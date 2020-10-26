Mail Ru Group Ltd ADR (MLRUY) Management on Q3 2020 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Mail Ru Group Ltd ADR (OTC:MLRUY) Q3 2020 Results Earnings Conference Call October 26, 2020 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Tatiana Volochkovich - Director of IR

Matthew Hammond - MD & CFO

Boris Dobrodeev - CEO of Russia

Fedor Rubtsov - CFO of Russia

Conference Call Participants

Miriam Adisa - Morgan Stanley

Cesar Tiron - Bank of America

Anna Kurbatova - Alfa-Bank

Slava Degtyarev - Goldman Sachs

Anna Kupriyanova - Gazprombank

Vladimir Bespalov - VTB Capital

Ildar Davletshin - Wood & Company

Ulyana Lenvalskaya - UBS

Maria Sukhanova - BCS

Operator

I will now hand over to your host today, Tatiana to begin the presentation.

Tatiana Volochkovich

Thank you all and welcome to Mail.ru Group's Third Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results Conference Call. I'm joined by Boris Dobrodeev, Matthew Hammond, Fedor Rubtsov, Vladimir Gabrielyan and Vladimir Nikolsky.

[indiscernible] continues across our company, we do apologize in advance of coordination during Q&A might cause some minor delays in our responses, as we're all in different locations. During the Q&A session, we would also kindly ask you to pose one question at a time. This is done simply to keep things manageable in our end we will take the time to answer all of your follow up questions.

Before I pass on to Matthew who will provide a summary of our results and outlook, I will read the Safe Harbor statement. Please note that this press release contains statements or expectations and other forward-looking statements regarding future events and future financial performance of the group.

The forward-looking statements in this release are based upon various assumptions that are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies, which are difficult or impossible to predict and may be beyond the group's control. Many factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements included herein, including those referenced under Risk Factors in the group's public filings. I would like to direct you to read the forward-looking disclaimer at the back of our release, particularly with respect of the possible differences between management and IFRS accounts.

Matthew please go ahead.

Matthew Hammond

Good afternoon. And thank you all for joining us. Q3 had two major external developments affecting our business. First of all, it's somewhat unpredictable macro recovery on the one hand, as well as the normalization of user behavior, and a return to typical seasonality, both related to the passing of the peak of COVID related lockdowns, which happened in April.

Given the slightly better macro backdrop, out core advertising business managed to return to growth versus to be around 5% decline seen in the second quarter. We also saw a re-acceleration of growth in Youla from 24% in Q2 to nearly 35% growth in the third quarter.

On the other hand, we saw normalization and engagement across social networks, games, as well as online education. And all of these saw unprecedented levels of demand from users during the peak of the lockdowns. And similarly to Q2, we've seen forces pulling our business in different directions. However, our results showed that yet again, we managed to adjust, adopt and maximize the benefits of the diversified nature of our ecosystem, with revenues for the quarter up nearly 20% year-over-year.

The healthy state of our business allowed us to continue to actively invest in our business and ecosystem, which we expect to strengthen our market positioning and contribute to growth and market share gains in the coming years.

I’ll now provide a few key highlights, including around advertising, games, new initiative, ecosystem development, and ongoing investments, as well as joint ventures and outlook.

First on Advertising. Throughout the third quarter, we experienced incremental recovery in advertiser activity, which led to a high single digit year-over-year growth in average auction CPM across the network. Performance continues to be volatile and varies on a month by month basis, we continue - we managed to deliver a healthy 5% growth in advertising in the third quarter to RUB 9.5 billion, with growth of nearly 9% on a Ex-Search basis.

In terms of verticals, leisure, entertainment, electronics, household goods, telcos, health and medicine, games and services showed the fastest growth in Q3. On the other hand media, sport, fitness, health and beauty and children's goods categories have all been underperforming. As a reminder, FMCG and e-commerce are the only two categories which account for more than 10% of our advertising revenues each with FMCG performing better than e-commerce during the quarter.

VK grew revenues by 13% in Q3 versus 8% in Q2. This means that the center of our ecosystem is in a very strong position. Fortunately, given all of the efforts around SME related advertising revenues on VK grew nearly 40% year-over-year. As a reminder, SMEs generate less than a quarter of our overall advertising revenues today. And hence SME is where we identify significant potential for further growth across the group.

Our solid Advertising group is driven not only by healthy engagement across our core advertising platforms, but also contingent and ongoing ad-tech enhancements, which we aim to continue to boost the ROIs of our clients. Continue to grow the myTarget ad network with nearly 25% year-over-year increase in the number of partners in September.

