I would not dare approach the financial services sector unless I do it with top credit quality and business model diversification in mind.

Capital One blew expectations out of the water in the third quarter. However, I remain concerned about the space in general.

Capital One (COF) has handily topped expectations in the third quarter. While analysts expected revenues to drop 3.5% YOY, the consumer bank delivered the widest top-line beat of the past five years, at least. Driven by higher revenues, especially on the non-interest side and a release of credit reserves, non-GAAP EPS of $5.05 also caught Wall Street by surprise.

But the headline numbers, as good as they were, do not give me the necessary confidence to bet heavily on the consumer banking space. In my view, the combination of (1) lower spending and consumer leveraging, (2) a potential deterioration in credit driven by the COVID-19 crisis and lack of further government stimulus, and (3) unfavorable interest rate environment conspire against Capital One and its direct peers in the foreseeable future.

Credit: Capital One

The good news

Regarding the top line and compared to the rest of the space, Capital One did very well in the third quarter. Sure, the key revenue drivers deteriorated YOY, particularly in the credit card segment (58% of total revenues). But what matters most, in this case, are the actual results delivered compared to de-risked expectations, which may explain why investors seemed pleased with the company's performance - as suggested by a stock that spiked 3% between the release of the earnings report and Friday's opening bell.

Take credit card balances as an example. Capital One's 9% decline in ending loans did not look great on the surface and reflected the consumers' defensive stance in the face of macroeconomic uncertainty. However, the deterioration was less pronounced compared to the Big 4's comparable numbers (see graph below). Also, when it comes to purchase volume, Capital One's 1% decline was very modest when contrasted against American Express' (AXP) overall billed business decline of 20%.

Source: DM Martins Research, data from multiple reports

Capital One also saw decent results further down the P&L. Lower marketing expenses justified by COVID-19 conservativeness, a very different approach to American Express' "investment for the long term", pushed non-interest expenses down sharply YOY. Capital One's tightening underwriting standards also helped to lower credit costs.

These factors, coupled with two large unusual items associated with equity investment and asset disposition, helped to push Capital One's EPS to the highest levels that I have seen in years.

The not-so-good news

Third quarter results aside, I continue to be highly concerned about the consumer banking space. The COVID-19 crisis is far from being resolved, and cases have been rising in the northern hemisphere. Rather than providing the fiscal stimulus needed to help offset the economic headwinds, the branches of the US government have reached an impasse. I expect the consequences to be a combination of deleveraging and rising delinquency, leading to lower loan balances and possibly higher credit costs.

To be fair, Capital One seems to be navigating the choppy waters well. But, at the same time, the company is one of the most exposed to the consumer vertical at the lower end of the credit quality spectrum (see chart below). Should the industry fundamentals deteriorate, I expect Capital One to feel the pinch before any of its key competitors might.

Source: DM Martins Research, data from Seeking Alpha

COF is a fairly cheap stock that trades at 9.3x next year's projected EPS and 6.9x the following year's earnings estimate. However, in the current environment, I would not dare approach the financial services sector unless I do it with top credit quality and business model diversification in mind. For this reason, I remain bullish AXP for the long run (despite short-term pain expectations) and bearish COF.

Beating the market by a mile Members of my Storm-Resistant Growth community will continue to get updates on AXP (allocation updates, insights, etc.) and the performance of my market-beating "All-Equities SRG" portfolio on a regular basis. To dig deeper into how I have built a risk-diversified strategy designed and back-tested to generate market-like returns with lower risk, join my Storm-Resistant Growth group. Take advantage of the 14-day free trial, read all the content written to date and get immediate access to the community.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AXP. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.