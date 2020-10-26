Source: MSN Money

When I first became aware of Roku (ROKU) as an investment, I made the typical mistake most investors make when initially looking at Roku, which is to assume that Roku is simply a hardware company selling low margin bars, sticks, and boxes for streaming. If Roku were simply a hardware company, then its stock would be distinctly unattractive selling at a P/S of 19.70 and an Enterprise Value/Revenue of 20.22, especially considering that Roku has no earnings and competes vigorously against Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), and Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) in hardware/software for streaming and also competes against other advertising platforms.

The reason why the market has bid Roku's stock up is investors have recognized that Roku is moving towards becoming a very dominant advertising platform through the company's OneView ad platform. I consider Roku a buy here at today's prices because I believe the market has undervalued Roku's ability to monetize its users and the international growth opportunity.

Introduction to Roku

Source: Roku

Roku has a complex history, which is why Roku often confuses investors with the initial first look. Roku was founded in October 2002 by Anthony Wood as a company that sold cheap dongles that allowed users to stream OTT. Anthony Wood originally made a name for himself by founding ReplayTV, a company that developed one of the first DVRs that allowed viewers to skip commercials. Anthony Wood's initial business foray with ReplayTV flopped because at the time, Anthony Wood failed to understand how advertising supported a large majority of the TV industry and he was also surprised at how big the backlash would be in attempting to fight a content industry based upon an advertising model. The downfall of ReplayTV was accelerated when a feature was introduced called Commercial Advance, which was essentially a remote control with a 30-second ad skip button. In response to Commercial Advance, media companies brought a lawsuit against ReplayTV that challenged the legality of commercial-skipping. Anthony Wood eventually saw the light and sold ReplayTV.

Shortly after selling ReplayTV, Wood formed Roku LLC and made little progress until he sat down a few years later with Netflix (NFLX) CEO Reed Hastings and got appointed Vice President of Internet TV for Netflix to guide Netflix's own streaming player project, code-named Project Griffin. Reed Hastings, eventually, got cold feet about launching Project Griffin and eventually, Netflix decided to both invest in Roku and fold Project Griffin into a new Roku company that became incorporated in California in February 2008. At the same time, Anthony Wood left Netflix after a 10-month run at the company. Six years later in 2014, Roku got into the software game by creating the Roku OS, which is Roku's proprietary operating system designed strictly for Smart TVs and began licensing the Roku OS to television manufacturers like Hisense, TCL, and Philips. On September 28, 2017, Roku had its initial public offering and began trading on the Nasdaq exchange. It was also in 2017 that Roku launched a self-serving advertising product for advertisers to be able to serve ads to Roku viewers, which was the beginning of the monetization of Roku as an advertising platform.

In November 2019, Roku bolstered its advertising technology capabilities with its acquisition of dataxu video advertising platform which has been rebranded as the OneView advertising platform. Today, it is extremely important to remember that Roku is more of a software and advertising platform than it is a hardware company. The biggest mistake that investors make when valuing Roku is looking at Roku as primarily a hardware company and failing to understand that the big revenue maker for Roku is its advertising platform. Many investors forget that dongles, boxes, and, even licensing a TV OS to various TV manufacturers is only a means to an end of distributing Roku's advertising platform and The Roku Channel.

Roku is more of an "If you can't beat them, then join them" story in that Anthony Wood learned that it might be better to support the advertising industry rather than fighting it. Roku is now among the pioneers of a new business model that supports the streaming of content to the TV in whichever way a content producer wants to fund their content, whether it be SVOD, TVOD, or AVOD and unlike ReplayTV, Roku will do everything it can to assist the advertising industry.

Most Important Metric - ARPU

Roku has a mission to build a platform that connects the entire TV ecosystem worldwide and within that mission, Roku found a greenfield, lucrative software business that could be monetized by measuring the reach and effectiveness of ads on streaming apps, in which the data generated could then be used for precise ad targeting. The primary monetary opportunity that Roku has in front of it is within the Linear TV advertising budgets which have been slowly shifting over to connected TV. Roku's ultimate fate in how the company gets valued comes down to how well it can monetize its subscribers.