Looking ahead, visibility does remain limited, and it is challenging to estimate the ultimate timing and shape of further recovery or its sustainability. Situation remains very dynamic, especially given the second wave of COVID-19 we've been experiencing in Russia since September, which results in a slowdown in the pace of advertising recovery in recent weeks.

However, a second wave has so far not resulted in strict lockdowns and business closures, as it stands right now October is looking to deliver around 5% ad growth, and we hope to maintain this momentum through the fourth quarter. This assumes businesses remain open and there is no adverse impact on the speed of recovery from the ongoing second wave.

Looking longer term, given our continued investments into ad tech, ongoing growth and performance related advertising share, diversification and growth of advertising base and expansion of the advertising network, we target further market share gains, I feel that our group should be in a position to hold at least 20% of the domestic digital ad market in the midterm versus sub 16% today.

Secondly, on Games. Despite the normalization following the removal of lockdowns, games showed very solid growth in Q3 at 33.8% growth and accounted for 40% of group revenues. We did see some post-lockdown engagement normalization with MAU returning to pre-COVID levels. At the same time, growth of our overall user base continued up 6% Q over Q to RUB714 million, with retention metrics of COVID acquired users have they been very close to the metrics of cohorts acquired pre pandemic.

Growth has been supported by the consolidation of Deus Craft in Q3. The deal reflects our ability to source attractive gaming opportunities, while studios remain in early development stage.

The Grand Hotel Mania, time management mobile game of Deus Craft launched in July, it's amongst the top ranked games in this category, and is now among of top five revenue generating titles, with around US$5 million in revenues reached in September. This might be our largest gaming M&A to date, assuming a maximum total payout of $49 million.

However, such payment would require $15 million in monthly revenues by the end of Q1 2021. If achieved, this would mean a 0.5 times one year forward sales valuation for Deus Craft, which compares to around 3.5 times plus valuations across the latest reported global M&A deals. Youla [ph] has two more games in the pipeline, which should be ready for launch in the next 12 months.

Going forward, we continue to see value accretive acquisitions complementing the MY.GAMES portfolio of now 13 studios. So it continues to progress towards the top 25 position on the global games market in terms of revenues.

As it continues to expand, MY.GAMES is becoming increasingly global, with 76% of revenues coming from international markets, versus 74% in the second quarter, 75% of our games revenue now comes from mobile versus 71% a year ago. Top revenue generating mobile games include War Robots, Hustle Castle, Left to Survive, Love Sick: Interactive Stories, and Zero City, now joined by Deus Craft.

This stage we see around 30% growth as achievable for MMO games in 2020, which means the growth is set to exceed last year's 22% level. While future growth should remain supported by over 15 games in the development pipeline available for launch over the next 12 months.

Given the unique nature of 2020, in light of the ongoing pandemic, as well as the various solid traction titles like Grand Hotel Mania, we aim to maintain flexibility around marketing activity into the year end. Marketing spend to therefore be heavier than normal during Q4, albeit as ever guided by attractive and sustainable ROIs. This will allow us to form a solid base to EBITDA in the coming years, some of our titles reach their maturity, while also taking maximum advantage from any near term spikes in demand across global games markets. Hence as a base case, we did not expect Q4 to mark the typical peak and profitability in our game segments in 2029.

Third, new initiatives. The new initiative segment in Q3 grew by 99% to RUB3.2 billion. The two largest contributors here, the main online education and Youla. First of all online education. Businesses represented by the consolidated Skillbox and Geebrains and tech businesses. In combination these assets grew by 2.9 times year-over-year, with related revenues exceeding RUB1.6 billion, and now account for 51% of the new initiative segment at 6% of overall group revenues.

The business saw a normalization during Q3 compared to the 265% growth year-over-year seen in the second quarter. At the same time, the ongoing second wave is against stimulating demand for related services, which makes us very optimistic about related growth prospects.

We continue to see online education among sectors most positively impacted by the pandemic, hence our ongoing investments into the area. Since Q2 reporting, we raised our shareholding in Skillbox to 70%, and both minorities stakes and SkillFactory, as well as [indiscernible] Thereby expanding our core - our course offering and target audience.

While we're currently focused on digital careers vertical, we also see opportunities in the broader segment of online education. The result of this is that our currently consolidated EdTech assets to deliver over RUB5 billion in revenues in 2020.

Youla, our classified business accelerated growth to around 35% versus around 25% year-over-year in the second quarter, with revenues reaching RUB760 million, around 3% of group's total revenues. Youla remains on track towards its target RUB2.7 billion to RUB3 billion for full year 2020 revenues and proportionate EBITDA loss at or below the 2019 level is one of the prime examples of the growing synergies within the group, given the multiple integrations within our ecosystem projects, our social networks and other communication services.

