Hedge Fund Strategies That Act As Bond Surrogates

There are many options out there - most of which are high fee and low return. We detail some popular one's and our picks.

These strategies have very similar bond-like characteristics in terms of standard deviations but often return 50% more.

Alternatives are increasingly being used as 'bond surrogates' in the place of traditional fixed income allocations.

The zero interest rates problem is forcing investors to rethink the traditional 60-40 portfolio and evaluate just what is the role of the "40."

(This report was issued to members of Yield Hunting on Oct. 19. All data herein is from that date or prior.)

In a new white paper out by JPMorgan, they discuss the 60-40 portfolio in a zero-yield world. And as we've been saying for a long time, what was done for the last four decades won't work going forward. The last four decades were great for it. The portfolio generated more than 10.6% annual returns, lost only 20% or more once, and gained over 7,000% since 1976.

A lot of that return was driven by the bond side which produced 7.5% annual returns. It helps that interest rates started that time period in the teens and have been trending lower ever since, recently hitting all-time lows. At 0.7% today, there isn't much lower they can go to produce bond gains (rates and bond prices move inversely from each other).

Future returns for traditional bond sleeves are going to be low. We've said this a million times. And so you have T.I.N.A. or "there is no alternative" which is the acronym for investors who have no alternative but to invest in stocks since bonds offer little income and downside protection.

For nearly five years now we've built this entire newsletter on the fact that there is an alternative.

Today, we want to show other alternatives that can be combined with our CEF strategy to occupy that 40% allocation (or whatever asset allocation you use).

Many institutional investors are now using hedge funds that have very low betas to equities as a bond surrogate. Today, we will look at several of those options. Remember, the correct lens to assess these securities is not through the equity framework but as a comparison to fixed income.

For instance, well known Yale Endowment portfolio manager David Swensen has increased his allocation to alternatives in recent years to counter the lower interest income he is earning on his bonds.

Let's dive in.

IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (QAI)

This is probably the most well-known hedge fund strategy in an ETF format. It's also one of the largest. The fund seeks to return a similar performance as its underlying index, the IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Index. It is a fund-of-funds that has exposure to many of the high-level hedge fund strategies including long/short equity, global macro, market neutral, event-driven, fixed income arbitrage, and emerging markets.

Characteristics:

Ticker: QAI

Assets: $757M

Management fee: 0.75%

Total Expenses: 0.80% (including waivers)

Holdings: 96

The ETF has been around since 2010 so we have a long-term track record to fall back on. The average annual return is just under 3% and just 1.4% for the last five years. Now, you're probably saying that is not very good. However, risk is very low. The standard deviation since the start of 2015 is just 4.7% which is approximately one third less than the Barclays US Aggregate Bond Index.

But the Sharpe Ratio (risk-adjusted returns) is just 0.17, meaning yeah, you're getting lower risk but the lower returns offset all of it. The maximum drawdown since 2010 is also very low at -7.5% but in line with the investment grade corporate bond market.

Overall Grade: C-

AGFiQ US Market Neutral Anti-Beta (BTAL)

This is a unique strategy in that it attempts to capitalize on the spread return between low and high beta stocks. In other words, it's betting that low beta stocks outperform high beta ones over the long term. Essentially, this is a long-short equity fund.

Pension funds use strategies like these to gain exposure to the equity markets but with less volatility. The problem with them is that they need to be right on both the long and the short side for it to work well. Often times they are right on just one which means returns are mediocre for the risk assumed.

The portfolio contains 200 long and 200 short positions with the objective of a targeted zero net exposure (meaning the long exposure is offset by the short exposure).

Characteristics:

Ticker: BTAL

Assets: $216M

Management fee: 2.11%

Holdings: 400

The performance is better for BTAL than QAI above with a five-year CAGR of 2.57%. But the risk is much higher at 13%. That equates to a Sharpe Ratio of 0.18, which is roughly the same as QAI.

Like QAI, BTAL provides good risk minimization value to the portfolio. But like QAI, the overall returns are too low to be an effective bond surrogate.

