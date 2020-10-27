PLD remains high on our watchlist at iREIT in the event of future share price weakness.

It has been propelled for years by the secular trend that frightens REIT investors the most: The shift from physical retail to e-commerce.

Prologis' iREIT IQ score of 98 is the second highest in the entire market.

Throughout the Covid-19 pandemic period, we've done our best to highlight relatively dangerous dividends for our subscribers. There have been real estate investment trust subsectors we've essentially avoided – like theaters – where we’ve placed speculative ratings on every company within.

Then again, we’ve also done our best to highlight safe dividends for our subscribers. We remain quite bullish in certain areas, believing that the pandemic will have little impact on their cash flow prospects moving forward.

The industrial space is one such area that we've generally liked.

When we think of it, the first name that comes to mind is Prologis (PLD). It’s not only the highest-quality REIT in the subsector, it’s also one of the highest-quality companies we track in terms of the entire stock market.

That’s why we’re more than happy to write about it today.

Second to Only One

We recently released our iREIT IQ, an exclusive tool we developed. It employs quantitative data metrics to arrive at quality scores for each REIT we track.

We’re currently working on another scoring system (which we’re calling the IV model) to track value as well. But for now, suffice it to say that Prologis’ 98 iREIT IQ score is good.

Really good, actually. Even great! It’s the second-highest in the entire market, trailing only Public Storage's (PSA) perfect 100.

For those unfamiliar with PLD, it’s a global leader in the industrial space. Its portfolio consists of 4,679 properties and 976 million square feet. And, as you can see below, about 81% of its net operating income (NOI) came from the U.S. during Q3.

That last point definitely factors into our bullish opinion of the stock. While we continue to see strong growth opportunities in developing markets and incredibly high demand in places like Japan, the company's U.S. focus has isolated it somewhat from the trade war we've seen play out in recent years.

Industrial REITs: A Hedge Against Negative Retail Trends

Prologis has been propelled for years by the secular trend that frightens REIT investors the most: The shift to e-commerce. This makes it a nice hedge in a REIT-centric portfolio.

PLD owns the largest portfolio of high-quality facilities of its peers, not to mention the strongest tenant list. And it owns a very large undeveloped land bank, allowing it to remain flexible about future growth plans.

Now, there have been larger subsector fears about overbuilding warehouse properties.

It’s still relatively easy to build warehouse/distribution facilities near prime real estate. So there's the potential for new construction to quickly cancel out any pricing power-creating supply/demand imbalances.

That’s why many analysts have a hard time giving Prologis too much staying-power credit. It’s the clear leader in the space. But can it maintain that position?

We fully acknowledge being more bullish than most here. Its management team, A-rated balance sheet, and relatively low cost of capital tells us PLD has what it takes to continue making moves that generate outsized returns.

It’s true that the supply/demand fears are overall rational, with massive construction of warehouse and distribution centers over the last decade or so. But that’s because of e-commerce growth, which has more than outpaced developers' appetite to build.

We don't see that online traffic dying down anytime soon either. More and more consumers are shifting that way, increasing delivery volumes and return volumes alike.

What's more, e-commerce competition is fierce. And free/fast shipping is oftentimes the differentiator between choosing one retailer or another. So ample distribution near population centers is key if retailers want to survive.

PLD has shown impressive foresight throughout the last decade or so concerning its large real estate and land investments. And that puts it in a prime position to continue benefiting from this trend.

Prologis’ Q3-20 Results

Throughout 2020, we've regularly highlighted rent collection data as the go-to source to track reliable REIT cash flows and dividends. In terms of rent collection, there are few companies doing it better than Prologis right now.

During Q3, PLD collected 99% of rents and 95% of deferred rents to date. This has allowed it to improve its balance sheet, maintain solid rent growth, and generate attractive cash flows.

PLD's portfolio occupancy came in at 95.6% during the quarter – just down from 96.5% during the same period one year ago.

Now, when looking at the evolution of its full-year guidance, we do see that fairly consistent falling occupancy expectations. Prologis’ expectations for same-store NOI growth has fallen too, coming in at just 2.2%. And this does signal some demand issues created by the pandemic.

On the bright side, its expectations for net earnings and core funds from operations (FFO) have increased as 2020 progresses.

PLD reported core FFO of $0.90 per share in Q3-20 compared to $0.97 from a year ago. However, on an adjusted basis, FFO came in at $0.92/share, well above last year’s adjusted figure of $0.79.