Fourth, investments and ecosystem development. As we've been saying through 2020, we recognize the expanded digital opportunities across all verticals, which have been unlocked by the pandemic. And so our active investments into across the business lines throughout 2020 so that we're fully equipped to deliver continued strong growth and reach a materially larger scale in the coming years.

All our ongoing investments are focused on existing verticals, and most of them are targeted on the core communication and social segment, including Clips, VK Pay, video, music and social commerce. This has resulted in a reduction of margins in this segment from 53.7% a year ago, to 46.3% in Q3. Adjusting for investments into the new products, like VK Clips, VK e-commerce platform, VK Super App and video calls, communication social profitability would have been above 49%, despite the ongoing investments into music, and still muted advertising market recovery.

We’re making a big push in areas of video music. We're in the process of launching a unified video service, as well as broadening our music offerings across VK, OK, and BOOM. Multiple other investment areas include MY.GAMES, including MY.GAMES Store, Cloud, B2B and EdTech, as well as ecosystem products and joint ventures to ensure the leading positions in audience reach engagement and monetization. Our recent $600 million fundraising, supported by all of our largest economic shareholders, serves to put us well positioned to achieve this.

Fifth, joint ventures, the O2O JV first. Despite the removal of lockdowns and seasonality, Delivery Club's revenues in Q3 more than doubled year-over-year, with twice the number of orders. Restaurant network has more than doubled since Q1 with more than 10% now also connected to our recently launched takeaway option.

All customers are benefiting from the expanded delivery zones using Citymobil with multiple new restaurant delivery options, including for majors like Magnit, and the ability to put tables or connected restaurants through the app. Delivery Club continued to demonstrate improvements in unit economics in Q3, and continues to expect to at least double its revenues in 2020 to around RUB9 billion.

Some [ph] account grew revenues 20 times year-over-year, partially driven by high growth in the number of orders in Q3, and we continue to expand the reach of the business. Private Label has also expanded and now continues a double digit share of GMV.

The O2O JV has also consolidated 85% in local kitchen, a dark kitchens operator, which demonstrates around three times year-over-year growth in the number of orders and revenues in the third quarter. The Citymobil group rise by four times year-over-year in the third quarter to 50 million. GMV growth has also improved versus previous quarter, while monthly active user base has more than tripled to 5 million in September.

In Q3 Citymobil continued this regional expansion, launching operations in Sochi along with a number of smaller locations in Leningrad and Moscow Regions. Citymobil is now present in 24 geographies which account for around 40% of the domestic population, and is a top to ride hail operator in most cities of presence with a 20% to 30% market share and most geographies, including Moscow and Moscow region.

In Q3, VK Taxi growth continued with high double-digit month-over-month growth, almost tripling rides since July, which provides Citymobil with a proper dual-brand structure.

The AER JV. The GMV of AER rose by 60% in August versus April and audience growth continues as well. The number of local sellers increased by 120% since March and contributes above 20% of GMV.

Localization continues with over 250 local engineers added year-to-date. AER launched AliExpress delivery marketplace service with focus on FMCG products, with the new offer aiming to build an association of AliExpress with a local platform with express delivery access.

Also, AER continues to improve its logistics, expanding the number of pickup points to nearly 17,000. We remind you that losses from AER and the O2O JV will not be reflect to net profit under management accounts until next financial year. However, for maximum transparency in the meantime, group's share of the net results of JVs to 3.1 billion in the third quarter.

Finally, Outlook. Despite the expected decline for the local economy in 2020, we are positioned to deliver like for likes revenue growth in the high teens, with the potential to deliver around RUB103 billion in revenues, which puts us within the guidance range provided pre pandemic at the beginning of 2020.

Our ongoing solid growth is achievable at the expense of near term profitability, with both revenue mix shift and investment with EBITDA margins expected to be in the mid 20s for the year. This will at least partially reverse in 2021, and we recognize that it is important to run high margin business that can weather through any future downturns.

With that, thank you, and we'll give as much time as we can to Q&A.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Our first question today comes from Miriam Adisa of Morgan Stanley. Your line is open.

Miriam Adisa

Great. Good afternoon, everyone. Thanks for the call. The first question I have is just on gaming, and just the decision to spend a bit more marketing in the fourth quarter, if you could just give us a bit more color on where that spend is going. And why you've decided to do this, given the fact you're highlighting that you've seen good retention from COVID users? Any more color on the marketing would be really helpful. Thank you.

Boris Dobrodeev

Yeah. So Miriam, thank you for the question. So generally there are two answers to that. So the first one is we want to generally in terms of the Q4 spending, because we want to be a little bit opportunistic. So given very unclear shape of the quarter, given all the potential outside development, developments outside of our control, lockdowns, no lockdowns, the state of both local and international advertising markets, we want to be more conservative, giving the margin guidance, as well as leave more room for investment if we see very good opportunities. So we can tap into this opportunity and acquire, kind of more users if we see this opportunity, this is number one.