Currently, Roku seems to be gaining the most ad market share from digital programmatic ad budgets (Google ads, Facebook ads), as opposed to gaining share from Linear TV ad brand-building budgets. In other words, Roku has recently been taking some ad spend from companies like Google and Facebook, while gaining market share from Linear TV ad budgets has been much harder. With Roku's stock trading at a P/S of 19.70, any valuation upside from this point on means that Roku has to start gaining market share from Linear TV brand-building budgets. The Linear TV ad budget is roughly a $70 billion opportunity or roughly $500 bucks per TV household.

Analysts believe ROKU will drive "above-expectation advertising ARPU growth" thanks to their scale and ad tech, "creating a future [Advertising] heavyweight". Source: thestreet.com

Roku is a first mover in the connected TV industry in the USA and has the largest scale. According to eMarketer research, Roku has about a 47% percent market share of connected TV users in the U.S., which is currently compromised of roughly over 85 million total users. Many analysts think Roku is the most likely company to be the winning aggregator of Connected TV apps within the USA. As the biggest Connected TV app aggregator, Roku benefits from an enormous Flywheel effect. The largest aggregator of Connected TV apps will gain the most viewers. Most viewers allow Roku to gain the most data and reach for their OneView Ad platform and for content discovery. Roku's targeted advertising, data, and reach then attracts even more content providers that then design apps for the Roku platform, thereby increasing Roku's lead as the largest aggregator of connected TV apps.

The real key for Roku, however, is not just in the quantity of TV apps but more in the quality of the content providers. Roku has been using its current scale to accumulate more premium content providers like Hulu and Peacock that can provide more premium ad impressions for advertisers. The main Achilles' heel for Roku is that recently there has been a widening gap between engagement and monetization, which is concerning since Roku's valuation is directly dependent on the company's ability to monetize its user base.

An investment in Roku at current prices primarily assumes that the company can better monetize the OneView ad platform and raise its ad ARPU/mo. According to a recent Wells Fargo report, Hulu SVOD has an $8 ad ARPU/mo vs. ROKU at <$2. Wells Fargo analyst Steven Cahall estimates that if Roku can grow its ARPU/month by a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15%, then Roku can reach $3.60 ARPU/month by 2025, thereby justifying Roku's current valuation.

Roku Fundamentals

Connected TV advertising spending in the United States from 2019 to 2023

Source: Statista

Connected TV advertising is a growing trend and is projected to continue expanding to $14 billion by the end of 2023. Roku is a direct play on connected TV ad spending, and for Roku to grow its future valuation, it will have to begin growing market share in traditional TV brand-building budgets, which could be difficult because traditional media companies like a CBS or Peacock (NBC/Comcast) have been reluctant to turn over their ad inventory to Roku. As an example, the recent tense negotiations between Peacock and Roku seemed to be primarily about ad inventory sharing.

Roku Revenue 2016-2020

Source: Macrotrends

Even though the advertising market has recently slowed due to COVID, Roku has pretty much maintained +40% YoY revenue growth since its IPO on Sept. 28, 2017, and the lowest YoY revenue growth rate that Roku has achieved since the IPO has been 37% in the March 2017 quarter, which was the first quarter in which YOY growth started getting measured. In order for Roku to continue to keep its current valuation, the company must maintain relatively high revenue growth, which amazingly Roku has achieved even through the pandemic. Roku will also probably need its international initiatives to start contributing to revenue growth over the next several years to maintain its high growth rate.

Roku Gross Profit 2016-2020

Source: MacroTrends

Gross profit for Roku grew 29% year over year in Q2 to $146.8 million resulting in a gross margin of 41.2%. The reason why I look at gross profit and gross margin is because those metrics, in particular, present a tangible measure of the quality of the management team and shows how successful a management team is in both generating revenue and managing the costs of labor and raw material. Roku has maintained its gross margins between 40% and 45.5% since its IPO, which is good for Roku's current business model, which also includes manufacturing hardware.

Gross profit is the soul of any business as after analyzing it the management team can get a true insight about its own capabilities. Source: marketing91

Roku Free Cash Flow

Source: Macrotrends

In a perfect world, I would like to see expanding free cash flow generation. However, companies in the early stage of an expanding opportunity often reinvest their operating cash flow back into the business to grow their market position and Roku has many areas to reinvest its cash flows at high rates of return, with the Roku Channel perhaps being the most attractive area of upside opportunity. I expect that Roku will continue investing in areas like the Roku Channel, international expansion and the OneView ad platform over the next several years, so I am not currently concerned with their cash flows today. After Roku gains enough scale to properly monetize their opportunity, however, I would then like to see consistent growth of free cash flow as the company matures.

