B&G Foods (BGS) has increased its sales at a double-digit pace in the past, thanks in part to an aggressive M&A strategy. As a consequence, interest expenses have increased to the point of being almost as expensive as dividend payouts. Dividends also grew in the process, and the company found it difficult to keep the M&A strategy as total interest and dividend payouts were too high.

The current coronavirus crisis has greatly boosted sales, a trend that will continue during the second half of the year as the world survives the second wave. Still, the crisis has prompted many companies to adapt part of their operations remotely to preserve the health of their workers. As a consequence, many jobs will continue to be done, some partially, from home, immortalizing part of the trend of eating more often at home. The recent sales increase shows that the company sells products that are home-friendly.

After greatly reducing its debt thanks to the extraordinary sales that have taken place throughout the pandemic, the company will continue to enjoy some of these tailwinds. Therefore, we are facing a context that will benefit B&G Foods operations in the long term. The result will be a less leveraged company with increased sales, yet the stock is trading at a big discount from all-time highs of 2016.

A brief overview of the company

B&G Foods is a food multinational founded in 1889 by Bloch and Guggenheimer families and started out as a pickle business that operated at street level. Today, the B&G business manufactures, packages, and sells over 50 brands all over the world, employing over 2,500 workers in its facilities, with about 80% of all U.S households having at least one product from the company.

Rummaging among its brands, we find products within a large multitude of food categories: vegetables, soups, baking, meal solutions, syrups, condiments, dressings, sauces, and anti-static sprays. Recently, the company has grown enormously in size, and sales have doubled in just over 5 years. As a consequence, we also have a more indebted company, but with all the tailwinds necessary to reduce it without major problems.

After peaking at $51.59 on July 29, 2016, the share price has experienced a steady decline. After a small recovery thanks to increasing sales from the needs created by the coronavirus pandemic, the stock still trades at a 45.51% discount.

Sales are skyrocketing after a break

Year 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 Net sales (In thousands) 724,973 848,017 958,879 1,372,307 1,700,764 1,660,414 Change +14.38% +16.97% +13.07% +43.11% +19.97% +3.30% -2.37%

In 2019, the company suffered the first decline in sales for a long time after a 2018 that was too weak. Price strongly declined in the period as the management was desperately expecting a sales lift to meet its obligations for increased dividend and debt payments.

The second quarter of 2020 was a very unusual one for the company's results, but they help us get an idea of what we should expect from the changes in habits that is to be established. First of all, the company's net sales increased a whopping 38.1% during the second quarter on a year-over-year basis as volumes grew as a result of people avoiding eating out from home. Adjusted EBITDA increased by 44.6% in the same period. Positive pricing also helped. As a result, the company has been able to reduce debt, and the Farmwise's and the Clabber Girl Corporation acquisitions (of which I will talk about later) have already been almost absorbed. No one expected it before 2020 began.

The temporary boost that comes from increased food consumption at home given the current COVID-19 crisis is going to fade over time as the pandemic is eradicated, but we must bear in mind that many of the jobs that were performed at the office had to be forcedly adapted to be performed from home in order to preserve the health of workers. This exposed a fact that was on the air, but for which many companies have not yet made the jump, and that is that up to 25-30% of jobs are adaptable to work from home. B&G Foods has demonstrated its ability to improve performance as a result of staying at home more often, as many people just eat at home while working from home. When the world returns to normal, part of the tailwind that the company has experienced will be immortalized as a result of an increase in work done from home, remotely, and this is where B&G Foods wins the game, as it already has demonstrated. From here, it is not unreasonable to expect sales above $1.9 billion a year once sales stabilize.

Latest acquisitions

In August 2017, the company bought The Back to Nature Foods Company, a leading healthy snack foods company, for ~$162.5 million. Since 1960, Back to Nature sells cookies, crackers, granola, and nuts and trail mixes in the healthy and organic foods segment. This acquisition was expected to generate roughly $80 million in net sales at the moment of the purchase, thanks to its exposure to the shelves of many known retailer chains, including Whole Foods, Kroger, Target, etc. As well as Amazon, where their products have very good feedbacks.

In July 2018, the company purchased McCann's Irish Oatmeal, an Irish-based company with more than two centuries of track record behind its operations and products.

Throughout its history, McCann's has grown its customer base around the world, and today exports its oat products to the United States and Canada. The global oats market is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 5.4% from 2020 to 2025, so this is a move towards growing markets and increased exposure abroad. This news came just before B&G Foods decided to divest its Pirate Booty's business to The Hershey Company (HSY) for $420 million in September 2018.

In May 2019, the company acquired Clabber Girl Corporation from Hulman & Company.

In February 2020, the company acquired Farmwise with cash on hand, a vegan products company specialized in fries, tots, rings, vegan-based nuggets and tenders, and vegan appetizers.

The Farmwise's acquisition represents a good move to increase the exposure in the healthy and vegan market and has been already paid thanks to the recent boost in sales.