And number two, given that we just acquired the new studio, called Deus Craft and it has very good growth and very high potential. We also want to reserve an opportunity to invest more into its growth.

Miriam Adisa

Okay. That's clear. Thank you. And then my second question again on EBITDA. You mentioned that you expect some of the trends this year to partially reverse next year in terms of investment. I appreciate that you can't give any precise guidance. But if you could just give a bit more color on the segments where you're expecting to see more personal leverage next year, and which segments will still be in investment mode?

Boris Dobrodeev

So you know, I think in terms of the operational leverage, I think that's going to happen across the board. So obviously next year we will see a net recovery, which would give us better leverage on the revenue side and make a lot of the investments related to social, they will make them much more profitable.

We also think that both consumable both, consumer social, and games will be much more profitable in 2021. We also think that, you know, this year was driven by a lot of new investments into our ecosystem, into a lot of launches that we made this year, including Marusia, lot of investments into O2O, including Clips. So obviously, given the earlier stage this year, and the kind of more mature stage of this product next year, we will see operational leverage across all this product verticals.

Miriam Adisa

Great, thank you. Just one more for me. If you could just give us a bit of color on what you're seeing with the integration with VK Combo and VK Music? And then also just touch on what you're seeing in terms of the competitive environment in music? Thank you.

Boris Dobrodeev

Sure. So we - yes, so we made - you know, this year, we made the pivot [ph] in [indiscernible] So generally what we're doing, we’re merging this with the music subscription, as we see now music is the most complimentary service to Combo within our ecosystem. So the game plan is to ultimately like make it one subscription. So we are in the midst of this transition, but we already see pretty encouraging signs. So we must say that the efficiency of the conversions and the retention number is much higher under VK Combo scenario. So we think this is very good development.

So I think that in terms of competitive landscape, we – well, obviously there is a new player in the market, which we all you know - also the news couple of months ago, I don't think that this like changes anything to the competitive nature of our market with already a lot of players present, such as Apple Music, Yandex, and YouTube and a couple of others.

So I think that nothing changes to our thesis and nothing changes to, you know, to the numbers that we see. With VK Music, at the same time I want to know that is now we will have a lot of unique advantages for our music service.

First, it is the social nature of the product. And none of the players in the market has anything comparable to our offering, given the amount of social integrations and also given the presence of UGC [ph] functionality now music, at the same time, there will also - you know, I just pointed out that we are also integrating it into like, subscription loyalty program. And the [indiscernible] to entire layer group ecosystem, which give us also additional leverage over redemption and additional value for the end user. As for roughly the same price, the same model, no smaller price. A user receives not just music, but he receives a number of services from a group [ph] ecosystem. So all together, all these things makes us – may make us much, much more comfortable. And we already have, you know, 4 million music, base music subscriptions, and I think that going forward towards the right combination of VK Music and Combo will see even further growth.

Miriam Adisa

That's really helpful. Thank you.

Matthew Hammond

Yeah, thank you.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from Cesar Tiron of Bank of America.

Cesar Tiron

Yes. Hi. Good morning, everyone. Thanks for the call and for the opportunity to ask questions. My first one would be about online education. Can you please tell us how much that contributed to the growth in your other segment? And probably shed some light on any ambition for M&A in the space? And if you believe that, due to COVID there are still assets which are available and if they're available at attractive prices? Thank you so much.

Matthew Hammond

Thank you, Cesar. So education contributed RUB16 billion [ph] so of our revenue, so it is growing very well. And we are very bullish on the sector. And we think that we would continue to invest into this area both organically and inorganically as we see some good areas, you know, we have a joint venture with Rostelecom to make software for schools. This will help people – well, both students and teachers and their education process. Also, were looking at a lot of other communities. So stay tuned.

Cesar Tiron

Thank you so much. I just had one very quick one. I think that Matt you made an interesting comment on the valuation of your latest acquisition on games and how that was below - what most transactions are done in the market? Is the strategy to - the group strategy to keep on potentially increasing the games portfolios through M&A? And then if management believes, that the board believes that the value of these assets are not reflected into the stock at the fair value? Could there be an angle to potentially IPO the games division? Thank you.

Matthew Hammond

Yeah. Hi, Cesar. Its Matthew. Just to be clear that valuation, of course, that 0.5 assumes the full payout. And that assumes, of course, that Deus Craft hit all – then just KPIs. Nevertheless, I think this is an example of what we've talked about many times, the games portfolio approach, and our M&A approach of investing very early with options, then to take control as we watch the games. And clearly, this provides an extremely capital efficient way of doing it.

