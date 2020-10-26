Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG) still shows a rosy future despite the strike of the pandemic that hurdled its impressive performance during the first half of the year. The balance between its viability and sustainability suggests its ability to cope with the situation for the next few years. Moreover, the continuous growth in the dividends and its seemingly undervalued stocks may entice an investor to take risks and anticipate growth.

The Operations of the Company and Its Future

Operating Revenue and Operating Costs

The substantial increase in the operating revenue for the last 10 years conveys the increasing demand for its products matched with its strategic pricing and production. With an average growth of 6% per year, the revenue drastically changed in a decade. As the years had passed by, the operations of the company had become stronger. Although it declined by 4.1% in 2016 due to divestitures, it easily came back with 4.8%. Its divestitures seemed to be a wise move on its part as the growth became quicker and more consistent. In three years, it already changed by a billion. Given this, one can observe that it almost doubled from $2.67 billion in 2009 to $4.76 billion in 2019.

However, as the pandemic struck many industries, the company was not spared. The operations remained strong with $1.05 billion in revenue during the first quarter. Although it fell by 9%, it stayed above $1 billion. This could indicate that the situation remained manageable for the company. During the second quarter, the impact was more apparent as revenue fell from $1.21 billion to $840 million. With an accumulated amount of $1.89 billion, it remained high but it declined by 20%. Despite the restrictions, the company still did its best to manage its operations well as it generated adequate sales to maintain its profitability and sustainability. Given this, we can expect that the revenue will noticeably decrease at the end of the year but will remain substantial. This is confirmed as shown by the precise estimation using the Linear Trend Analysis. It may fall to $4.67 billion or lower but may bounce back and climb to $5 billion.

Meanwhile, the operating cost followed the trend of the operating revenue. But as time went by, their gap started to become wider. The decline in revenue in 2016 due to divestitures also resulted in the decline in cost which proved the company did a strategic move and utilized its resources well. In 2019, gross profit had almost reached $1 billion. With this, one can see the increased efficiency in the operations. As estimated, both the operating costs and gross profit will increase. Hence, it proves that amidst the current situation, the company still handles everything well. The company must cling to its improved efficiency to be able to make a comeback for the next few years.

Net Income

Net income has almost tripled but there were ups in its upward trend for the last 10 years. The extreme changes happened in 2013-2015. The value of net income fell by 50% from $197 million to $98 million but rose again by more than twice as it jumped to $325 million. It was primarily driven by the company's divestitures. Net income from continuing operations was more consistent with its increase than the amount after the addition or the deduction of the amount from divestitures. Indeed, one can tell that the non-core operations had minimal changes and stayed intact and well-coordinated with the core operations. The connection of the company's core operations, non-core operating transactions, and divestitures was most evident in 2016. The decrease in sales due to divestitures in 2016 was normal since the company sold off assets that could generate more sales. But it appeared that the company did the right thing as it was proven that the company became efficient as the operating profit increased. Non-core operations were generally increasing. As a result net income from continuing operations rose. Since the proceeds from the sale of the asset were accounted for, net income further rose to $385 million. It only fell in 2017 to $293 million but started increasing again and reached $334 million in 2019.

Meanwhile, the quarterlies from 2017 to 2019 showed continuous growth in net income, especially in 3Q and 4Q. However, it substantially fell in 2020. While the company remained strong in 1Q at $46 million, the impact of the restrictions caused by the pandemic was keenly felt in the second quarter. As a result, the accumulated value of net income amounted to $40 million which was 73% lower than the previous year. But as restrictions start to loosen and employment goes up now, the company may bounce back during the second half but the growth may not be dramatic yet. As estimated, the company will still be profitable but lower at $265 million. Nevertheless, as everything goes back to normal, the performance of the company will boost again. Hence, net income may start to increase again to $300 million and go further to $367 million in 2024.

Return on Asset

Return on Asset (ROA) was initially below the ideal ratio of 5%. In 2009, it was 3.6%. It means that the company earns $3 for every $100 asset purchased. Since 2010, except in 2014, ROA never fell below 5%. The sharp decrease and increase in net income in 2013-2015 were reflected in ROA's value in the same years. It fell from 6.4% to 3.1% before increasing again to 11%. It reached its peak at 13% in 2016. As one can observe, ROA and net income share an identical trend. This is not surprising at all since divestitures affect its operations and the accounts in the Balance Sheet. Also, it proved that the operations have been consistent and stable as the changes in assets proved to be strategic for the company. And the maintained viability of the company remains sustainable so that it can suffice the increase and decrease of assets which in turn add earnings in the long-run. Currently, the company has a 7% ROA. As estimated for the next five years, ROA will still have the same trend with net income.

Return on Equity

The company's Return on Equity (ROE) also shared the same trend with net income for the last 10 years. This could further prove the consistency of the company's Income Statement with the Balance Sheet. One can observe that the company's sales and earnings have been sustainable over the years.

Moreover, it also means that the financial leverage of the company using investments from the shareholders has been profitable. This is an important measure for many investors as it helps them gauge how much earnings their investment can generate. Initially, ROE was 7%, but since 2010 it never went below 10%. From 2015, ROE was between 20%-30%. It shows that the investments from the shareholders generate 20%-30% earnings which appear good for them. To prove that the value is ideal, one has to compare it to its peers. From 2009 to 2014, there were years when the company's ROE was lower than the average of the industry. But since 2015, it has been consistently higher and their gap remained wider. It shows that the company has been doing better than most of its peers. At the end of 2020, since the pandemic has been taking its toll, the company's ROE will decline but will remain higher than the average value of the industry. Their gap will widen for the following years.

