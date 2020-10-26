Investment thesis

In light of the recent developments around DavidsTea (DTEA), this article serves the purpose to summarize the progress the company has been making with regard to the ongoing CCAA (Companies’ Creditors Arrangement Act) restructuring proceeding as well as its operational performance.

After implementing significant restructuring measures over the last three months, the company was able to successfully apply for an extension of the stay of proceedings and request the establishment of a procedure for the processing of creditors' claims. The extension of the stay until December 15, 2020, and the start of the official claims procedure should have added more transparency to the current stage of DavidsTea’s restructuring process. At the same time, management makes significant strides towards a substantial operational turnaround, as demonstrated by the recently published quarterly earnings. These first signs of a successful transformation from a brick-and-mortar business to a predominant e-commerce retailer were well perceived by the market, leading to an initial spike of the share price (outside trading hours) of more than 50% on volume exceeding many times the weekly average over the last couple of months (however, the short-lived rally faded the next day).

Based on these promising results, my updated financial model projects an annual EBITDA after lease payments between C$10 and C$15 million. In my opinion, the market substantially underestimates DavidsTea’s future earnings potential, which is why the stock remains unappreciated to this day. In today’s environment, the company’s new asset-light business model should command an earnings multiple of around 15 times free cash flow, resulting in an estimated enterprise value between C$150 and C$200 million. In comparison, DavidsTea is currently trading at a market cap of around C$40 million, has above C$34 million in net cash, and faces a settlement payment for its disclaimed lease contracts of an indefinite amount yet, but most likely of less than C$50 million. Based the on the most recent quarterly results, I reiterate the view from my previous article that the stock offers a highly attractive investment opportunity at current price levels.

All financial figures presented in this report are in C$ unless otherwise stated.

Recap of the most recent quarter

In Q2 2020, DavidsTea continued to execute against its devised digital-first strategy focused on promoting customer migration from retail stores to its online and wholesale sales channels. In order to increase the prospects of success for its new e-commerce focused strategy, the company has implemented several initiatives since the beginning of the year that aim to enhance customer experience via its online presence (for example, its customers will be given the possibility to virtually connect with the company’s dedicated tea guides, providing a human and personalized interaction).

Sarah Segal, Chief Brand Officer, commented in the Q2 earnings release:

Our virtual tea guides, video content and tea learning have been great tools to enhance a tea experience at home. We continue to leverage our online platform to connect with customers in a responsive and personal manner, while at the same time more efficiently launching new tea blends in response to emerging consumer trends.

Against this background, it should not have come as a big surprise that DavidsTea was able to keep its growth momentum from the second half of the first quarter. In Q2 2020, sales from e-commerce and wholesale channels increased by 189.9% to $23.0 million compared to $7.9 million in the prior-year quarter. With all retail locations closed for the entire second quarter, e-commerce and wholesale sales represented 100% of sales compared to 20.2% of total sales in the prior-year quarter (DavidsTea only reopened 18 stores subsequent to quarter-end).

As expected, the transformation into an e-commerce focused business model results in lower gross margins compared to prior periods, as the necessary additional cost of delivery and distribution are part of the new cost of sales. Adjusted gross profit as a percentage of sales came in at 43.6% for the three-month period ended August 1, 2020 (after adjusting for one-time occupancy costs related to terminated store leases amounting to $1.7 million).

On the other hand, the strategy shift allowed the company to reduce its fixed cost structure significantly, for example, SG&A expenses fell by $24.2 million - or 76.5% - to $7.4 million in this past quarter (compared to the prior-year quarter). Adjusted SG&A expenses as a percentage of sales decreased to 37.2% from 67.8% due to lower selling expenses resulting from the closure of all stores in the second quarter and the subsequent layoff of almost all its store employees.

As a result of the significantly lower cost base, DavidsTea reported a GAAP EBITDA of $5.4 million in the seasonally worst quarter of the year compared to minus $4.8 million in the prior-year quarter. After adjusting for one-time effects, we arrive at an adjusted sustainable EBITDA of $3.1 million. In my opinion, the company’s most important financial metric refers to EBITDA after lease payments (presumably relating to headquarters and distribution center) which amounts to $1.9 million in the most recent quarter. With no substantial capital expenditure requirements as a result of its new e-commerce and wholesale focused strategy, these initial results demonstrates the free cash flow generation potential of DavidsTea going forward.

Source: Most recent 10-Q of DavidsTea and own calculation by the author

Restructuring proceeding

Since entering into the CCAA proceeding, DavidsTea has made significant progress towards the restructuring of its business, including the following:

Issued notices disclaiming or resiliating commercial leases regarding 206 store locations (164 Canadian stores and all of its 42 U.S. locations);

Successfully negotiated more favorable terms for some of its existing commercial leases with certain landlords;

Managed to reopen its remaining 18 store locations that had been closed due to governmental restrictions during the Covid-19 pandemic;

As part of its restructuring efforts, the company terminated the employment of approx. 1,745 employees of Canadian stores, 366 employees of U.S. stores, and 40 head office employees.

