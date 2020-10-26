In Texas Hold'em, players are dealt two cards face down and another five "community" cards are then dealt face up in three stages. The first stage consists of three cards referred to as "the flop", followed by a single card known as "the turn", and then a final card--"the river". By the time the river card is presented, each player has the best sense of his odds in winning the hand.

The foregoing Texas Hold'em description is put forth only to analogize it with the current merger arbitrage opportunity in the American depositary shares of Gridsum Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: GSUM, hereinafter "Gridsum"). Owning Gridsum is like being dealt two terrible cards face down. The company is in default on its debt and the equity is practically worthless. But then, shareholders received good news on the flop that Gridsum entered into a take-private agreement where an investor consortium led by Guosheng Qi, Gridsum's Chairman of the Board, will acquire all outstanding shares of Gridsum not currently owned for $2 per share in cash. Despite this announcement, there is still much to be desired about whether the deal will actually consummate. Therefore, it is highly recommended that merger-arb investors wait until both the preliminary proxy statement (i.e., the turn card) and the definitive proxy statement (i.e., the river card) are filed with the SEC before taking a position in this event-driven investment in order to have the greatest understanding of the probability of completion.

Background

With only a few exceptions, since listing on the Nasdaq in 2016 at $13 per ADS share Gridsum's share price has moved only one direction--down.

Data by YCharts

And just a glance at the company's financials is all one needs in order to understand why Gridsum's stock has been a terrible performer. Between fiscal year 2017 and 2019, Revenue fell from slightly more than $70 million to $49 million, and net losses to common shareholders over that same period ballooned from nearly $36 million to $81 million. Moreover, the company burns through cash at an astounding rate with $830 million in cumulative operational cash outflows between fiscal years 2017 through 2019. See here for financial data.

Gridsum also is in default on a $40 million convertible note which was due May 31, 2020. The company issued the note to FutureX Capital, a China-based private equity firm, on May 5, 2018 with an original maturity date November 5, 2019. Additionally, less than a week after closing the convertible note transaction, FutureX proposed taking Gridsum private for $8.70 per ADS share. But, without explanation, a definitive agreement between the parties was never realized. Instead, four days after the convertible note became due, Gridsum issued a press release informing shareholders that it defaulted on the note but that it was in discussion to resolve its obligation with FutureX. Then in March, 2020, Gridsum announced that it had reached an extension agreement with FutureX where Gridsum would repay the note by May 31, 2020. But the maturity date came and went and Gridsum still had not repaid the notes and, as of the date of this publication, there is not a statement explaining where the parties stand regarding the note.

Financing

In addition to the merger agreement, the investor consortium provided an equity commitment letter to Gridsum confirming its ability to fund the transaction. At the very minimum, the consortium will need approximately $45 million to purchase all the outstanding equity of Gridsum (excluding the rollover shares which will receive no consideration) and another roughly $41 million to repay the convertible notes held by FutureX, assuming a deal is not worked out with FutureX in the meantime. The equity commitment letter provides that the consortium has $115 million available to cover all the costs to close the transaction. Moreover, the consortium warranties that the funds are available via cash on hand and will remain that way until the time the transaction is to be consummated. Therefore, it appears the funding is in place to cover the transaction. However, it is prudent to wait until more information is disclosed about the background of the merger and discussions with FutureX before taking a position.

Arbitrage

The current share price of Gridsum's ADS shares presents the opportunity to make a potential 14.5 percent real return by the end of March 2021 (the timeframe Gridsum anticipates as necessary for closing the transaction). But, as discussed above, Gridsum is in default on its convertible note and exhibits abysmal operational performance, which implies the company's stock is worth essentially zero if the deal fails. Hence, it is recommended waiting until more information about the transaction is filed with the SEC before entering into a merger arb position.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in GSUM over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.