To further check the sustainability of the company's earnings, one has to check its Sustainable Growth Rate (SGR), by multiplying the retention ratio with ROE. Since the Dividend Payout Ratio in 2019 was 64%, the current retention ratio is 36%. As a result, the company's SGR is 9%. It means that net income remains sustainable and financial leverage using equity can help the company grow more by 9% without borrowing.

What's in Store for the Investors?

Dividends Per Share

As a Dividend Champion, the company has already proven its commitment to sustained dividend growth. Although growth has not been rapid unlike other companies, the seemingly slow-moving growth remained consistent over the years. Since 2009, it has become more substantial. With an average growth rate of 4.8%, the dividends continuously grew from $1.02 per share to $1.58 per share in 2019 and $1.60 per share at the end of 2020 as estimated. Using the Dividend Growth Model, it will move faster and will rise to $1.97 per share in 2023.

Dividend Payout Ratio

To ensure the capacity of the company to sustain dividend payments, one has to know its value relative to net income. The Dividend Payout Ratio of the company shows how it remained adequate to have kept raising the dividends for the last 10 years. In 2009, 2011, and 2014, the Dividend Payout Ratio was above 1 which could tell that the dividends paid were higher than the company's earnings. This is a testament to the company's commitment to the shareholders. Despite the fluctuation in earnings, dividend growth remained consistent. In the years between them, the ratio remained high. While this is a good attribute of a company, one must also be keen on its adequacy. In 2010, 2012, and 2013, even if the ratio was below 1, it remained high at 92%, 88%, and 70%, respectively. But since 2015, the ratio fell between 50%-60%. As net income became higher, the dividends grew faster, but the ratio remained lower. It is a good indicator of a company's financial health relative to the dividends it pays. At the end of 2020, since net income is estimated to decline, the ratio may go up again to 70%. But once the company starts to bounce back, the ratio will slowly decrease again to 67% in 2023. Meanwhile, Nasdaq is more optimistic as the earnings it estimates are higher than the estimation in this analysis. As a result, the estimated ratio is lower at 64%.

Dividends, Net Income, and Free Cash Flow

Since 2014, Free Cash Flow (FCF) has had the same trend as net income. It further confirms the consistency of its operations with addition and decrease in assets and liabilities, particularly those used directly in the operations. Since FCF, also includes Capital Expenditure (CAPEX), it shows that the earnings of the company remained adequate to suffice and sustain its operations for a long period. Despite the sharp increases and decreases of FCF, it remained above $200 million and higher than dividend payments. Because it focuses on cash inflows and outflows, it is also a realistic way to measure the company's adequacy. In 2019, FCF rose above $500 million and became twice as much as the dividends. At the end of the year, it is estimated to fall to $400 million but will remain enough to continue the operations and meet all its financial obligations. It will continue to soar higher to $500 million.

Stock Price

The bullish stock price remains without any indication of going down for the next few days or weeks. Since it reached the bottom last March 23, it has started to increase without intending to go down again. In June, the increase has been quicker and more consistent. Currently, the range of the price varies from $43 to $45. With little to moderate volatility, the price does not seem to pose risks to the investors. However, its P/E Ratio is quite high at 26.47 which suggests overvaluation. But other factors like the dividends have a substantial impact on the price changes. Using the Dividend Growth Model, one can either confirm or disprove the observation.

Current Price: $44.18

Average Dividend Growth: 0.04479529989

Estimated Dividends Per Share: $1.60

Cost of Capital Equity: 0.081010782

Derived Value: $46.15905635 or $46.16

With this, the value disproves the possibility of overvaluation. However, these two analyses are limited to earnings and dividends only. One must consider other factors that may cause changes in price such as the company's press releases and other things that may affect the market especially the industry it belongs to.

The Challenges and Opportunities for Growth

Leggett & Platt, Inc. in the Time of Pandemic

The restrictions due to the pandemic have caused many problems across the world. Many businesses have closed following the protocols. With this, many could not afford to pay its continuous payment despite the absence of operations such as rent and other utility bills. As a result, many businesses shut down and many people lost their jobs. The pandemic hit the industry and Leggett & Platt, Inc. was not an exemption. Companies like LEG generate their sales and earnings mostly from the demand and the purchasing power of the customers. Since unemployment rose dramatically, the company's sales were affected. The weeks when the company had to close due to safety protocols contributed to the challenges the company has faced.

Now that everything is going back to normal, unemployment continues to go down. It allows the company to maintain its balance and even further strengthen itself after it staggered during the second quarter. The increasing employment and purchasing power increase the demand for the company's products. While it will help the company to increase its sales and earnings and flourish more, one has to remember that it may be gradual due to uncertainties that still exist and other restrictions.

Conclusive Thoughts

As we conclude this analysis, one must have an idea of whether the company is worth the risk or not. Despite the accounts and ratios discussed, the uncertainty caused by the pandemic still has an impact on market and price changes. But as the market goes back to normal, one must determine how much growth and stability he can get by investing in the company.

Short-term Investors: The stocks are performing well in the market. Being one of the companies in the S&P 500 Index, one must already know how great its stocks are. While the P/E Ratio shows the price is high given the earnings, the Dividend Discount Model conveys the opposite. Given the result of the estimation, the price is still undervalued. The bullish trend and the volatility in price do not indicate a price decrease for the next few days and weeks.

Long-term Investors: Being in the industry for more than a century, the company has been through a lot of crises that it eventually surpassed. The company might have staggered during the second quarter, but the balance and consistency of growth and stability it maintained for many years, will help the company cope with the current situation. As everything is going back to normal, it will be easier for the company to bounce back. Moreover, the dividends here have been growing over the years. The slow yet consistent growth is a testament to the company's commitment to shareholders' interests. Also, since 2015, it has become more substantial. Indeed, investing in the company is a sagacious move for many investors.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.