Retirement: New Normal Requires Flexibility

Retirees must be diligent in determining the risk/reward profile of investments and must also have some flexibility in terms of lifestyle.

Co-produced with Philip Mause

Actions of the Federal Reserve and the market itself have created an unprecedented interest rate environment. Although short-term Treasury rates at virtually zero had previously occurred in the aftermath of the 2008 Panic, longer-term Treasury rates have never been this low. Indeed, they have never been even close to this low:

The 10-year Treasury rate hovers around 0.8% - which is well below any pre COVID-19 level. The 30-year sits at 1.64% - again at all time low levels. Money market rates are at roughly 0.1%. A five-year CD can get you 1%. TIPS rates are in negative territory reflecting the fact that conventional Treasury rates are lower than the current rate of inflation.

The result is that the objective of the risk averse investor - to obtain an assured yield that enables one to budget while having zero danger of losing principal - is increasingly out of reach.

An investor who has amassed $1 million dollars can now earn:

$1,000 a year on money market funds

$10,000 a year on five-year CDs

$8,000 a year on 10-year Treasuries.

If lucky and adroit, perhaps $20,000 - 30,000 in an investment-grade bond ETF or fund. The investor who counted on, say, $50,000 a year in steady income without risk would need $50 million to generate it with short-term Treasuries and roughly $8.3 million to generate it in money market funds. These reflect negative real returns that are less than the prevailing rate of inflation of 1.4%. As we have pointed out in earlier articles, these low returns also will result in lower payments and less attractive terms with respect to fixed-income supported vehicles like annuities and life insurance. There's really no completely "safe harbor" for the fixed-income oriented investor who demands zero risk of principal loss and desires an attractive yield.

Danger Ahead

Retirees should be aware that the current environment creates attractive opportunities for unscrupulous operators to engage in fraudulent conduct. We may be entering what could become the "Golden Age" of Ponzi schemes. This is because Ponzi operators, unlike legitimate investment operators, have the flexibility to describe what they are doing with investors' money in ways to fit investor preferences. Thus, a Ponzi operator can guarantee investors absolute safety of principal as well as a very hefty return. This is because he's not constrained by having to tell the truth. Another big advantage that a Ponzi operator has is that the investor has no way of observing the performance of his investment. Unlike volatile public markets which can be observed minute by minute on-line, money invested in a Ponzi is carefully "tucked away" and the only indication of current performance is the soothing words of the Ponzi operator as well as the reliable check in the mail which is generated by funds newly being invested by the latest suckers.

In the last cycle, we saw evidence of this. One Ponzi operator in Michigan spent most of his "pitch" sessions telling potential investors that the most important thing was to take absolutely no risk of principal loss. He claimed to do this by investing their money in CDs but getting them an 8% return by somehow leveraging the funds to support his real estate "empire." The entire scheme was a fraud and $50 million went down the tubes.

In another scheme, an operator known as "Big Al" told investors that there was no risk of principal loss because he was putting their money into CDs. In fact, this was true. The problem was that the CDs were in a bank chartered and regulated on a small Caribbean island where he had control of the regulatory authority. He owned, controlled, and regulated the bank, and abused his position by loaning himself money for lifestyle and highly speculative investments. The investors were wiped out but the story got limited publicity because it was in the shadow of the even more massive Bernie Madoff Ponzi.

Investors should consider viewing CNBC's series called "American Greed" which documents the enormous number and the creative variety of schemes used to defraud investors. It should make investors cautious in terms of any investment in non-public markets.

The reason that the current situation is so dangerous is that investors will be frustrated with hearing the truth - namely, that there's no real prospect of a completely risk-free and volatility-free strategy that will yield any kind of a decent return on funds invested. Unfortunately, investors will have to get comfortable with a degree of risk. And - as one legendary investor put it - if you think that an investment is risk free, it just means that you haven't figured out what the risk really is.

A related danger is "structured products" generated by investment houses. Some of these are legitimate, but in many cases, risks are disguised and fees are "pancaked" because there's a built in sales commission, the product itself embodies a fee, and the product is really a combination of other products with fees of their own. Investors should be certain that they understand these products before investing.

Need for Investment Flexibility

The current investment and interest rate environment requires that retirees and other investors become more flexible and abandon the traditional objective of completely assured yield with zero danger of principal loss. This objective always was somewhat of an illusion. Even with nominal preservation of principal and steady yield, there always has been a risk of negative or extremely low "real" returns due to inflation. For a younger retiree who may be planning for 20-30 years of retirement, inflation has to be a concern. At any rate, in today's environment, even nominal returns on investments with no risk are minimal.

