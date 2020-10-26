The road to recovery for Oxford Industries (OXM) might be bumpier compared to other retailers.

The company generates a good percentage of sales from its direct-to-consumer channel (approximately 70%), with the rest coming out of wholesale accounts. Out of those wholesale customers, department stores account for less than 12% of wholesale revenues. The company also operates restaurants under its Tommy Bahama brand in a hybrid “restaurant/store” model and bars under the Marlin Bars name.

While the company operates a small footprint of retail stores (189 at the end of Q2), they play an important role in building customer awareness. These stores are in tourist hotspots and could be characterized as “destination-focused”. With COVID disrupting the travel industry, we believe OXM’s stores would remain under pressure.

The bulk of OXM revenues comes from two banner brands: Tommy Bahama (60% of total sales) and Lilly Pulitzer (25%). The rest comes from smaller brands such as Lanier (9%), Southern Tide (4%), and other Licensed brands (2%). From these brands, Lanier is currently under the most pressure, being heavily focused on men’s suits and dress apparel. This area of the clothing industry has been heavily disrupted by COVID and work-from-home trends. Adding pressure to the underperformance of Lanier is its main distribution channel, which consists of department stores, big-box retailers, and specialty stores. Other customers included now-bankrupt retailers such as Tailored Brands, Stein Mart, and Lord & Taylor. For a company that did approximately $1.1 billion in sales in 2019, a considerable percentage of the 9% or approximately $100 million in sales from Lanier could be in jeopardy.

The company currently trades at 15x forward earnings, which we believe is a fair valuation. Top-line growth for the past 5 years has been consistently in the mid-to-low single digits, and the company has a history of paying and growing its dividend, which they kept (albeit after a cut) under the current circumstances. That said, it could take a while before the company stabilizes and returns to growth, while macro risks are still lurking in the picture. We feel neutral about the company.

Weak Q2

OXM reported second-quarter sales of $191 million, down 36.4% on a year-over-year basis, but ahead of expectations by $21 million. The company reported non-GAAP EPS of minus $0.38, beating the consensus by $0.23.

The decline in sales for the quarter was driven by the impact of COVID in its retail, restaurant, and wholesale channels. The company’s retail segment was affected by lower consumer traffic as a good amount of its brick-and-mortar stores are located in fly-in tourist locations such as Hawaii, New York City, and Las Vegas, and within premium off-mall, resort towns, and prestigious street fronts.

Management is planning the closure of approximately 10 locations by the end of the year while transforming 2 Tommy Bahamas stores/restaurants into Marlin Bars, which according to management was a bright spot during the pandemic due to its outdoor seating, casual bar, and dining concept. For context, OXM’s restaurant channel accounted for 8% of total sales in 2019.

Offsetting the decline in sales in its retail and wholesale channels was the strong performance of e-commerce during the quarter. The company’s two main brands, Tommy Bahama and Lilly Pulitzer, plus Southern Tide contributed to the 52% growth, year over year, in e-commerce sales during the second quarter. However, the standout for the quarter with respect to e-commerce growth came in from Lilly Pulitzer, which saw a 142% growth in digital sales. Lilly Pulitzer is OXM’s most profitable brand, accounting for 55% of total consolidated operating income at 18% operating margins, compared to just 7.8% operating margins for Tommy Bahama as of FY2019. Lilly Pulitzer’s return on assets is also high, at 26% at the end of 2019.

The company ended the quarter with a solid liquidity position and clean balance sheet, with $30 million in net cash and over $250 million available in its credit facility, while generating $24 million in operating cash flows and FCF of $11 million during its first half.

Continued headwinds put pressure on the business

OXM is not out of troubled waters yet. Management expects continued pressure in Q3 and a year-over-year decline in sales as brick-and-mortar stores are impacted by weak foot traffic, albeit at a slightly less pronounced rate than in Q2. The company also expects weaker sales at Lilly Pulitzer due to a clearance event that took place in June, essentially pulling demand forward; and weak wholesale revenues, adding to the expected pressure for Q3 and a probably weak Q4 as well. Management believes they could achieve breakeven and profitability in FY2021.

Besides the out-of-trend position for OXM’s Lanier brand, the company will also have to adapt its Tommy Bahama brand to the changing landscape. Tommy Bahama still accounts for 60% of total sales, with 48% coming from its retail channel, 20% from wholesale, 12% from its restaurants and bars, and just 20% through e-commerce. Management did mention their desire to increase the penetration of the brand in its e-commerce channel and believes it would be a “significantly larger portion of the business” in 2021 while being very selective about new brick-and-mortar locations. The company seems to have a special interest in expanding the number of bars in its portfolio:

"But we will also add stores as we're doing even now in the right circumstances and in the right locations. And as you called out and pointed out, I think particularly Marlin Bars or something, that we're interested either in new locations or, in many cases, as we've done a couple of this year, it could be a conversion of an existing store location into a Marlin Bar." – Q2 call

However, under the current circumstances, we believe allocating capital towards that project to be high risk as there is the issue of social distancing and restrictions of large crowds. That said, we would expect only a handful of these bars to be added in the foreseeable future. Management has been conservative in expanding its physical locations in the past, and with COVID, they are concentrating their efforts towards online expansion.

The Bottom Line

Trading at 15x forward earnings, we believe the company trades at a fair valuation but more weighted towards the risk side of the equation. We believe investors should wait for more clarity before investing in the company. The lack of a margin of safety is also a good reason to be on the sidelines.

Even before COVID, the company was not a high growth business, with top-line growth in the mid-to-low single digits. Now with COVID disrupting industries like travel and tourism, OXM, with its stores located in tourist hot spots, would find it tough to re-ignite growth until a solution to the pandemic is found. We believe the upside case is not there and feel neutral about the company.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.