Knowing the company's free cash flow enables management to decide on future ventures that would improve the shareholder value. Source: Corporate Financial Institute

Last, but not least, Roku has significantly increased its cash and liquidity position in Q2 by raising $350 million in equity capital. Roku ended Q2 with $887 million of cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash, and short-term investments and has $70 million of available liquidity under a credit facility. Roku's debt to equity for the quarter that ended in Jun. 2020 was 0.42. I believe Roku's current balance sheet will allow the company to ride out any further disruption in the advertising industry from COVID.

International Opportunity

Roku is only just getting started in its next stage of growth which is the international opportunity. Up until now, I have mostly mentioned the domestic US business and I have only lightly touched upon the international opportunity which might be the biggest factor in deciding Roku's future valuation. Roku's advantage is that it has the best OS for Smart TVs. Roku's disadvantage is that in Europe, Alphabet is already becoming well entrenched with Android TV and in Asia, large TV manufacturers that already have a meaningful install base use different TV operating systems. LG (Korea), Panasonic (OTCPK:PCRFY) (Japan), and Toshiba (OTCPK:TOSBF) (Japan) use software from the Smart TV Alliance. Samsung (OTC:SSNLF) uses Tizen which is OS designed originally for smartphones. South America and Africa, however, is a wide-open greenfield opportunity for all players.

Last year, Roku made their European entry by announcing at the consumer tech show IFA in Berlin that manufacturers could license the Roku OS to build smart TVs for sale in Europe starting with the UK market and I believe Roku is next interested in establishing a presence in Germany. Hisense recently became the very first European Roku TV partner. Then, in April this year, Roku started distributing The Roku Channel in the U.K. on Roku devices, Sky Q set-top boxes and the NOW TV dongle. Then, in September, The Roku Channel become available as a standalone mobile app for iPhone and Android devices. The wide distribution of The Roku Channel in the UK is a sign that Roku has built a big enough user base in the UK to start monetizing The Roku Channel via advertising and Roku's audience development tools.

Roku has also expanded into Brazil this year. Roku is partnering with AOC in Brazil to create AOC Roku TV, a new smart TV built for the Brazilian market that will feature the Roku OS. Globoplay, a Brazilian subscription video on demand service, will be one of the first feature services on Roku in Brazil. The fact that Roku chose Brazil as the next country to expand might be a sign that Roku intends to compete in areas that do not have a substantial competitor presence yet, as companies like Amazon and Google have been slow in moving into South America on the streaming side. Roku doesn't reveal very much about its international plans beforehand but who knows where it will go next, although it seems obvious that Europe and Latin America are two areas of interest. Roku does have a small official presence in Asia and has a deal in the Philippines with PLDT announced in 2016. Roku also has a deal with Kwesé as an exclusive African partner announced in 2017.

COVID-19 Effects

COVID has two different effects on Roku. One is a short-term effect that is negative and the other is a long-term but positive effect. The short-term effect is that the pandemic has completely devastated TV advertising. According to Media Post:

MoffettNathanson Research says the sharp 28% decline in TV advertising in the second quarter due to the COVID-19 pandemic will be slowed by 9% drops in each of the third and fourth quarters of this year.

Source: Media Post

The ad slowdown has been recognized by Roku as far back as May when Roku made statements indicating 2020 ad sales would grow at a slower pace and Roku actually recorded higher cancellations in the first quarter as advertisers decided to preserve cash due to uncertainty surrounding the pandemic and Roku's stock reacted by dropping sharply.