We will obviously continue to use M&A where we see great opportunities. And, you know, I mean, if we look at, you know, a business like Tech Sonic [ph], where I think that nobody would doubt that, that was $30 million all in, that was an extremely effective acquisition and extremely effective use of capital to grow that business. And you know, you've seen over five x revenue growth from that from Tech Sonic [ph] since we bought it. In terms of an IPO, I would say you never say never, you keep all options on the table. But there are no current plans to do that at present.

Cesar Tiron

Thank you so much. Very clear. Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from Anna Kurbatova from Alfa-Bank.

Anna Kurbatova

Good afternoon. Thank you very much for the presentation and with good results. My question is on the O2O JV and the Local Kitchen and Delivery Club were you for the first time on growth, the numbers of the Local Kitchen revenue. And I wonder seems Local Kitchen and Delivery Club now are the part of one joint venture? Do they work on the like, let's say the market - your normal terms of Delivery Club working with the food suppliers, or they are some special terms and between the Local Kitchen and Delivery, and whether you could probably disclose how much of Local Kitchen revenue or GMV comes from Delivery Club? So basically the intercompany or intergroup transactions between the two. Thank you.

Boris Dobrodeev

Thank you very much for the question. I don't think the group disclose the exact number. Obviously, Delivery Club and Local Kitchen has a very good story of cooperation. And indeed there is a good overlap between the audience and orders of this new methods. And the same time, you know, they work and they will continue to work on commercial premises they're like slightly different groups for shareholding – of shareholders or generally - a slightly different shareholder disposition within these two assets.

And number two, for us the key value here lies not in making non-commercial arrangements between those two assets. For us the key value lies and now given that now this group belong to the one JV, I mean, the overall level of relations and the trust between this asset can be significantly increased. And that will allow us to extract much more synergies by creating joint products and joint services and joint expansion, given that, at the same time, we have like the same group of shareholders. And there's, of course, trust that these projects and these joint investments can be long term. But we are of course, very, very bullish about this asset. No, this is a fantastic asset showing very good growth. And, you know, we see a lot of, you know, a lot of room for cooperation and synergies between these services going forward.

Anna Kurbatova

Thank you very much. My follow up on the question on the expansion. So currently, Local Kitchen business is limited to Moscow only. Should we expect some regional expansion maybe going forward? Thank you.

Boris Dobrodeev

You know, I just don't want to – its very good question, but I don't want to elaborate, you know, the expansion plan. But it is pretty sensitive for information, the plans and the timing. But obviously, you know, probably the correct answer for me to answer is obviously there is a history of expansion, including joint expansion of these two services.

Anna Kurbatova

Sure, understood. Thank you very much.

Boris Dobrodeev

Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from Slava Degtyarev of Goldman Sachs. Your line is now open.

Slava Degtyarev

Yes. Thank you very much for the call. My first question is, can you comment on the O2O JV additional cash contribution? It looks like you haven't met all the KPIs and some of the payments have been reduced. Basically, can you comment what will be the bank contributions then? Or would you expect that to fund the JV additionally, any way or it's currently well capitalized, in your view?

Boris Dobrodeev

Thank you very much. As for the KPIs, I mean, the answer is pretty simple. I think, you know, both of the key assets of this group performed very well, and you saw Citymobil numbers, which were very good, especially the growth, but obviously, if you consider the impact of COVID, on mobility across the world, I think that they – its clear that it has reduced some demand and also incurred some – well, generally it became an obstacle for the business. This what make - made us make an assumption that probably not the Citymobil related KPIs are not met. So I think that you know, on one hand, the JV is indeed well capitalized, but of course, it might consider some extra investments into it in the future.

Slava Degtyarev

Okay, thanks. And my second question would be on AliExpress Russia JV. Can you comment how sizeable is the cash burn at the JV over the last year? And do you feel that the JV is also well capitalized for the e-commerce opportunities that are awaiting in Russia?

Boris Dobrodeev

Slava, can you please repeat the first part of your question? So I just answer it correctly?

Slava Degtyarev

Yeah, sure. I was wondering what was the cash burn of the JV of AliExpress Russia…

Boris Dobrodeev

Yes, sir, of course, we would not like disclose. And given that we're just seeking present shareholders, we would not disclose the level of burn. But I think that, you know, it is well capitalized now and it has sufficient cash. So no, there are no immediate or short term plans to add any extra capital on top of it. So you know, it has more than like 25 million annual shareholders and new buyers. So it's doing pretty well. And I think there are no immediate plans for capitalization of this business.

Also has massive support from shareholders of the business. I think we're just like first days of launching social commerce products around this. So I mean, this is where we're looking and given that currently the business model is not too as heavy. So there are no plans for that.

