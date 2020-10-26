There are over 1,500 microcap publicly traded companies in the United States as screened by FinViz. Within the enormous haystack of opportunity there are many distinctively unique versions of the needle.

There are companies that are on the verge of breakout with a solid growth plan and a consumer base to back it up. There are the companies that have a dated business model in an unstoppable downward spiral. Of course there are more than the market’s fair share of scam driven companies offering an empty promise only to make the founders a boat load of cash with nothing more than a money grab.

Then there are the companies that have a good story and some promising IP but yet they keep trudging along year after year in development mode never increasing revenue and never turning a profit. Yet these companies keep coming back to the deep and plentiful well of new shares. Energous Corporation (NASDAQ:WATT) is one such company.

No shortage of innovation

Energous is an innovative developer of wireless power and wireless recharging technology. Most would agree, it would be so convenient to over-air charging for all of our low power devices such as cell phones, smart watches, headphones, bluetooth speakers, video game controllers and consoles, laptops, tablets, and on.

Courtesy of Energous web site

The need to remove or stop using any low power device for charging should already be a thing of the past. Energous has been pushing this technology forward since Michael Leabman launched the company back in 2013. Since the birth of Energous, the company has enjoyed many awards, accolades and approvals but never hitting the monetization button. However, the continuous glimmers of hope has provided many opportunities for management to enjoy the benefits of the endless flow of development and growth money through shareholder dilution.

Below is a stream of key headline events as displayed as the company’s history, shown in chronological order. I removed board member additions, partnership announcements, joint developments, licensing deals, real estate transactions, keynotes and most development updates to keep the following as condensed as possible. The complete list of historical milestones can be viewed on the company's web site.

2013

Energous Launches Founder Michael Leabman launches the company in Fall 2013.

2014

IPO on NASDAQ WATT, raised $27M.

WATT, raised $27M. Additional Funds Raised In November 2014, a successful secondary raises an additional $20M.

2015

Recognition for WattUp ® Awarded Best of Show in two categories by Engadget at CES, Best of Show by BGR and named as 2015 CES Innovation Awards Honoree in three categories!

Awarded Best of Show in two categories by Engadget at CES, Best of Show by BGR and named as 2015 CES Innovation Awards Honoree in three categories! $19M Raised to Expand Operations

Product Innovation Award Frost & Sullivan recognized Energous with a 2015 North American Frost & Sullivan Award for New Product Innovation.

2016

FCC Approves Near Field Wattup Solution

Ascend Capital Invests $20M

Energous Announces Strategic Partnership with Dialog Semiconductor / Includes $10M Strategic Investment from Dialog

2017

JT Group Invests in Energous and Becomes Preferred Technology Solutions Partner for IoT Connectivity

Energous Named a Best of CES 2017

Energous Named 2017 Edison Gold Award Winner

FCC Approval Granted for Advanced Near Field WattUp Solution

Dialog Semiconductor Invests Additional $15 Million in Energous Corporation

Energous Receives Industry-first FCC Certification for Over-the-air, Power-at-a-distance Wireless Charging

2018

Energous Receives FCC Certification for its Near Field Wireless Charging Transmitter Running at 900 MHz

Frost & Sullivan 2018 Wireless Charging Company of the Year Award.

Wireless Charging Company of the Year Award. WattUp Receives Regulatory Approval in 100 Countries

Energous Corporation Announces First Customer Product Approval from FCC

2019

Energous Receives FCC Certification of GaN-Based WattUp Wireless Charging Transmitter

2020

Energous Secures Industry-first Regulatory Approval for its Revolutionary WattUp Wireless Charging Technology in Japan

Energous Receives FCC Certification for New Groundbreaking Over-the-Air, Power-at-a-Distance Wireless Charging

Energous Receives 2020 Global Technology Innovation Award from Frost & Sullivan for its WattUp Wireless Charging Technology

Certainly this is an extremely impressive list of achievements and milestones. Unfortunately they are missing the headlines that matter most. Nowhere to be found are the headlines; Energous Generates Revenue, Energous Improves Gross Margin or the Energous investor's dream, Energous Reports Positive Net Income.

Raising funds as a full time job

As shown over the years, there has been no shortage of fund raising events and partnerships which include additional investment to keep the development monies flowing and the investors' shares eroding. Energous seems to be more like a development hobby funded by wide eyed investors than an actual consumer demand driven business. Energous’ share price obviously agrees as shown by the dismal performance over the last three years.

Courtesy of Seeking Alpha

It doesn't take a rocket scientist to conclude that the lack of revenue over the last decade has been a significant issue. The obvious trickle down to the non existent gross margin and income may not bother the management since investors have always stepped up to the plate to fund SG&A. In fact, SG&A has stayed steady throughout the life of Energous Corporation. So investors can rest easy knowing that the executives are well taken care of - whew.