Debt is still high, but much easier to manage

The company's leverage has been increasing as a result of the many acquisitions that took place since 2015. Certainly, sales have exploded over time, almost doubling in the 2014-2019 period. The problem comes with debt exposure. Today, the company spends almost as much money on paying interests from its debt as on the dividends themselves, a situation very similar to that which has sunk the price of Kraft Heinz (KHC) shares, and to this must be added the risk involved in being exposed to such a large debt since any headwind could send the company into a spiral of bad decisions as a result of a reduced margin of maneuver due to the obligations that the debt entails (in fact, the dividend was expected to be canceled by this year from many investors). For that reason, we see that the price has not recovered since the peak of $51.59 despite sales having increased by 21%.

The increase in sales has helped the company reduce its debt by ~$170 million over the last 6 months even after the last acquisition it made of Farmwise, and I expect debt to be even lower after the company reports Q3 results.

The dividend is safe

To date, the company has been paying dividends for 64 consecutive quarters.

After the financial crisis of 2007-2008, the company has increased its quarterly dividend by 179.41%. Today's yield stands at 6.76%. If it weren't for the debt it carries, this dividend could be even much higher, but for now, growth is limited until the debt goes down. The dividend, as I said, was expected to be cut any time soon, but the idea of a possible cut is fading very fast as the dividend is safe by now. The best proof of this is that even with an acquisition in the middle of the first quarter of 2020, the net debt has been reduced. Since the net debt is the total short-term and long-term liabilities (plus dividends to be paid) after subtracting cash and cash equivalents, this means the company has been generating cash during the process. More specifically, free cash flow stood at $184.91 million for a single quarter, enough to cover the dividend for a full year plus half of the interest expenses.

The company has not traditionally performed buybacks

The company has been a stock issuer for many years, and that is a fact that should be closely watched. As we can see, the company did no dilute shares to make the acquisitions from 2018, 2019, and 2020 but has historically done so. Anyway, two years ago, the company decided to slightly reduce the number of shares outstanding, taking advantage of a depressed share price. Overall, the trend is clear: one share represents a smaller and smaller portion of an increasingly large company over time, which is not necessarily bad since share dilution has been accompanied by acquisitions. But the current situation means that it will not be necessary to issue shares for a long time if the company finally decides to pause its acquisition strategy, in order to reduce the costs related to the payment of interest on the debt. In fact, the company has enough resources to buy back shares at a lower price than they were issued, while reducing debt and saving for another acquisition.

Risks worth mentioning

Well, the main risk is one that is practically applicable to all consumer-packaged goods companies but should never be underestimated: private labels. National brands have historically shared space on the shelves with private labels. Companies like B&G Foods have managed to differentiate their brands from them over the course of history, thanks to differentiated recipes and strong marketing campaigns. Some acquisitions made by large companies, as in the case of Clabber Girl, include deals that have been maintained with large retailers for a long time, causing large companies to often have small subsidiaries that sell to private labels, thus gaining a small space in the store brands market. Ultimately, big manufacturers often make secret deals with retailers to provide for their private labels, but the secretiveness of these deals makes it difficult to track this phenomenon. The second risk is more of an opportunity than a risk. A stronger than expected second coronavirus wave would likely increase sales for a longer than expected period of time. The risk comes from the fact that this could temporarily depress the share price as it did during the first quarter when mandatory lockdowns were happening all over the world. For this reason, I suggest that any investment that is made for the long term in these moments of great volatility should be done with caution, always trying to save a part of what we want to invest for a possible fall. It is far better to see the share price go up too fast than seeing the share price falling further after we shot all our bullets. Opportunities like this one arise often.

Lastly, I would like to mention the large exposure to debt. A dividend cut, although very unlikely at this point, should be needed if the sales boost last less than expected and the changes in working habits don't change by as much as what is expected. Surely, part of the changes in habits have come to stay, to a greater or lesser extent, and by the time the coronavirus crisis is over and it is time to depend on these more structural changes, part of the debt will have been already paid, enjoying finally the company of the money provided by the companies that had been acquired, without carrying the debt incurred.

Conclusions

B&G Foods has been experiencing a recent sales stagnation in 2018 and 2019 after growing at a double-digit pace for years thanks to an aggressive M&A strategy. The recent coronavirus pandemic crisis has boosted sales at an extraordinary rate of 38.1%, and net debt is declining very fast. The dividend is again safe, debt is declining, the company is generating strong cash flows, and the trends in working habits are in favor of the company. Yet, the price peaked at $51.59 on July 29, 2016, and the stock currently trades at a 45.51% discount. As a result, we have a safe 6.76% dividend yield on cost.

Also, we are in front of a very old company with 131 years of existence, with well-known brands that have a presence in 80% of American households, with tailwinds set to partially become chronic, which will soon enjoy from a larger portfolio of brands with reduced debt. B&G Foods is a good company to own and hold for the long term.

That's why I consider today is a good time to start a position and wait for a possible fall. After all, we should not forget we are in very volatile times and an even better opportunity could come very soon.