Slava Degtyarev

Okay, thank you very much.

Boris Dobrodeev

Thank you.

Operator

Our next question comes from Anna Kupriyanova of Gazprombank. Your line is open.

Anna Kupriyanova

Good afternoon. Thank you very much for the presentation and opportunity to ask a question. My first question will be on your online advertising revenues. You mentioned that it shows your online advertising spending was about 9.3 billion overall and that was about 16% of [indiscernible] Could you please give us some color how this part of your online advertising is distributed among your segments? I mean, game segment and other? Thank you.

Boris Dobrodeev

Thank you for your question. I don't know, maybe Fedor will elaborate on the growth rate and confirm the growth or the growth rate…

Anna Kupriyanova

Yes. I was incorrect. It was...

Boris Dobrodeev

But yeah, its faster than including search. So the idea is that search is indeed gross dilutive, and it's significantly under performs the core, social and myTarget segment advertisement. So you know, and given that searches, the area which our ad auction, you know, does not participate, we thought it would be transparent and prudent to show both, including search and excluding search. So, and the straight answer is yes, the search dilutes our ad growth rates.

Anna Kupriyanova

Okay. And exclusion search, in percentage growth, and then total amount, what is the distribution of online advertising revenues among your segments, games, and maybe some other segments from where it comes?

Boris Dobrodeev

So it certainly comes from, so called well myTarget and the key revenue, so its VK, well, generally social networks and the Mail.ru Group [ph] and ad network, which are all together - which are all together, you know, combined into one single ad network. So this is where probably around 90% of all the ad revenue come from, with probably less than 10% coming from international revenue, like international gaming revenue, mostly international. So I mean, ad gaming revenue.

So also speaking about the Russian ad revenue in the first part, which is 90%, it's also include - I also forgot the Youla’s part of this revenue, part of Youla is included into that revenue.

Anna Kupriyanova

Okay. And in terms of online revenue growth rate, talking about this 90% of revenues, how fast they grow, and talking about game spot. What is the revenue growth rate for this part, if you can?

Boris Dobrodeev

Well, I don't think that we disclose the exact growth rates, but I think they grow, you know, games revenue growth slightly higher than the myTarget revenue given kind of [indiscernible] you know, the early stage of development.

Anna Kupriyanova

Thank you very much. And if I may, my second question on your EBITDA margin guidance, you mentioned in your press release, that possibly it will reverse trend of decline in 2021. And my question is, on which grounds, do you said this improvement from where can it come?

Matthew Hammond

Hi. Its Matthew, I’ll cover this. I mean, as far Boris said earlier, a large part of this is obviously going to be in terms of mix, and that we would expect ads to see some recovery next year. And clearly, that is very beneficial for the operational leverage and the revenue mix.

But also, at the same time, we expect some of the returns from new initiatives, so that the losses in new initiatives should decline proportionally. And also, Youla, obviously moves - the loss in Youla continue to reduce. So if you put all of those together, you then see an improvement in the margin profile in 2021.

Anna Kupriyanova

Thank you so much, and this not because of gains the margin may increase?

Matthew Hammond

Well, I look, I don't want to get into the - we haven't given 2021 guidance yet. And we - it's difficult for us to give line by line guidance. We said that on games, we are going to remain somewhat dynamic, but clearly we are expecting, you know, games to contribute at least proportionally. And, you know, they should progress towards the sort of free the cycle [ph] margins that we've talked about.

Anna Kupriyanova

Okay. And thank you very much for your answers.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from Vladimir Bespalov of VTB Capital. Your line is open.

Vladimir Bespalov

Hello, congratulations on good progress. First, I want to ask Matthew and just comment a little bit more on what you said in your prepared remarks on games margins in the fourth quarter, should we see this more normal life margin, its somewhere in the high teens to low 20s? Or what are your expectations from that perspective, what do you see as more of normalized margin?

Matthew Hammond

Yeah, Vladimir, I mean, I refer you to the answer I gave a couple of minutes ago. And, you know, as I just said, I'm not going to give 2021 guidance to games margins at this point, because we want to remain somewhat flexible. What we're really talking about in the fourth quarter is clearly margins were better in games in the second and the third quarter than there was in the initial plan.

Quite clearly, you know, there is a lot of COVID effects. And there are a lot of moving parts right now, and we want to remain sort of very flexible in our ability to invest where we see good ROIs. I think we're very happy with the fact that we've retained the cohorts of COVID acquired users and pretty much the same level as pre COVID users, that is a very positive sign for us. And so we're very committed to growing the business.

I would also say the Deus Craft is also doing very well. And we're very happy with that. And then exactly the same way we did with War Robots, we intend to invest in that business up front. And you've seen the effects that we had with War Robots doing exactly that.