As a result of these achievements, DavidsTea was able to announce the successful application for the establishment of a claims process under the CCAA procedure on September 17, 2020. At the same time, the Québec Superior Court extended the stay of proceedings until December 15, 2020. The deadline for the company’s creditors to submit their claims has been set for November 6, 2020. This claims procedure will allow the company to determine exactly the quantum of the claims that will be subject to any plan of arrangement or compromise. After reviewing and assessing the claims filed by its creditors, DavidsTea will then try to develop a viable plan of arrangement and seek approval of the plan of arrangement in a creditors’ meeting.

In the footnotes of the most recent 10-Q, the company provides an initial estimation of the landlord creditors’ claims as a result of the restructuring proceeding:

In addition, as a result of the termination of leases pursuant to the Restructuring Plan in the second quarter of 2020, the Company has recorded an estimate for allowed claims in the amount of $42.9 million. The estimate for the allowed claims is based on the Company’s best estimate and is determined based on the total undiscounted lease liability offset by an estimate of the losses that affected landlords will be able to successfully mitigate. […] The Company sent notices to terminate leases for an additional 82 of its stores in Canada on July 30, 2020, which were effective on August 29, 2020. The Company expects to record an additional gain on the modification of this lease liability of $16.6 million and an estimate for allowed claims in the amount of $18.0 million in the third quarter ending October 31, 2020.

Hence, according to my understanding of this statement and the situation, DavidsTea will record a provision for terminated lease contracts of $60.9 million as of the third quarter-end 2020. In my opinion, this provision amount should serve as a proxy for the worst case with respect to a potential settlement payment, as it accounts neither for the time value of money (the footnote refers to the “undiscounted lease liability”) nor for any compromise by its landlords (note only refers to “an estimate of the losses that affected landlords will be able to successfully mitigate”). The following analysis starts with this initial company estimate but takes other considerations into account as well to determine a range of potential settlement payments.

In my previous article, the contractual undiscounted lease obligations resulting from disclaimed lease contracts have been assumed to amount to $92.5 million (based on figures as of Feb 1, 2020). This would imply that landlords are able to mitigate approx. one-third of all future payments the tea retailer owes them, or in other words, current leasing rates (for multi-year contracts) are only one-third of the rates DavidsTea has been obliged to pay under its old lease contracts.

Another observation can be made with regard to the reduction in the recognized lease liabilities as of the third quarter-end 2020. As a result of the restructuring process, the company expects to reduce its lease liabilities by $71.3 million over the second and third quarters. Given my estimate for contractual undiscounted lease obligations is roughly correct and no further down payments have been made since February, the time value of money of these future contractual payments amounts to $21.2 million ($92.5 million less $71.3 million) or 22.9% of the undiscounted amount. The determined discount factor should be of interest with respect to further considerations, as it reflects the scheduled lease payment stream over time.

In the following, I propose two ways to incorporate the time value of money of the recorded lease provision to arrive at a hypothetical settlement amount ultimately. Alternative A applies the above-determined discount factor of 22.9% to calculate the discounted lease termination provision. This approach would result in a settlement amount of $46.9 million. Alternatively, we could assume that the provision amount of $60.8 million is based on five equal annual lease payments in the future (looking into the footnotes of the last annual report, this should not be seen as an unreasonable assumption). If we apply a discount rate of 5.0% p.a. to this assumed cash flow stream, we get a net present value of the recorded lease provision of $52.7 million. For comparison only: In 2019, DavidsTea capitalized its minimum operating lease obligations with a discount rate of 6.6% p.a. as a result of the new accounting standard. Hence, taking the time value of money into account, the assumed net present value of the lease termination provision ranges between $46.9 and $52.7 million.

Source: Own calculation by the author

But bear in mind that, according to my understanding, this does not take into consideration any compromise by its landlords yet (apart from some loss mitigation measures by the landlords, i.e. finding new tenants at current market rates, as discussed above). Assuming a reasonable haircut of 25% on landlords’ future lease claims, our calculation would result in a settlement amount between $35.2 and $39.5 million. The sensitivity analysis below has been built to sensitize my calculations based on varying discount rates and levels of haircuts.

Source: Own calculation by the author

Taking the upper value of the calculated settlement range (Alternative B), adding severance payments of $5.0 million for laid-off employees (as forecast in the last 10-Q) and assumed additional professional fees until the end of the procedure of $2.0 million, a (conservative) estimate for total payments with respect to the restructuring process amounts to $46.5 million.

With a current cash balance of $34.3 million (as of August 1, 2020) and after learning more about previous CCAA restructuring proceedings, I expect the company to settle the claims against its landlords for an immediate cash payment and a promissory note. After a successful restructuring process, DavidsTea should also get access to traditional working capital financing again, such as asset-based lending for its inventory.

