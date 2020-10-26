I provide highlights of the deal along with a strategy to generate high yield with low risk far greater than the 6.24% arbitrage spread available to buyers of DOYU stock.

Special Situations are opportunities to invest where money is likely to be made regardless of which way the existing status unfolds. They usually arise from activist shareholders pressing management for changes or from arbitrage of pending merger/takeover deals.

Currently, Chinese internet streaming giant Tencent Holdings (OTCPK:TCEHY)(OTCPK:TCTZF), acting as an major activist shareholder in both Huya (HUYA) and Douyu (DOYU), has created a merger/arbitrage special opportunity.

On Aug. 17, 2020, managements of both Douyu and Huya announced formation of special committees to consider Tencent's proposed stock-for-stock merger of the companies. On 10/12/20 this resulted in a definitive agreement to a merger of equals. The two are the largest streaming companies in China. Both have market caps of $4.87 billion. Shareholders of each will hold about 50% of the stock in the new combined company. The current HUYA and DOYU CEOs will serve as co-CEOs of the new company.

Immediately after the merger, Tencent (OTCPK:TCTZF) (OTCPK:TCEHY) will control approximately 67.5% of the voting stock in the new company. Immediately upon the merger, Tencent has agreed to contribute its Penguin E-Sports business into the merged company and deepen its cooperation to integrate this business into the new streaming company. Tencent will receive US $500 million for this contribution.

The deal is subject to 2/3 shareholder approval and the usual regulatory reviews. Tencent's majority ownership of HUYA shares and 38% ownership Douya combine with the company officers to reach levels insuring shareholder approval of the deal.

The deal provides that DOYU ADR holders are to receive 0.73 shares of HUYA for each current ADR unit. DOYU also plans to issue a cash dividend at or near the time of closing of approximately $0.19/share. The deal is expected to close in the first half of 2021.

Based on HUYA's current price of $21.68 and DOYU at $15.07, the arbitrage spread is $0.75 (0.73 X 21.89 = $15.82 of HUYA stock for each DOYU unit currently at $15.07). The combined $0.19 dividend and $0.75 spread create a $0.94 (6.24%) merger arbitrage for buyers of DOYU stock. A superior strategy (described below) uses covered option writing to generate a 17.37% absolute gain on the deal (54.66% annualized yield rate).

Downside risk of course is if the deal is blocked by regulatory review or falls apart in some other way. Shares of DOYU just before the agreement announcement were trading in the $13.00 to $14.00 range. This might be the anticipated return from current market of $15.07 if the deal does unwind. Also, since this is a share exchange deal, a decline in the value of HUYA shares could lessen the current implied arbitrage spread at the close.

Covered Option Opportunity:

With the deal awaiting expected shareholder approval and required regulatory approvals, it's fair to estimate it will not close before late first quarter 2021, perhaps a few months later even. Consider writing the 116 day cash secured puts for 2/19/21 $15.00 @ $2.22 premium, with net covering cash of $12.78. This provides a 54.66% annualized yield rate, along with $2.29 (15.20%) downside protection from the current $15.07 market price. Should the deal close earlier, the shortened holding period will boost the effective yield rate even higher. Should the deal closing drag out to later, additional new opportunities for writing fresh puts will be available or rolling these contracts forward as February approaches.

I'm not a licensed securities dealer or advisor. The views here are solely my own and should not be considered or used for investment advice. As always, individuals should determine the suitability for their own situation and perform their own due diligence before making any investment.

Disclosure: I am/we are long DOYU. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.