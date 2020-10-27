2 Blue-Chip REITs That Offer 8% Yield And Strong Upside Potential

We highlight two blue chips that we have been buying lately.

Mortgage REITs and mall REITs have rarely been so opportunistic. Many are priced at less than half of fair value.

We believe that the REIT market currently offers generational buying opportunities with high yield and significant upside potential.

The recent crisis has created generational buying opportunities in the REIT market. Prices are low, yields are high, and the future upside potential is significant in a recovery.

The last time REITs were so cheap it was in the aftermath of the great financial crisis, and they nearly tripled in the following two years:

It may seem too good to be true, but we expect similarly strong results in the coming years. This time, the broader REIT (VNQ) market is not as discounted as it was in 2008-2009, but some specific names in hated sub-sectors are just as cheap, if not even cheaper.

Mortgage REITs and mall REITs in particular are now offered at extreme discounts to long-term estimates of fair value.

The market believes that this crisis has permanently impaired their businesses. But as we explain below, we don’t buy it. We think that this is a severe but temporary crisis with minimal long-term implications for most REITs.

It's crucial to have enough liquidity, a strong management, and good assets to get through the crisis. If you do, you are very likely to survive and eventually see much higher valuations as the panic fades away.

Below we highlight two >8% yielding blue-chip REITs that we have been buying lately.

Ladder Capital: Blue-Chip Mortgage REIT

Ladder Capital (LADR) is a commercial mortgage REIT that invests in loans and securities, but also directly in properties. It's down by more than 60% in 2020:

Data by YCharts

Mortgage REITs are feared because they are expected to suffer unusually large loan defaults due to the pandemic. LADR is not immune to this risk, but the market is wrong to categorize it as yet another, highly risky mortgage REIT.

LADR is a blue chip in our opinion. It's unique in that:

Its loan portfolio is mostly first rank. It also owns a large net lease portfolio. Its loan portfolio has low exposure to hotels and retail. It has no problem operating assets in case of foreclosures. It's internally managed by insiders who own >10% of the equity.

source

In that sense, LADR is more of a hybrid between a Mortgage and Equity REIT. Unlike most Mortgage REITs, it's internally managed and it also owns a lot of properties. It does not only lend money, and its multi-facet business is better adapted for today's environment.

So, how's the business doing?

The share price implies that LADR is facing an existential crisis. In reality, LADR has things under control.

Cash flow is taking a big hit in the near term because most of its loans have a floating rate. Moreover, in an abundance of caution, LADR sold a bunch of its loans and securities in the first and second quarters to deleverage its balance sheets.

It leads to dilution in the near term, and it spooks the short-term oriented investors.

However, the flip side of the story is that LADR now has an enormous cash pile ($826 million) to act opportunistically and a safer balance sheet. Moreover, LADR's assets are performing much better than expected and the management has done a great job at preserving value:

98% of the loan portfolio remains current.

97.5% of rents have been collected.

The book value has remained very resilient at $14.17 per share.

Historically, LADR has commonly traded at a large premium to book value, but today, you can buy shares at just ~$7 per share. As LADR puts all its cash back to work, we expect its earnings to spike back up and its discount to book value to close down. LADR could appreciate by 50% and still trade at a low valuation relative to its book value.

While you wait, you earn an 11% dividend yield, which is "very unlikely" to be cut according to the management. Since they own over $100 million of the equity, they are highly incentivized to keep paying the current rate, but even if they cut it, the yield would likely remain above 8%.

Simon Property Group: Blue-Chip Mall REIT

Simon Property Group (SPG) is the largest, most successful, and best-capitalized mall investor in the world. It's also down by nearly 60% in 2020:

Data by YCharts

You may be surprised to hear that we are bullish on malls. That’s understandable.

They are perceived to be highly risky properties, facing an inevitable decline caused by the rise of e-commerce.

In reality, the story is much more nuanced. Yes, some lower-end malls are dying, but high-end Class A malls are doing just fine. Don’t believe me?

Here's the evolution of sales per square foot and rents at the Class A malls owned by Macerich (MAC), a close peer of SPG.

source

The past 10 years was a period of explosive e-commerce growth. In 2019, nearly half of US households had an Amazon (AMZN) Prime account and most households shopped online.

Yet, it did not prevent Class A malls from hitting a new record high in sales per square foot and rents. This new record came after 10 consecutive years of steady growth. Sales per square foot nearly doubled over the past 10 years and rents grew by over 50%.

How is this possible? There are five main reasons why Class A malls are so resilient even despite the rapid growth of e-commerce:

Location, location, location… Class A malls are located in some of the most valuable locations in the world. They have a lot of wealthy households living close by.

Traffic consolidation… When lower quality malls die, their shoppers are redirected towards the remaining, higher-quality malls.

Diversifying uses… Today, retail is only one component of high-end malls. They have become mixed-use destinations with essential services, entertainment, and other uses that are Amazon-proof.

Not a zero-sum game… The entire retail market is growing over time, and therefore, the growth of e-commerce does not have to always come at the cost of malls.

Not all retail is created equal… Finally, most of the retail shops in Class A malls are luxury goods, cosmetics, and clothing, which most people prefer to buy in-store rather than online. More and more people feel comfortable buying clothes online, but you are unlikely to buy your Louis Vuitton (OTCPK:LVMHF) bag on Amazon.

Forum Shops at Caesars Palace, property owned by SPG:

source

Today, everybody knows about online shopping. Yet, the great majority of sales continue to happen inside malls. Even Amazon and other e-commerce companies are moving inside malls and most retailers understand the value of omnichannel. At the very least, retailers will always want to have flagship stores in the best malls to build brands, promote their products, and have last-mile distribution and return centers.

source

At the end of the day, we think that real estate always comes down to the same thing: its location. A well-located property can always adapt and bought at a great price, it's likely to generate attractive total returns in the long run.

Right now, you can buy shares of SPG at 30 cents on the dollar, which is close to its lowest valuation ever. We are not arguing that Class A malls are the safest and fastest-growing assets you’ll find in real estate, but at the right price, they can make great investments, and this is why we are bullish on SPG today.

The key is to have enough liquidity and a strong management team to survive the crisis and bounce back. Fortunately, SPG has an A-rated balance sheet and one of the best management teams in the entire REIT sector. Its insiders have bought over $20 million worth of shares during this crisis:

source

David Simon did not become a billionaire by throwing good money after bad. No one knows the industry better than him and he is pouring money into SPG. Like him, we believe that the shares are drastically undervalued, and as they return to fair value, they offer 50%-100% upside potential even with conservative assumptions. While you wait, you earn an ~8% dividend yield that is sustainable.

Bottom Line

Today many high-quality REITs have become deeply undervalued because the market is excessively focused on short-term results. LADR and SPG are challenged today, but this health crisis won't last forever, and as we put it behind, things will gradually get back to normal.

REITs should be valued based on decades of expected cash flow, and in this context, a single year of poor results should not materially impact valuation. Any investor who thinks that this crisis will cause significant changes in human behavior should go read some history.

REITs nearly tripled in the two years following the last crisis, which was in 2008. Astute investors made fortunes because they were buying even as it looked like the world was coming to an end.

Today, we are offered a similar opportunity in certain REIT sub-sectors. At High Yield Landlord, we are making steady weekly purchases and positioning our Portfolio to maximize gains in the recovery.

Generational Buying Opportunities

Disclosure: I am/we are long LADR; SPG; MAC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.