Grade: C

ProShares Hedge Replication ETF (HDG)

This ETF is similar to QAI as well with a fund-of-funds strategy aiming to replicate an index of more than 2,000 hedge funds across many investment strategies. The fund seeks a high correlation with the HFRI (hedge fund replication index).

The fund is a hodge-podge of hedge fund strategies using factor replication which is a rules-based quantitative strategy that "attempts to recreate the risk and return profile of a broad universe of hedge funds."

HDG invests in liquid and marketable securities as well as derivatives to gain that exposure and risk/return profile. The fund is invested in equities, ADRs, derivatives (mostly swaps forwards and futures), and Treasuries. It does not directly invest in hedge funds.

Characteristics:

Ticker: HDG

Assets: $29M

Management fee: 0.95%

Holdings: 1,000+

Performance has been, again, mediocre, with a five-year average annual total return of 2.4%. The maximum drawdown over that period was -8.8% and the standard deviation is about 5.5%. So overall, risk is slightly below that of the US Aggregate Bond Index but so is the return.

IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (MNA)

One of the oldest hedge fund strategies remains the merger arbitrage space. This strategy rests on purchasing the equity of global companies where there has been a public announcement of a takeover by an acquirer. Often that's paired with a short position in the acquiring company or a passive equity index.

The ETF has been around 11 years (since late 2009) with a solid track record of low volatility and decent risk-adjusted returns. The CAGR for the last five years is 3.5% with a standard deviation of 5.6%. The Sharpe Ratio is 0.5 which is about half that of the Barclays US Aggregate Bond Index.

The max drawdown of the fund is -9.5%, which is about double that of the AGG. So you are taking more risk for a modestly lower return.

Characteristics:

Ticker: MNA

Assets: $696M

Management fee: 0.77%

Holdings: 36

Overall, the fund provides some modest returns that are mostly uncorrelated with your bond returns and the S&P 500 (beta is 0.24). But still, to me at least, it doesn't seem worth it. Just not enough meat on the bone.

The Two Best Options:

The ETF space is largely mediocre but cheap to access. The open-end active space is much better for these strategies but often charge retail investors a load or other high fees. For example, the following from Blackrock is only available through an advisor or with a load at most brokerage houses.

Blackrock Systematic Multi-Strategy Fund (BIMBX)(BAMBX)

The fund is a diverse set of differing investment strategies that aims to generate positive capital appreciation and current income in both periods of strong returns and periods of market stress. It's essentially an "absolute return" fund that seeks to produce moderate positive returns in all market environments with low correlations to most standard benchmarks.

With a goal of a diversifying source of ballast compared to traditional downside protection assets, the fund seeks to deliver a higher upside return potential as well.

The fund has three embedded strategies:

Directional Asset Allocation: This piece has an objective of participating in the market upside while maintaining protection during sell offs. The strategy is mostly invested in government debt, investment grade corporate debt, high yield credit, securitized credit, agency mortgage, and dividend equities.

Macro Strategy: Tactically adjusted to short-term market dislocations. They invest in mostly derivatives including interest rate swaps, cross-country macro rates strategies, and tactical asset allocation strategy.

Defensive long/short: They use their credit expertise applied to equity selection to drive low volatility and defensive returns.

Fund Characteristics:

Assets: $1.5B

Duration: 2.4 years

Beta to S&P: 0.57

SEC Yield: 2.15%

Sharpe Ratio: 0.98

Inception: 05/19/2015

Tickers: BIMBX, BAMBX, BMBCX

They use a diversified mix of global assets and strategies using a systematic, credit-oriented approach, which is expected to result in a portfolio with a lower correlation to the equity and fixed income markets. The fund attempts to answer the tough choice for investors: Equity market volatility and valuations are elevated, bond yields are at record low. Thus, it's time to diversify elsewhere.

From the prospectus:

BlackRock will allocate the Fund’s assets across the following three broad strategies: (i) core allocation across the fixed-income and equity markets; (ii) long/short macro strategies; and (iii) long/short alpha strategies. In addition, a portion of the Fund’s assets may be managed pursuant to quantitative model-based strategies. The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing in a range of global asset classes, with a focus on fixed and floating rate debt securities and equity securities. The Fund may invest directly in securities or instruments, through derivatives or by investing in other investment companies, including exchange traded funds (“ETFs”). The Fund will have flexibility with respect to its asset allocation and intends to diversify its exposure across a variety of global asset classes and strategies.

