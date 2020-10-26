Despite our prudent growth estimates, investors are quite likely to see double-digit annualized total returns in the medium term, including competent dividend growth and a well-covered payout ratio.

Management has provided bold guidance expectations over the next couple of years, showcasing a double-digit growth in FFO/share growth and EBITDA margin expansion.

Benefiting from uninterrupted tower rental revenues, cell-tower companies, including Crown Castle, have been able to generate consistent cash flows, with little to no correlation to the adverse effects of COVID-19.

As you have probably read in various REIT-related articles here on Seeking Alpha and likely already know, cell-towers have been one of the least affected and most resilient real estate areas during the ongoing pandemic. One of our favorite stocks in the sector is Crown Castle (CCI), which we have previously classified as a must-have company for dividend-growth investors.

A few days ago, the company reported its Q3 results, posting another quarter of satisfactory performance, reaffirming our bullish thesis. Despite robust earnings and management's raised guidance, shares have remained relatively flat lately while slightly dipping post-earnings. As a result, we believe that Crown Castle remains a compelling buy for dividend growth investors, offering satisfactory returns over the medium-term.

Discussing earnings

Benefiting from uninterrupted tower rental revenues, cell-tower companies, including Crown Castle, have been able to generate consistent cash flows, with little to no correlation to the adverse effects of COVID-19. The company's recent quarter further displayed this case, recording rental revenue growth of 4%, to $1.34 billion. The increase comprised about 9.1% from new leasing activity and contractually locked escalations, while suffering only around 3.6% from tenant non-renewals, lifting the figure to an all-time quarterly high.

Due to enjoying a relatively more predictable outlook than the rest o of its sector, management is confident enough to guide FY2021. The current and next financial year's Rental revenues are expected to be $5.3 billion and $5.5 billion, respectively, as we have illustrated in the graph below.

The company's EBITDA margin is also expected to expand, likely due to increased average tenant per tower, kicking in economies of scale. As a result, management has projected up to FY2021's FFO/share of $6.70, implying a double-digit growth in the short term. This is particularly exciting since this growth rate beats management's very own goal to deliver a long-term DPS growth of 7-8%. Further, the company displays little to no signs of a slowdown, keeping its growth within its 10-year FFO/Share CAGR of ~11%.

Consequently, management increased the DPS by 11% to an annualized rate of $5.32. The dividend increase is particularly encouraging since it is the highest over the past 5 years, previously averaging around 7%-9%. Additionally, based on the company's guidance, the payout ratio remains quite comfortable, below 80%.

Another highlight of the quarter was the conversion of all outstanding shares of Crown Castle's 6.875% Mandatory Convertible Preferred Stock into approximately 14.5 million shares of its common stock. Preferred dividends paid out are to be reduced by around $28 million, though the conversion will require an additional $77 million in annual common dividends, based on a DPS of $5.32. As a result, the company may be a bit more humble with its future DPS increases and stick to its target of a 7%-8% long-term DPS growth.

Summing up, Q3 further confirmed CCI' characteristics we adore, including:

Resilient tenant rental revenues, irrelevant to the underlying conditions of the economy.

Consistent FFO/Share growth and double-digit DPS increase, to an already relatively strong dividend yield of ~3%+.

However, strong financials and recession-proof business models rarely come at a discount. One common concern amongst investors when it comes to resilient REITs such as cell-towers and data centers is their premium valuation. Crown Castle's case is no different.

Valuation, dividend growth, and investor returns

Crown Castle has always traded at a premium compared to the REIT sector, which averages a P/FFO multiple of 13.6. The stock's valuation has further expanded over the past couple of years due to its solid performance, uplifting the current and forward P/FFO metric to 25.65 and 23.28, respectively.

Despite CCI's rapid dividend growth, the stock's disproportional appreciation has caused its yield to decline over the past five years gradually. As a result, the tangible part of future returns for investors looking to initiate a position has declined, which probably sounds discouraging.

In order to test if this is indeed the case, let's model a potential scenario of CCI's future growth metrics and different potential valuations to assess if the current investor returns remain adequate at its current valuation. Thankfully, because of management's narrow guidance and CCI's stable performance, we can get quite an accurate range of returns.

We will utilize management's 2021 expectations and further assume an FFO/share & DPS growth of 7.5% and 7%, respectively, over the next few years. We believe that these are prudent estimates since they imply a slowdown from the company's current performance, even though such signs have yet to appear. Further, they are in-line with the company's long-term lower-range DPS growth rate, additionally strengthening our margin of safety.

Plugging in CCI's current stock price of about $157, out expected growth rates, and a narrow range of potential valuation multiples, we get the following results:

As you can see, assuming the stock retains its current valuation metrics, investors are quite likely to see double-digit annualized total returns. Investors keep trading CCI at its current valuation is quite feasible, in our view, since only a handful of companies enjoy rapid dividend growth, a competent 3%+ yield, and a COVID-19-proof business model at the same time.

Conclusion

Our Crown Castle thesis remains bullish, powered by the company's consistently impressive results, management's bold guidance, and rapid dividend growth. The company's robust cash flows should continue to deliver solid results, even as COVID-19 in the U.S. persists.

Based on the company's 3%+ yield, dividend growth investors may find shares particularly attractive, tapping into both rapidly growing distributions and a potential double-digit total return scenario. While some risks remain, including the recent dilution amid the preferred shares' conversion, bumps in 5G rollout's roadmap, and CCI's long-term debt to equity ratio of around 2.68, we believe that CCI's income and growth combination makes for a compelling long position. Will will continue holding on to our shares and possibly double down during a potential correction.

