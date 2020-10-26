We'll also look at the mindset and strategies that need to be employed when considering taking a position in stocks like SPI.

In this article we'll look at those catalysts and how I've traded them.

The question going forward is whether or not SPI Energy is a real company, or it is being pumped to reward large shareholders.

source: Saur Energy International

I recently had a chance to ride the parabolic move by SPI Energy (SPI) on September 23, when it exploded from trading at a little over $1.00 per share the day before, to almost $47.00 per share on the 23rd.

In this article I want to go over that trade, and another position I took on October 15 in the stock, after it announced a deal with China-based Shaanxi Tongjia Automobile.

We'll get into the mindset and thinking of day trading or swing trading stocks like this that are in a favored trend that can be leveraged for huge responses from investors looking to cash in on the volatility of the stock, which of course can create more volatility on both sides of the trade.

Earnings

The latest numbers released by the company showed full-year 2019 revenue of $97.9 million, with cost of revenue of $90.7 million. Gross profit for the year was $7.2 million.

Diluted EPS was ($1.20m), with EBITDA in the reporting period finishing at ($0.50m). Normalized net income was ($6.3m). Earnings from continuing operations was ($15.1m).

SG&A expenses for 2019 were $17.6 million, with total operating expenses of $21.7 million. Operating income closed the 12-month period at ($14.5m).

These numbers aren't likely to improve much over the next year or so, but some of the catalysts that recently drove the share price of the company up, could, over time, generate some sustainable income, and possibly earnings.

SPI has a history of chasing after trends, as it has engaged in a bitcoin mining deal in 2018, a solar project and hemp business in 2019, and now the EV business, so it remains to be seen whether or not it successfully operates the EV business via its subsidiary.

For now the company has found some share price support over the last month, but until it proves otherwise, I would consider this a stock to trade on volatility, and not on very weak fundamentals, as shown in the numbers above.

The September 23rd trade

As mentioned above, this trade has to be understood in light of the fact the EV sector is what has been hot recently. That's important because any news associated with the sector can and does push the share price of stocks up to an overbought position. To say the least, that's what happened with SPI on the 23rd.

What drove the share price of the stock up was the report that SPI Energy was launching an EV subsidiary. Like any hot sector at any given time, the interest in the news was instantaneous from day traders, and they drove the share price even higher than most expected.

As for my position in the company, I got in at the great price of $3.44 per share after the share price pulled back after a quick run up in morning. How did I do? Not good. Unfortunately, the share price was volatile at the time, and made no move to the upside for a little while, so obeying my own rules of trading, I exited the position at $3.47, taking the three cents per share and running.

You know what's coming next. About 20 seconds or so later, the stock decided to jump, and within a relatively short time soared to almost $8.00 per share, and about a couple hours later climbed to almost $47.00 per share before starting to reverse direction.

If I had rode the movement up, I had a chance to get over a 13-bagger in a couple of hours. Did it bother me that I missed it? No, it didn't. Why? Because when day trading you must maintain your discipline or your account will quickly plumment in value from poor decisions.

I also want to mention that even if I had waited an extra 20 to 30 seconds and enjoyed the upward movement, when it did hit around $8.00 per share, it started to consolidate for some time, so there would be no way I would have stayed in the stock when that happened.

Another thing to consider is when the stock reached over $4.00 per share, I would have started to think whether or not I should take my profits. It is likely in this case I would have stayed in a little longer than usual because it was moving up so consistently without significant pull backs. Even so, I think based upon knowing myself, once it started approaching $50 per share, it is probable I would have taken profits.

I'm bringing this up to help investors to understand that it's irrelevant in the long term to kick yourself for the one that got away. While these types of plays don't come along every day, many opportunities to generate solid gains in less than a day are much more regular in occurrence.

The best way to trade these price movements is to take a small piece of the trade; that way discipline is developed and we won't blow up our accounts from thinking we need to hit a home run to accelerate the growth process of building our account and wealth.