Update of my financial model

Based on the new insights gained from the recent quarterly report, I updated my previously developed financial model to give an idea of how the outturn for the second half of the year could look like. As outlined in my previous article and in line with its recently announced digital-first strategy, my financial model conservatively assumes an e-commerce- and wholesale-only approach, given the current uncertainty around COVID-19 (even though DavidsTea reopened its 18 best-performing retained flagship stores in mid-August). As a small reminder: As my model ignores any sales from its still existing retail store network, only expenses assumed to be necessary to operate the newly envisaged e-commerce and wholesale business model (e.g. lease expenses relating to the headquarters and distribution center) are taken into account for the purpose of these financial projections. To provide a basis for comparison, my former bull and bear case assumptions are also shown in my updated model.

Starting with the second column, my model pulled the adjusted financials from the last 10-Q, i.e. figures have been adjusted by non-cash restructuring gains, government subsidies, and one-time occupancy costs related to terminated store leases.

As DavidsTea’s first quarter results have been a mixture of brick-and-mortar and e-commerce & wholesale sales including the related cost infrastructure of both segments, my model tried to make some pro-forma adjustments to provide a view as if DavidsTea had chosen its new digital-first strategy from the beginning of the year. Pro-forma sales for Q1 have been calculated applying the average e-commerce and wholesale growth rate since the store closure in mid-March to prior-year quarterly sales. As Q2 results serve as the best proxy for the new cost structure resulting from the strategy shift, my pro-forma calculations for the first quarter assume a downward-adjusted gross margin of 43.6% and the same absolute amount of fixed operating expenses as in Q2 (which is in line with historical observations). These assumptions result in a slightly higher EBITDA after lease payments of $2.6 million compared to the second quarter of 2020.

The third column in the table shows my estimates for the full year 2020 on a pro-forma basis. To arrive at my full year sales forecast, sales for Q3 and Q4 have been forecast based on the first two quarters of the year (on a pro-forma basis) taking into consideration the seasonality sales pattern of FY2019, i.e. combined sales of Q3 and Q4 made up 57.5% of annual sales in 2019. For the lack of a better estimate, my model assumes the gross margin of the second quarter to stay flat for the remainder of the year. With respect to personnel and other SG&A expenses, the same logic regarding historical seasonality expense patterns has been applied.

Taking everything into account, we arrive at an annual EBITDA after lease payments (relating to headquarters and the distribution center) of around $12.6 million with an EBITDA margin of 11.2% in DavidsTea’s transition year. Assuming no significant change in net working capital, minor future CapEx requirements, and tax credits from past NOLs, the calculated EBITDA should come fairly close to free cash flow.

Source: Own calculation by the author

In line with my previous article and owed to the current uncertainty around COVID-19, the performance of the 18 most-profitable stores, which DavidsTea reopened in mid of August, have not been included in my financial model. For a lack of better information (as of today), my sales forecast for its retained brick-and-mortar business has been maintained, thus these stores are expected to generate annual sales between $12 and $18 million under normal circumstances. Based on some rough estimates, I think it’s not unreasonable to assume that these stores could add an incremental annual EBITDA after store lease expenses between $1 and $4 million. Against the background that DavidsTea has the option to either terminate or extend its current rental contracts under the new lease terms, these 18 flagship stores all located in major Canadian shopping should be accretive to the above estimated NTM EBITDA of its e-commerce and wholesale business.

Valuation considerations

Based on my model above, I think it's not unreasonable to assume that the company is capable to generate an annual free cash flow (NYSE:FCF) of $12 million. As there might be some cannibalization effects between e-commerce and store sales, the presumably incremental EBITDA from the 18 reopned stores has not been taken into account in my projected free cash flow figure. As a leading branded beverage retailer with a strong e-commerce platform and decent growth potential DavidsTea should at least be granted an EV/FCF multiple of 15 in today's market environment, which would result in an enterprise value of $180 million. Taking the company's current cash balance and my projected settlement payments from the current restructuring proceeding into account, we would arrive at a fair value of around 4.60 US$/share, representing a potential upside of more than 300% from current levels.

Source: Own calculation by the author

Given management can reach a deal with its landlords and avoid any dilution as stated repeatedly in their press releases, the below sensitivity analysis shows that even significantly higher lease settlement payments than anticipated in my above calculations lead to substantial upside potential. Assuming a very conservative annual free cash flow estimate of $9 million, a settlement payment below $50 million would still provide at least around 180% upside from current levels. Again, in my opinion, the only major risk relates to the possibility that management cannot come to terms with its landlords regarding the unresolved lease issue.

Source: Own calculation by the author

Conclusion

In my opinion, the ongoing uncertainty around the restructuring process, especially the yet unknown settlement payment to its former landlords, weighs heavily on the current share price. On the other hand, we have gotten first hints on how the new cost structure could look like under the recently launched digital-first strategy since my last update on the stock. Based on these recent quarterly results, I think the market significantly underestimates the future profitability potential DavidsTea can achieve once it gets rid of its lease contracts. Even assuming a substantial payment to settle its landlords’ lease claims, my considerations above show that the stock should trade considerably higher after emerging from the restructuring process (given management can reach an agreement with its landlords concerning payment terms). Taking everything into account, I want to reiterate my positive rating on the stock from my last article and regard DavidsTea more than ever as a very attractive investment opportunity with a highly favorable risk-reward profile.

Disclosure: I am/we are long DTEA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.