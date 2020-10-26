The company's fundamentals have kept humming along. Palantir secured a major new army contract, while also working on coronavirus-tracking solutions with the HHS department.

Leading up to its direct listing last month, Palantir (PLTR) had been one of the world's most-anticipated IPOs, and a name that was always spoken about in hushed tones thanks to the company's close ties to the U.S. military. Come the actual IPO, the stock has underwhelmed: trading in has been rather weak, and in the month since Palantir has gone public, its stock has fallen ~5%. Compare that to Snowflake (SNOW), which has more than doubled relative to its IPO price despite being a relatively-unknown name prior to this year when Berkshire Hathaway's (BRK.B) investment was made public.

Unfortunately for IPOs (especially in the current market environment when greater participation from speculative retail traders has driven greater volatility), early momentum makes a big difference from a short-term trading perspective. But for longer-term oriented investors who can stomach near-term choppiness, I believe Palantir represents a rare, once-in-a-decade opportunity to buy into a foundational software company that will become one of the cornerstone technology giants of the 2020s and the 2030s.

In my introductory deep dive on Palantir, I covered the company's origins, its close associations with the U.S. federal government, and its expanding presence in developing corporate software. I laid out a firm bullish thesis for the stock underpinned by the following key points:

Growth at scale demonstrates a massive >$100 billion market. This year, Palantir has guided to an FY20 revenue range of $1.05-$1.06 billion (making it one of the very few enterprise software companies to crack that billion-dollar annualized revenue threshold) - and yet the company is still currently growing its revenue in the high 40s. Palantir estimates its total addressable market at $119 billion - which would indicate that the company is still only 1% penetrated in its overall space.

One foot in the public sector, one foot in the private. Palantir's array of software products cover a roughly equal revenue split between government and corporate clients, with massive expansion opportunities in both.

Palantir's array of software products cover a roughly equal revenue split between government and corporate clients, with massive expansion opportunities in both. Technology leadership in AI and machine learning. Palantir has developed applied use cases for its artificial intelligence, but more important than the current applications are the opportunities that this broad technology opens up in the future. Many believe that AI/ML advancements will offer a "step function" jump in the technology landscape the way the proliferation of the internet did, and Palantir is one of the companies leading the charge.

Since the IPO, and in spite of the weak stock price movement, several positive developments have emerged for Palantir on the fundamental front, which make the company's opportunistic valuation an even more compelling buy.

Palantir expands its relationship with the U.S. Army with a new two-year $91 million deal

Let's start first with the Army, which is Palantir's most important client. First, some quick background here: despite being among Palantir's original customers, the Army had not been a major driver for new business until a court ruling in 2018.

The quick summary is that the court ruled that federal government agencies, including and especially U.S. military units, must consider commercially available solutions before developing their own solutions in-house. Prior to this ruling, the preference had been reversed: to attempt in-house development before seeking commercial alternatives.

The result of that ruling is to have significantly boosted Palantir's revenue from the U.S. Army. As can be seen in the chart below from Palantir's IPO filings, Palantir's $78.8 million of revenue from the U.S. Army in the first half of 2020 alone eclipsed revenue for the entirety of 2019, and absolutely dwarfed annual Army revenues of <$10 million prior to the 2018 ruling.

Figure 1. Palantir Army revenues

Source: Palantir S-1 filing

Now, a new development on this front: on October 1, Palantir announced a new deal with the U.S. Army Research Lab, starting with a 2-year contract for $91.2 million. In a press release outlining the deal, Palantir wrote:

Palantir’s Foundry and Gotham products will enable the U.S. Army Research Laboratory to accelerate and enhance its mission by building out its capabilities in artificial intelligence (NYSE:AI) and machine learning. Palantir’s software platforms will be used to integrate and manage all relevant data, prepare the data in uniform and open formats, and curate data to train AI models. Palantir was selected among the 999 bids the Army Research Laboratory received."

Spread out over two years, the annual revenue from this deal alone is >$45 million, which will provide considerable acceleration to the Army's revenue contribution to Palantir's overall business. It's also worth a sizable ~4% chunk of Palantir's current ~$1 billion total annual revenue scale. And needless to say, U.S. federal coffers are deep, and the company's expansion potential in a procurement climate that now favors commercial solutions to in-house development is vast.

Palantir signs another deal with HHS to provide COVID-19 vaccine tracking

Palantir's utility to the federal government, however, doesn't start and stop with the Army. Last week, the Wall Street Journal broke news that Palantir was developing a software product called Tiberius to help track the manufacture of COVID-19 vaccines.

The software would help federal health officials in the department of Health and Human Services (HHS, headed by Secretary Alex Azar) track how vaccines are being manufactured as well as distributed. According to the Journal, the product would also identify any issues that could prevent people from receiving the shots. The product would be able to, for example, visualize a map of COVID-19 case volumes in a particular region or state, and from there help government officials determine where and how to allocate the first vaccines once they become available. Designed to remove bottlenecks and speed fulfillment, Palantir Tiberius isn't altogether too different from the supply chain visualization and management tools that Palantir already offers to its corporate clients: illustrating once again how Palantir's fluency in AI technologies can be broadly applied to a wide number of use cases and user categories.

As leaders of countries across the world race to make a vaccine available, the logistical administration of such a new and broadly needed vaccine will be a nightmare - and this is where Palantir proves its utility.

Revenue details for this deal aren't yet known - but it's likely that a product like this will be a significant business driver for Palantir, as well as an engine for improved sentiment on the stock once it's in action.

Valuation update

Despite these positive developments, Palantir is still trading at a relative bargain. At current share prices of $9.50, and with 2.173 billion fully diluted shares outstanding post-IPO, Palantir has a current market cap of $20.62 billion. (I can't help but to point out that Palantir's size is dwarfed by TikTok's rumored $50-$60 billion valuation, despite the fact that Palantir is far more likely to survive multiple decades as opposed to a fad-driven social media company).

After netting off the $1.50 billion of cash and $0.20 billion of debt on Palantir's latest balance sheet, the company's enterprise value is $19.32 billion.

As a reminder, in the week before its public debut, Palantir offered a couple of guidance notes for where it expects this quarter and this year's revenue to land, and also directional guidance on its expected pace of growth for next year:

Figure 2. Palantir FY20 and FY21 guidance Source: Palantir press room

If we take Palantir's "greater than 30%" verbiage for next and conservatively assume 35% y/y revenue growth in FY21 (the new Army contract and coronavirus products are among many new deals that can help to sustain Palantir's growth next year), we'd arrive at an FY21 revenue estimate of $1.42 billion, applying the midpoint of this year's $1.05-$1.06 billion (41-43% y/y) guidance range, which in itself may be conservative.

This would put Palantir's valuation at a mere 13.6x EV/FY21 revenue. This year's rally in the software sector, meanwhile, has left other 30-40% SaaS growth stocks like Docusign (DOCU), Okta (OKTA), MongoDB (MDB), and Datadog (DDOG) all trading at least at >20x revenue multiples.

Key takeaways

Surprisingly, Palantir did not take off immediately after its long-awaited IPO, and the stock is also trading substantially below the $11.50 high mark at which shares traded hands among insiders prior to the IPO. The market's hesitation on this stock, however, provides a rare opening for long term-oriented investors to jump in at relatively bargain values. Palantir's flourishing variety of federal government deals, from the Army to HHS, are just a few examples of the near-term fundamental catalysts that can drive this stock upward as the company gets into the cadence of reporting quarterly numbers.

Stay long here.