When day trading, we need to learn to consistency and discipline over time, which will generate a lot of revenue from small plays on a daily basis. This isn't the first time I've missed a big move like this, and it won't be the last. Even so, I continue to build my account up from being content to get small wins, which over time, has built up my account nicely.

The October 15 trade

On October 15 the company announced its wholly owned subsidiary EdisonFuture had entered into an agreement with China-based Shaanxi Tongjia Automobile, a "leading manufacturer of all-electric logistic vehicles in China."

As per the agreement, EdisonFuture and Tongjia will customize design, development, production, and sales of a new generation of smart electric pickup trucks and electric logistics vehicles.

At the time of the announcement the company was trading close to $7.00 per share. It jumped to over $12 per share before pulling back. I decided to once again take a position in the company.

When entering this trade, my mindset was to see if its share price would once again soar. It had already climbed in pre-market trading, but I waited for the market open to take a position. I entered at $11.67, and waited to see what would happen.

It didn't take long for me to realize the stock didn't have the impetus it had on September 23rd, so after moving up a little, I closed my position at $11.81. I was right this time, as the fell fairly rapidly after I exited, dropping to the mid-$8s by the end of the session.

What made get out quickly was that the price was only moving in small increments. I knew that if it was going to take off, there would be some hefty swings in prices, and it would move in an upward direction. The price swings never happened in a big way, and watching it move up slowly and incremently, I figured it wasn't going to get the type of move it had in September.

Again, I didn't believe it would move up at that pace, but I did believe it had the potential to possibly jump to $20.00 per share or so. I was hoping to get out if it hit around $13.00 per share.

Was I disappointed? Not at all. The key to successful day trading is maintaining discipline over time. If the play doesn't act according to our thesis, we should get out quickly. I understand that there will be times that the share price of some of these stocks will rebound and I can miss some huge gains, but as mentioned before, this develops bad habits that will result in huge losses.

Why that is the case is a person starts to think they understand how the game is played, and hold longer than they should if the stock moves against them. Usually traders start to take much bigger positions than they should because of past wins that had nothing to do with knowledge or skill, but just being fortunate in the outcome. These types of wins aren't reproducible or sustainable, but a couple of them can mess up with the mindset of a trader, and cause them to start believing they have beaten the market. That's a dangerous mindset to cultivate, as many have discovered to their financial ruin. Don't be one of them.

Conclusion

While SPI Energy is trying to build a real company, it isn't there yet, and may never achieve success. Many penny stocks and smaller companies don't even have that edge going for them.

Traders should never believe the hype associated with press releases and media coverage concerning these companies. If I had believe SPI is legitimate and has turned the corner, I could have kept my position in the last trade, and I would have been down by over $4 per share; not a good outcome.

Another thing to consider with companies like SPI Energy, is after a jump in share price, many times they enter into direct offering, which, in fact, SPI announced on September 30. They priced their shares at $5.40, raising about $16 million in capital.

Why that's important is if you have a position in a company at a higher price, after an announcement like this it will immediately drive the share price down.

Interestingly, this is actually better than expected, and points to the belief by some institutions that SPI is a real business. Some of its moves seem to confirm management is trying to really compete. Most of these smaller companies are created only for the purpose of raising capital over real market value in order for shareholders to take profits by selling a lot of their shares in the company.

When all is said and done, SPI may be one of those outliers that are able to raise above the rubble of being a penny stock and actually build a profitable business that benefits shareholders. The two situations I mentioned in this article lend themselves to that possibility, but the company doesn't deserve our trust yet, and it has a long ways to go before it proves it can sustainably generate revenue, let alone a profit.

It also should be noted that on May 1, 2020, SPI received a deficiency letter from Nasdaq. Not that much has changed from that time, other than what has been covered in this article.

It has proven to be a great stock to day trade under certain circumstances, but I would wait before taking any long-term position in the company. Entering into the EV business and one deal doesn't a winner make.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.