This strong bottom-line performance helps Prologis continue its longer-term upward trajectory. Year-to-date, its earnings results have been strong, setting it up to exceed 2019 figures across the profit-related metrics it tracks.

Out of the Mouths of Prologis Management

Management began the conference call by highlighting how its "Prologis IBI activity index" rose to 59. That’s above its long-term average and well above June’s figure of 50, signaling that its portfolio activity is returning to pre-pandemic levels.

The company also saw strong leasing demand, causing it to raise its full-year guidance for net absorption and completions. As previously noted, this growth continues to be driven by e-commerce.

Sure enough, 37% of PLD's new leases in the quarter came from there – well above the historical average of 21% – with Amazon (AMZN) accounting for a whopping 13%.

PLD was conservative with regard to 2020 development starts for the first half of the year. But management ramped that up for Q3, with nearly $200 million in building acquisitions.

We already mentioned that PLD has an A-rated balance sheet. Even so, its liquidity figures at the end of Q3 were very impressive. Management mentioned refinancing $2.4 billion in debt with a 12-year weighted average duration and 1.4% average interest rate.

Overall, the company’s debt/total market cap ratio ended the quarter at 19.2%. Meanwhile, its overall debt portfolio has a 9.9-year weighted average duration and 2.1% average interest rate.

In terms of cost of capital, it doesn't get much better than that. And, in terms of overall liquidity, management reported access to upwards of $13 billion across its various open-ended credit facilities.

This gives Prologis a lot of flexibility with regard to ramping up development starts again once it has more clarity on the macro environment.

Evaluating Prologis’ Dividend

When we first published this article on iREIT on Alpha two days ago, Prologis shares were up 15.82% year-to-date. Due to that strong appreciation, its dividend yield has fallen to just 2.25%.

So we’re looking at S&P 500-beating growth but a somewhat disappointing payout ratio.

The latter isn’t due to a lack of generosity from management though. While PLD did cut its dividend during the Great Recession, that was before e-commerce started becoming enormous.

Since 2013, when it began raising its dividend again, Prologis’ average annual dividend increase has been 11.3%. It even provided a 9.2% raise in March.

The company maintains a strong adjusted funds from operations (AFFO) payout ratio of about 70%. So management should have room to raise its dividend next year too.

We do expect to see that growth slow on forward-looking AFFO growth concerns. However, all in all, the dividend appears to be safe and suitable for conservative investors who don’t mind the lower yield.

Valuation

Our biggest issue with Prologis is the market's valuation, which isn’t even its fault.

Historically speaking, PLD shares have almost always been expensive. It’s a blue-chip name that rarely goes on sale. And we’re not surprised to see investors placing a high premium on it during the COVID-19 environment.

Reliable cash flows are, after all, highly sought after in today's uncertain environment.

However, when we look at the company's current valuation relative to its present data and its future growth prospects? It becomes difficult to justify the current price.

PLD's current P/AFFO ratio is 32.34x. This is well above its long-term average p/AFFO, which dates back more than 10 years, of 24.92x.

What's more, while PLD's bottom line 2020 growth should be quite strong, these year-over-year growth figures can be misleading. In this case, they're largely due to Prologis’ approximately $12.6 billion acquisition of LPT last year.

In other words, the 19% growth that analysts expect to see this year isn’t organic. Therefore, expect significantly lower numbers in this regard over the next few years.

Again, we're a bit more bullish than analysts. Their consensus is for -1% AFFO growth in 2021 and 4% in 2022. Yet that doesn’t mean we see a clear path toward the same double-digit growth investors have been accustomed to in recent years.

So it doesn't make sense to pay an outsized premium for shares.

In Conclusion

Without a doubt, Prologis is one of the highest-quality REITs (and overall stocks) in the entire world. Its third quarter was solid, and its full-year 2020 results are shaping up great.

It really is valuation concerns alone that keep us from upgrading it from a Hold.

It’s likely to be a great long-term hold for existing shareholders. Yet we prefer to seek a wider margin of safety before adding more shares.

PLD remains high on our watchlist for various iREIT on Alpha portfolios. In the event of future share price weakness, we’ll be sure to let you know.

But, for the time being, we're content to remain patient. It makes more sense than putting capital at undue risk by knowingly buying into such an elevated premium.

