datto IPO:

Datto sold 22.0 million shares in its IPO at $27 per share (pricing on the high end of its stated range of $24-$27), raising $594.0 million in gross proceeds

After typical legal and investment banking expenses, Sumo Logic expects to net $ 549.5 million from the IPO.

from the IPO. The entirety of the IPO proceeds are intended to pay down debt. Pre-IPO, Datto had $59.6 million of cash and $582.2 million of revolving debt on its balance sheet (typical of a PE-controlled company), so from a capital structure perspective the IPO essentially just replaces Datto's debt with public equity.

Post-IPO, there are 157.548 million shares outstanding. At current share prices of $29, this represents a market cap of $4.56 billion.

A rarity among SaaS IPOs, Datto also employs a single-stock class structure (the only other notable IPO to do so this year was Sumo Logic (SUMO), while other IPOs like Palantir (PLTR) deployed a very complex three-class stock structure). Each share is entitled to one vote, uncommon in a sector where founders and insiders typically hold "Class B" shares with 10x voting power.

Datto has a typical "green shoe" option which allows underwriters to purchase an additional 15% of the offering, which would open up the possibility of selling an additional 3.3 million shares for gross proceeds of $89.1 million. Datto notes that any green shoe process would be allocated to "general corporate purposes."

Like most IPOs, Datto insiders are subject to a 180-day lockup period expiring in April

The lead underwriters on the deal are Morgan Stanley (MS) and Credit Suisse.

Here's a look as well at Datto's cap table post-IPO:

Figure 1. Datto principal shareholders Source: Datto finalized prospectus

Vista Equity, which acquired Datto in 2017, still retains the overwhelming majority (72%) of Datto's shares post-IPO, though there's no guarantee that Vista will continue holding the stock once the lockup period expires. Austin McChord, Datto's founder, still holds 13% of the stock (now valued at over $600 million), while CEO Tim Weller's 1.23 million shares amount to less than 1% of the outstanding shares.

Post-IPO valuation update

At Datto's current share prices of $29 and with 157.548 million shares outstanding post-IPO, the company's market cap is $4.56 billion. As previously mentioned, the company had pre-IPO cash and debt balances of $59.6 million and $582.2 million, respectively. After we net off the $549.5 million of net IPO proceeds that Datto expects to use to pay down its existing credit facilities, Datto's net cash position would be $26.9 million, putting its enterprise value at $4.53 billion.

Here's a refresher of where Datto's financials stand:

Figure 2. Datto financials Source: Datto S-1 filing

The company generated $458.8 million of revenue last year; while growth through the first six months of 2020 has clocked in at 16% y/y (19% y/y for subscription revenue).

Though the company is GAAP-profitable, adjusted EBITDA remains the company's primarily profitability metric:

Figure 3. Datto financial metrics Source: Datto S-1 filing

In the first six months of the year, Datto generated $63.9 million of adjusted EBITDA at a 26.7% margin, growing 53% y/y on nominal terms and improving 730bps from a margin standpoint versus 19.4% margins in 1H19. Margin leverage is expected to continue in Datto's business as it achieves "land and expand" within its installed base of MSPs. When MSPs add customers, Datto can also benefit from an expanded service base (as Datto products are primarily priced per user or per appliance).

On a trailing twelve-month basis, Datto generated $492.9 million in revenue; if we assume that continues at a 15% y/y growth rate going forward, our forward twelve-month revenue estimate for Datto is $566.8 million. Applying Datto's YTD 26.7% adjusted EBITDA margin yields a forward adjusted EBITDA estimate of $151.3 million.

So at present share prices, Datto is trading at a fairly reasonable 30x EV/FY21 EBITDA, or 8.0x EV/FY21 revenue. Considering this company has profitability tailwinds from both subscription revenue growth plus margin expansion, I think these are reasonable (though certainly not exactly cheap) multiples that investors can still bank on upside from.

Key takeaways

In my view, Datto isn't going to be a quick home-run IPO like Snowflake, which has continued to soar after a blockbuster IPO. But the company's steady upward price moves in its early trading, plus its admirable balance of growth and profitability in a niche market, make it a solid long-term investment in a stock market that has become chock-full of expensive tech stocks. Look for a buying opportunity here.