Oddly enough, the S&P 500 has a weighted average dividend yield of 1.7% - much more than the yield on 10-year Treasuries. Because so many of the high-flying tech stocks which are heavily weighted in the Index have no yield at all or very low yields, there are many, many solid stocks with yields substantially higher than the average.

A category of investments, now known as "hybrids" and consisting of preferred stocks, high-yield bonds, REITs, BDCs, mortgage REITs, utilities, and MLPs, generates much higher yields. But as with common equities, these yields come with risks.

The investor who in the past could simply buy Treasuries, park his money in CDs, or let it sit in money market funds, now has to face the challenge of more aggressive investment management and greater volatility. The good news is that solid returns are available for those willing to bear some risk. The bad news is that all of these investments are subject to volatility and that periodically the market can take a nasty dive leading to investor anxiety. On the other hand, sharp market declines have proven to be excellent opportunities to "load up" on investments - especially in the "hybrid" category.

High Dividend Opportunities provides retirees with a model portfolio and the detailed analysis necessary to make intelligent decisions about boosting your income. Some of the hybrid investments - baby bonds - can generate yields in excess of 6% with limited risk. On the other hand, because they are publicly traded, they can trade down in a panic and investors who are overly risk averse can sell at exactly the wrong time. In the 2008 panic, bonds of solid banks about to go into the TARP program could be bought for less than 30 cents on the dollar and many other bonds were ridiculously cheap. This was actually an incredible buying opportunity, but at the time it led to sleepless nights. We do not expect a repeat of the extraordinary 2008 panic but investors have to be aware that a decent yield in today's market requires one to be flexible enough to assume some risk and considerable short-term volatility.

Lifestyle Flexibility

Every individual has unique needs, preferences and timing dynamics in retirement. There really is no such thing as "one size fits all" advice. That said, to the degree that retirees can have some flexibility to adjust to the vagaries of the market, they will be able to obtain better returns by being able to absorb some risk.

One big issue for retirees is often the question of "what to do." If possible, a person looking forward to retirement should begin to explore and plan for some flexible income producing activity that he or she finds enjoyable. In a world in which many people now have "gigs" rather than jobs, there are a number of opportunities to generate income on a variable basis so that a shortfall in the portfolio can be offset by an upward adjustment in the gig income.

Finding the right opportunity is very much an individual matter and, of course, many individuals may decline to move in this direction. But the retirement age has stayed roughly the same as longevity has increased enormously, resulting in many more years of retirement being supported by roughly the same years of work. As a result, it's not surprising that reasonably healthy people in their 60s and 70s are finding income-generating opportunities that enable them to be less totally dependent on investment income.

Furthermore, it may be desirable or even necessary to be flexible with expenditures and to recognize, at the outset of what may be a 20-30 year retirement period, that one cannot precisely guarantee what one will be able to afford in the future. Having the flexibility to downsize or make other changes can make one more comfortable knowing that the vagaries of the market can be met with adjustments in expenses.

We are in very challenging times but there also are opportunities. Retirement may have to be viewed somewhat differently as more of a process than an event. Retirees who do not insist on being able to be absolutely certain about every detail of the future can wind up in better shape than those who think that they should have the power to insulate themselves from risk.

Those of you who decide to take matter in your own hands and manage your money, it's best to buy liquid investments in the stock markets rather than buying non-listed products. By buying publicly-traded securities and diversifying, you eliminate the risk of being wiped out in a Ponzi scheme. Furthermore, in order to get high sustainable yields, it's best to be highly diversified in this space to reduce your portfolio volatility, and secure a more stable income generated from dividends and interest. One solution we are providing to our members is having a 45% allocation to fixed income through preferred stocks, bonds, baby bonds and fixed income closed-end-funds. The other 55% is allocated to several equity sectors offering high dividends. Having no less than 60 positions in your portfolio is a good idea to mitigate your risk.

Thanks for reading! If you liked this article, please scroll up and click "Follow" next to my name to receive our future updates.

Which Dividend Stocks Are We Buying? High Dividend Opportunities is the largest community of income investors on Seeking Alpha for the 5th year in a row, with over 4400 members. Our best dividend picks are shared on a weekly basis. Our Immediate Income Method generates strong returns, regardless of market volatility, making retirement investing less stressful – simple and straightforward. Join us to get instant-access to our model portfolio targeting 9-10% yield, our preferred stock portfolio, bond portfolio, and income tracking tools. Don't miss out on the Power of Dividends! Start your free two-week trial today!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Treading Softly, Beyond Saving, PendragonY, Preferred Stock Trader, and Philip Mause all are supporting contributors for High Dividend Opportunities.