So I think that, you know, there is an element of us maintaining flexibility here, and seeing how we go. But clearly, we - the games business will move towards those sort of through the cycle [ph] margins over the next number of quarters.

Vladimir Bespalov

Yeah. Thank you very much. Yeah, more or less, it's more or less clear. Thank you. And I also have a question on VK Pay, you haven't been saying much FinTech exposure, and after - so some time of this launch, it still looks like a very local product. So my question is, maybe you could share some metrics, what is the user adoption? And what is the revenue contribution? What is what turnover? And how do you see generally see this product? Do you see a lot of opportunities or maybe like, opportunities in other areas are much higher than in the FinTech space? Any comments would be appreciated?

Boris Dobrodeev

Yeah, thank you. So I mean, we don't think we break out in the FinTech metrics, and in the VK Pay metrics. I think that, you know, we’re in the very early days of the development of the product, despite having already 50 million wallets, you know, we need to do more work, yet to better convert this users into, you know, financially meaningful transaction. This is this is what we're doing.

So, we're also - as we said before, we are on the way of creating a joint venture with, with AliExpress, Russia - with Alipay, that would give up exposure to AliExpress, Russia, transacting users, which is in the amount of 25 million. So you know, the idea is in it to, you know, get this probably one of the biggest transacting audience in Russia, and you can get access, and then convert this users into kind of more kind of financially meaningful transaction users.

This is the plan. I mean, where - it is still, I would say, a pretty long way to go until we have you know, a very competitive product. So this is why we've been kind of more humble about it. So it's just work in progress.

Vladimir Bespalov

Yes. Thank you very much. And the last one is on education, small edu [ph] project. First, could you provide some comments on the profitability of these projects? And the second one is strategy in M&A, is it similar to what you do in games, you acquired some minority stake? Do you have like an option to buy out - to increase your stake to controlling one – once the KPIs is done, and then - on that, and so on and so forth, maybe you could comment on this as well?

Boris Dobrodeev

So the gaming, so of though we have a broadly either profitable or breakeven to profitable because we have kind of different assets about, I mean, throughout the history of ownership, have they been either, like profitable or breakeven, and we’re very kind of comfortable about their profitability rate.

So in terms of the new venture, you know, I just don't want to comment on the tactics. I think, of course, the goal is to identify the most lucrative interesting assets. And to get exposure in like, any shape or form with, of course, any way to increase the share to control is, of course - is of course preferable. But we're open to hold potential, you know, ways to get exposure to this industry. And of course, you know, our M&A team is well qualified to find the right way in KPI to handle this task. Probably, this is the kind of level of details that would be comfortable to disclose currently.

Vladimir Bespalov

Yeah. Thank you very much. And good luck.

Boris Dobrodeev

Thank you.

Operator

Our next question comes from Ildar Davletshin of Wood & Company.

Ildar Davletshin

Hello, thanks for the opportunity. And congratulations with good results. I'd like to just clarify on your core, or the largest sales so far segment communication and social. So there is a bit of a gap between the report to the growth for the whole segment. And then if you look individually, at key drivers, so it looks like the whole segment grew 1.5%. But then if you look individually at VK or online education that was like, high single digit or double-digit. So I'm wondering what is really underperforming? And if I'm correct, that this is okay, and then to what degree this underperformance is, maybe there are other issues? And in general, okay, seems like the number of users or audience is somewhat declining on their multi year trend. What is your strategy for that - regarding that segment?

Maybe if I may, just part of it, but it's a bit different question is, you have quite a few brands. So I understand this is driven by the explosive growth of various segments and the offline to online trends in consumer behavior. But is there a point that you may consider kind of simplifying the structure? And do you think this is a drag for your profitability, if you have to maintain different brands and VK Taxi, Citymobil, VK Eda versus like the Delivery Club, et cetera, et cetera. Thank you.

Boris Dobrodeev

We’ve got to jump in first on to the second question. So obviously, VK has been growing nicely, and it's growing more than 4%, both monthly and daily active users, with also quite strong engagement. Although, we’re all user base. So [indiscernible] for the last couple of years, they've been you know, broadly flat with some kind of moments declining, some moments are growing here or their. The Eda class [ph] VK user base is quite volatile, given, you know, a very clearly developed entertainment driven segments for interests of their audience given VK which is mostly concentrated about communication.

So given the brands, obviously, I think that it doesn't make sense to combine the OK and VK brands, because both of the brands are very strong, and they carry very strong awareness and identity and also have absolutely different patterns of usage. So like the patterns of usage in VK and OK they are like radically different.

