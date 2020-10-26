The current world we are working in is one of radical uncertainty with changes in technology that are restructuring the world and this requires investors to pay closer attention.

High-dividend stocks do not seem to be doing all that well, since many of them are old-line, "legacy" firms that seem to have some "longer-term" issues about their continuity.

In this day of low yields, steady, high-dividend paying stocks seem to be a "given" for investors looking for security and return in their portfolios.

Big problem these days. Investors can’t find yields.

Well, there are the companies that are paying high dividends. What about those?

All I can say here is… be careful.

High dividend stocks, today, are not what high dividend stocks used to be.

Why am I so skeptical?

Well, in my mind, we are entering a new age. Some of the things we used to accept in the past are just not going to hold any more.

Consequently, we are going to have to change the way we think about some things, change what we accept, and change what we do.

Stock investing is changing and investors are going to have to move with the flow.

Are High Yielding Stocks A Safe Bet?

The stock market seems to agree with this analysis.

Akane Otani and Caitlin McCabe provide us with some interesting data in the Wall Street Journal.

The S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Index, which measures the performance of 65 companies has fallen 0.7 percent this year, while the broader S&P 500 has risen 7.3 percent.”

That puts the benchmark index on pace to outperform the dividend aristocrats index by the widest margin since 2007.”

The authors note that some of the best known and well regarded “aristocrats” have done even worse. Examples of Exxon Mobil Coro. (NYSE: XOM), AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T) and Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NYSE: WBA) are given as examples.

Exxon Mobil has a dividend yield of around 10 percent and yet has fallen by over 50 percent this year. AT&T has a dividend yield in excess of 7 percent, yet has declined by 29 percent this year. On Walgreens Books Alliance, whose dividend yield is around 5 percent has fallen by 35 percent.

Obviously, something more is going on. Something “yield” investors need to take into consideration.

Changing Technology

Investors cannot just look at a company and buy the company’s stock because it pays a good dividend and, being a stable and secure company, has paid a good dividend yield for many years and will continue to do so in the future.

The past is no guarantee for the future in this age of radical uncertainty.

I have written several posts on the prospects for AT&T and I given my estimate of the company's future. In my estimation, AT&T has not transformed itself into a “new” Modern Corporation and as long as it fails to adjust to the new competitive environment it will continue to underperform. And, this is why stockholders are giving the company such a bad performance in the stock market. Shareholders, in general, are betting that AT&T still has a long way to go in this information age and that its management, to date, is not making the right decisions to bring it current.

Thus, for the time being, AT&T will provide a good dividend yield, but, investors are saying, the company will not be able to continue this payout indefinitely. And, the debt load AT&T is carrying only adds to the dire forecast for the future.

AT&T is provided a good dividend for the present buy, as the title to may last post suggests, “AT&T: Still Going Nowhere.” And, I quote from the post, its seems to me that last September

John Stankey and AT&T did not really have a story to tell and, as a consequence, it seemed as if they were going nowhere.” And, there does not seem to be any other leadership surfacing elsewhere in the company. This does not hold up well for the long term. Companies need a long-term vision. Companies need people stepping up to drive this vision forward. Shareholders and potential shareholders need some kind of an image to hold onto as the company moves further and further into the information age.”

There Are Other Stories

But, AT&T is not alone in this uncertain world. Exxon Mobile faces a different story, but investors need to look behind the dividend yield to understand the current narrative. Same with Walgreens Boots Alliance.

Through Wednesday, investors have pulled more than $40 billion from global dividend-focused mutual and exchange-traded funds in 2020.

And, things might be changing in other areas of the stock market. Over the past 15 years there has been a movement to passive financial investing as the Federal Reserve focused upon providing the banking industry and financial markets with massive amounts of funds.

Passive investing became a better avenue for investor funds that financial managers searching for “value investments.” Consequently, there were major movements of money into the passive funds.

Now, given all the economic chaos going on, “value investing” may be returning to style. Again, investors must be watching what is happening and adjusting as things change.

The Point Is…

Investors cannot just buy stocks because they provide a high dividend yield.

Investors are going to have to understand more about what the company is doing, how the company is being led, and whether or not these things are consistent with the changing technology, the changing structure of business, and what the government is doing to support the economy and important segments of that economy.

Yes, there are some companies with a high-dividend yield that fit into the business model of this new era. But, investors in these companies should not just focus upon the high-dividend yield. More important, in this day and age, is the vision of the company, the ability of the executive management to execute that vision, and support such a vision might be getting from the government.

It’s a new world out there.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.