The portfolio managers take a systematic approach to managing risk while still generating some return. The results show that. First, you can see the low correlation to the S&P 500 providing some nice diversification benefits.

This chart shows that they have very little downside and volatility capture over the last five-plus years. Much lower correlations (green line) compared to most multi alternatives means less exposure to equities and more diversification benefits.

Here are the worst days for the S&P 500 in the last five years and how SMS (systematic multi-strategy) has performed in those days.

The fund not only provides downside protection against equity risk but also performers well in relation to other strategies in various rate environments.

The performance and risk numbers speak a lot of what is going on here. The three-year standard deviation numbers at 4.2% is only slightly more than the intermediate term bond fund median average of 3.47%. And it's much better than the multi-alternative fund universe average of 7.7%. But the returns for BIMBX are much better with three-year total returns of 6.63% and five-year returns of 5.7%. That destroys the multi-alternative "hedge fund like" mutual fund space return of 0.8%.

MFS Managed Wealth Fund (MNWAX)(MNWIX)

This is more of a risk-managed equity approach that tends to exhibit the risk characteristics of an active credit risk approach. The fund utilizes three established equity strategies that have alpha-seeking mandates. They then overlay a risk management system while also overlaying an additional downside hedge through the judicial use of options.

The holdings contain equity exposure of approximately 85%-95% through the use of the MFS Value Fund, MFS Growth Fund, and MFS Institutional International Equity Fund. They also have a 10%-15% cash and short-term fixed income position to be used for collateral. Then they have downside hedges in place through the use of options on the S&P 500.

The investment committee manages the strategies net equity exposure to equity markets based on a collective view of risk and reward. They have a wide dispersion and amount of flexibility in terms of net equity exposure with latitude to go 10% to as much as 90% of fund's total net assets. The neutral exposure is at 50%. In other words, in most natural and mediocre market environments, the fund will have about 50% net exposure to the equity markets.

Here's a diagram of the investment process that assess and determines equity exposure:

(Source: MFS Funds)

Fund Characteristics:

Ticker: MNWAX, MNWIX

Net expense ratio: 1.42%

Inception: 6/27/2014

Net assets: $159M

Sharpe Ratio: 0.94

# of holdings: 13

The options hedge is dynamic dependent on the prior investment committee's assessment of the market environment and just how much equity exposure the fund has on at the time. Most of the hedge is to protect against large "catastrophic" losses and not necessarily small pullbacks or corrections. Tail risk hedges are primarily only used when the fund has 50% or greater equity exposure.

The portfolio holdings report as of the end of June is a good example of how the fund's portfolio is constructed. You can see the long exposure is split almost evenly among the three MFS equity funds (growth, value, and institutional international). They then toggle back that exposure through the use of derivative overlays- mostly futures. That reduces total net equity exposure to just 10.6%, the lower end of the range. Lastly, they have a very small downside hedge on the S&P 500.

So what are the results? Again, we want to see a standard deviation of 6% or less to get us in line with most indices. But we also want a return of 4% or greater for a Sharpe Ratio that is at least 0.65.

The three-year total return number for the A-shares is 5.15% with the five-year number at 3.92%. The standard deviation is about 3% which gives a Sharpe Ratio of 0.94.

Concluding Thoughts

More and more institutional investors are shifting their asset allocation toward alternatives that have similar risk-reward characteristics as bonds but help adding diversification to their portfolio and perhaps better returns. The problem stems from the low interest rate environment likely causing fixed coupon bonds to have very low returns over the next five to ten years-plus. These strategies can help with that.

The problem is that most of the options available to return investors have very low returns and Sharpe ratios. In other words, they have fees and low returns. That's great for the sponsors but not the investors.

The two best options we have found are BIMBX/BAMBX and MNWAX/MNWIX but they are from sponsors that are advisor-focused, meaning that they likely have large minimums and/or loads. Check your brokerage for more details about transaction fees and loads.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.