So in terms of if talking about rationalizing the brand strategy within the whole group. I mean, this is what we're actually doing by working in our joint ecosystem. We're launching products like ID and the Mini Apps. We recently rebranded Combo also into VK brand. So as you see a lot of new products that we launched and a lot of kind of ecosystem products that we launched being branded by VK.

But - so we kind of were testing, using VK brands more to use a new product, but you should understand that the kind of more mature type of products like that [indiscernible] VK which you gave reference to, they have extremely loyal audience and audience very loyal to their brand. So obviously, you know, I don't think we should anticipate for any re-branding of all the destinations under one brand, at least, you know, very kind of tough re-branding. And I think that obviously, currently this brands are better off having their own brands, which are all - well, because most of them are pretty strong. So - and actually, like, the re-branding old brands into new brands can actually not only carry efficiencies, but also carry additional costs.

So, generally our approach is that we're very cautious at doing anything that has like risk of mixing brands and doing damage to any of the brands and the kind of audience, at the same time, we are in this kind of using and utilizing VK more as a kind – be most used brand for the company. But you know, given that the - the big part of the group appears about well emerged via M&A and via lot of different entities, you shouldn't anticipate as to, you know – that the grounds to emerge as a mono brand, like some other companies in the market. So here I pass it on to further to answer regarding the second part of the question, actually the first part of the question, sorry.

Matthew Hammond

Thanks, Boris. So basically at the time when we compose this current reportable segments, we don't think it makes my life so much sense to give a detailed breakdown between different provinces within the communications and social segment. But I could say that OK, also showed solid performance in terms of ELS [ph] although of course, that was slow that [Technical Difficulty] driver invested in segment.

However, some of the more - some of the properties which were more exposed to random resizing, as compared to performance, advertising were obviously more heavily hit during year, COVID crisis and also recovered more slowly than the performance exposed parts such as VK. So here I'll probably mention email and portal, which should negatively affected the average online advertising growth rate of segment.

Ildar Davletshin

Thank you very much. So just to confirm because the line broke for a second. OK, was actually positive in terms of revenue...

Matthew Hammond

Oh, well, our sales drove the flood, but still, we're considerate solid basically landed throughout this goal.

Ildar Davletshin

Okay, thank you very much for details on.

Operator

Our next question comes from Ulyana Lenvalskaya from UBS. Your line is open.

Ulyana Lenvalskaya

Hi. I think you have answered all my questions already. So thank you. My question from inside.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from Nikolay Ivanov of Open Broker [ph] Your line is open.

Unidentified Analyst

[Foreign Language] For the purposes for English speakers on the line, I will translate the question. So the question is whether the company plans to pay dividends or introduce a dividend policy? And the second question is related to MSCI inclusion, whether this was being considered…

Matthew Hammond

Yes, thank you. I’ll answer the dividend question. There is - at this point there is no formal dividend policy. Although we've always been very clear that as a business, we won't sit on excess cash through the cycle. We've returned very large amounts of cash to shareholders in the past. And we would definitely consider doing it again – at points in the future. But obviously M&A always comes first.

So the - our position on M&A buybacks and dividend is the same as it's always been. I'm sorry, MSCI. Obviously, that is not a decision for us. That is a decision for MSCI. But we would obviously be delighted to be included in the MSCI and as it stands right now we are meeting the key criteria.

Unidentified Analyst

Thank you so much.

Operator

Thank you. Our final question on the line today comes from Maria Sukhanova of BCS. Your line is open.

Maria Sukhanova

Hello, thank you for the opportunity to ask questions. Could you please answer a couple of questions regarding AliExpress, GMV? You mentioned that it has increased significantly versus April. But I wonder if you could comment where we stand versus pre-COVID levels or on year-on-year basis? And also specifically I wonder what's going on in the cross border segment? Because it would seem like that with how active local players are now and how significant their assortment resort has expanded. And in terms of delivery have improved. It seems like cross border might be seen less interest. So please correct me if that's not what's going on? Thank you.

Matthew Hammond

So yeah, thank you. So I mean AliExpress Russia continues to grow year-over-year in all the segments. But as you pointed out, cross border is rising - is growing, not as fast as domestic is growing, domestic is growing quite faster. So I think for AliExpress its function both of the scale, although they're surprised because domestic is much less mature, as well as I think that you know, during the COVID there is a much more demand for goods that are delivered locally and delivered like very fast. And I think there is also quite a big difference in the sort of cross border and local. So we know yes, the kind of growth, the growth of currently local is faster than cross border and it is caused by the things that I just mentioned.

Maria Sukhanova

Understood. Thank you.

Matthew Hammond

Thank you.

Tatiana Volochkovich

Thank you very much again for joining us today. If there are any follow up questions, please feel free to reach out to our IR email and we’ll look forward to speaking with you in the next quarter. Thank you.

