Discover Financial Services posted a solid set of numbers in the third quarter, driven by a well-balanced mix of positive and negative factors.

With a top- and bottom-line beat delivered on Wednesday, October 21, Discover Financial Services (DFS) instilled some confidence and optimism in the financial services segment. The stock climbed as much as 13% within 48 hours after the earnings report, doubling in price through the previous six-month period.

However, I continue to be cautious about consumer finance companies, at least as much as I have been since the start of the COVID-19 crisis. While Discover seems to be executing relatively well, the sector-level challenges have been severe enough to push me away from this stock and most other names in the space.

On third quarter results

Discover's third quarter results were impacted by a well-balanced mix of positive and negative factors (see graph below). The top line suffered from a combination of decreased debt balances, except in student loans, and lower (but improving) net interest margin.

The theme here seems to be more sector-wide than company-specific. The consumer has definitely taken a more defensive stance in the face of a challenging macroeconomic environment. Discover's direct-to-consumer deposits continued to grow at a steadily robust pace, by 22% YOY in the third quarter. Meanwhile, the debt repayment rate has increased as sales volume has dropped.

It did not help that the interest rate spread moved against the company. For example, yield on total interest-earning assets declined about 190 bps YOY to 9.1%. At the same time, the interest paid on interest-bearing liabilities decreased by only one percentage point.

With revenues down nearly 7% YOY, albeit slightly stronger than expected ahead of earnings, the better news came from elsewhere on the P&L. Lower credit losses and operating costs both contributed to offset, for the most part, lack of revenue firepower. This was largely the result of Discover responding to the COVID-19 crisis by playing defense in underwriting and marketing.

On the stock

Third quarter results only served to reinforce my views on DFS. As a refresher:

While Discover has traditionally held a higher quality book of loans compared to peer Capital One (COF), for example, the company lacks diversification in its business model to help it weather the challenges ahead.

The stock is arguably cheap, as the chart above depicts -- off 24% from January 2020 highs. Also, a price-to-book ratio of less than 2.0x is about as low as the valuation metric had been between early 2012 and the very end of 2019. During this period of time, just for reference, DFS price increased by a whopping 250%, or 17% per year.

However, I believe that the potential rewards of investing in this stock at current levels do not comfortably justify the risks of doing so. Sure, the management team seems to be making the right moves to protect the bottom line from deteriorating business fundamentals. But I believe it is still too early to bet on a pure-play consumer financial services name, considering the uncertainties around (1) the COVID-19 crisis, (2) the length and severity of the current recession, and (3) fiscal support from the US government.