Oh wait, what about if that same rocket scientist takes a look at the eroding R&D spending over that same period. That might pose another issue. If the company is solely a shareholder funded research and development company with no significant path to monetization, the folks that actually do the development work should be funded first. This does not appear to be the case as R&D spending has been dropping since inception. Now when revenue is non existing, stretching cash is certainly most important. However, the savings should begin at the top and hit development as an absolute last resort.

Courtesy of Seeking Alpha

The latest balance sheet and accompanied statement of changes in stockholders equity clearly shows that Energous utilizes investors extremely well to keep cash on the balance sheet. Investors' willingness to keep up with company’s needs has done a great job keeping debt off the balance sheet. It remains to be seen how long this marriage between investors and lack of monetization will continue. One will eventually be the first to blink. At some point Energous will need to start rapidly producing significant revenue.

Courtesy of Energous June 30, 2020 quarterly report

View of ownership

It appears from digging into institutional ownership that there is not a ton of confidence on that front. Institutional ownership for Energous comes in at a meager 10.78%, which means there is a lot of retail shareholders funding these promises.

Other aspects of institutional ownership to consider are the changes that have occurred by the end of the June 30,2020 quarter end. As shown below, institutions have scaled back 3,031,335 but only 1,199,742 shares have been added.

Courtesy of Nasdaq

A point of interest that may be promising for future dilution efforts is the fact that thirteen of the top fifteen increases in share count came from new entries to Energous ownership.

The technology

While the majority of Energous’ technology offerings are clearly B2B related to be incorporated into other low power electronic products produced by other companies. Those relationships don’t seem to be panning out as many of the potential companies would most likely opt for organically developed intellectual property. For example, Apple attempted to launch AirPower, their version of over-air power but the system proved to be unacceptable and they canceled the product in 2019. However, according to the Macrumers.com article AirPower: Maybe Not so Dead After All? published on October 9,2020:

Though Apple decided not to make the AirPower after announcing it, there have been rumors that the Cupertino company is still quietly working on a wireless charging solution.

Now certainly not every company has the internal resources to develop, produce and deliver such innovative technology from the ground up like Apple can. That is certainly what Energous is banking on but has yet to pay off.

There is a hint of hope coming from Energous as they are seemingly starting to think in terms of consumer design. In spring 2020, Energous introduced the Powerhub shown below from the company’s September 2, 2020 presentation. Now this is still a B2B product as stated in the May 6, 2020 Business Wire article, Energous Announces WattUp PowerHub, A New Developer Kit.

new WattUp PowerHub Developer Kit which enables manufacturers to easily integrate charging-over-the-air technology into products such as smart speakers, gaming consoles, access points and other devices

Courtesy of company presentation

Taking on new technology risk

Although the product still relies on other companies to step forward and buy into the platform, it shows that they are pushing closer to the end user. There is a lot of risk on the side of the consumer product company utilizing the out of the box solution for over-air charging. If the charging systems fails or is too cumbersome for the end user, most of the exposure is on the OEM consumer product company and not as much on the side of Energous.

Consider the factors involved with an OEM consumer product company using such technology as an enhancement. For the sake of simplicity, imagine if a headphone OEM wanted to utilize Energous' technology. The biggest issue becomes the fact that the technology that Energous brings to the table is more advanced and much more complicated then all other aspects of the OEM's headphone product line.

If a consumer were to purchase the headphones, they would certainly be doing so primarily for the wireless power feature more than the headphone technology. It would be much easier for Energous to become the headphone OEM in this case and outsource headphone technology and take on the full product offering liability then it would for the headphone OEM to do the opposite. That becomes the obstacle and the dilemma.

Being proactive

Now it is clear that the strategy that Energous is employing may pay off in the long run. And it’s equally obvious that a payday may eventually end up coming in the form of a buyout or takeover. But rather than waiting and hoping for some strike of lightning success story, Energous should take a much more proactive approach.

Pull the smart technical savvy and business minded people of Energous together and look at the company's core competencies and put together a strategic plan to start introducing products that are by and large simple to incorporate WattUp technology into. Create a new brand utilizing and highlighting the over-air charging and powering advantages. For example, design, market and sell a Energous gaming control that utilizes the latest over-air technology under a newly developed brand. Obviously, the gaming control is just an example and I’m sure the engineers and marketers at Energous already have the ideas floating around in their heads that fit their strengths to enter a consumer market.

Summary

For now, as much as really like the technology advancements and all of the accolades that Energous has collected over the years, it is very difficult to advocate donating cash into a development company that struggles with monetizing great ideas. I certainly may change my mind if some of these partnerships and strategic licensing plans start to generate revenue and income but for now it's on the sidelines for me.

It’s clearly time for Energous to begin growing and expanding into the consumer product end while keeping the R&D side supplied with cash provided by actual earnings rather than the shareholder’s well. Because some day, Energous, the well will be dry.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.