The long-term COVID effect is that COVID has accelerated the cord cutting trend. According to a recent Roku study released in July, the following trends were noted:

While we entered 2020 with significant momentum around cord cutting, we're now seeing that the COVID-19 pandemic and the pause of live sports has caused consumers to rethink how they access home entertainment and what they are willing to pay," said Roku Chief Marketing Officer Matthew Anderson. "It's clear that value matters more than ever and the abundance of free content, free trials to premium streaming services and the savings that consumers achieve are fueling the shift to streaming." Source: Roku

The increased momentum around cord cutting has helped Roku increase incremental active accounts by 3.2 million in Q2 2020 to reach 43 million and streaming hours increased by 2.3 billion hours over Q1 to 14.6 billion. So, Roku is significantly increasing both its user accounts and its audience engagement, partially due to COVID. Secondarily, the pandemic has caused a horrendous 2020 upfront market due to the TV shows shutting down production, sporting events being cancelled and many brands cutting back on advertising. Some brands like P&G have announced that it will skip next year's upfronts altogether. Procter & Gamble (PG) has decided that it will negotiate directly with media outlets going forward. Brands are also looking for more optionality during the age of COVID. The possibilities of a deep recession make brands reluctant to commit to long brand-building advertising campaigns. One of the advantages of Roku's OneView is that as a self serve ad platform, it provides optionality for brands to both quickly start and stop ad campaigns at their convenience. It is because the upfront market has collapsed, a greater portion of Linear TV brand-building ad budgets have potentially opened up for connected TV ad platforms like OneView.

Risks

Among the biggest risk that I see is competition from Apple, Amazon, Google, and Samsung on the hardware/software side. Recently, there have been talks about Google being a significant rival to Roku. Among the biggest things investors misunderstand about Roku's competitive positioning is knowing the specific distinctions that separate Roku from its large competitors. So, why has Samsung Tizen, Android TV, Fire TV, and Apple iOS found difficulty surpassing the Roku OS?

One answer is that Roku has the only purpose-built operating system for a TV. The Roku team designed its operating system from scratch to run on low cost hardware. Roku's operating system is designed to use basic chips that have less power and are designed to run on a tight memory footprint. On the other hand, key competitors like Android TV uses Android, Amazon Fire TV uses the fourth version of Android, Samsung Smart TVs use Tizen, and Apple uses iOS for its players. Tizen, Android, and iOS are all originally phone operating systems that are designed for fast, very high powered chips. What this means is that Roku smart TVs are cheaper to build than systems based upon Android, Tizen, and iOS, which is a structural advantage for Roku Smart TVs. Effectively, TV manufacturers know they can build well made TVs based on the Roku OS for a cheaper price than TVs based upon Tizen, iOS, or Android because TV manufacturers know they can use a lower priced chip to build the TV. Roku CFO Steve Louden mentioned this advantage when discussing key differentiators between Roku and competitors at the KeyBanc Future of Technology Conference on September 15, 2020:

How we differentiate is first and foremost, this is all we do. We are experts in OTT, that's part of the reason we've stayed ahead of a big name competition and there's some structural differentiators that are very important that that maybe aren't as evident above that which haven't been fully dug into yet. First and foremost, we've got the only purpose-built operating system for TV. That sounds strange, but it's very important in that Anthony and the early team designed the operating system to run on low cost hardware. So, it's designed to leverage basic chips that have less power. It's designed to run on a tight memory footprint. We've kind of held the line on that for quite a while, versus our key competitors on the license OS side, like Android TV, Amazon Edition Fire TV, they use a fourth version of Android. Source: Seeking Alpha

Another risk for Roku is that Roku is in increasing competition with content producers with the most important content producers being old media. Recent negotiations with some old media content producers have briefly turned sour before a deal was signed. Two examples are Roku versus Fox (NASDAQ:FOX) and Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Currently, HBO Max is the only content producer that is in a dispute with Roku. Investors worry that carriage disputes similar to what has taken place in the past between cable companies and content producers will also occur in the streaming industry. If a major content producer like Netflix, Disney+, ESPN, Amazon, or Apple+ gets into a major dispute with Roku in the future that might indeed cause problems for Roku.

There are two ways Roku can mitigate the risk of a carriage dispute. The first way is through sheer scale. If Roku were a cable company, it would be the largest in the country with 43 million subscribers and AT&T (NYSE:T) would be second with 22.3 million subscribers. The larger Roku grows its subscriber base, the less desirable it will be for content providers to have extended contract disputes.

Another way is through Roku's audience development platform which includes free programs for helping drive content discovery such as Roku Search, Instant Signup, and Featured Free. Another tool available for audience development is Roku's Self-Serve Promotions tool which enables any content producer to buy targeted display ads on the Roku home screen. Another valuable tool for audience development is The Roku Channel, where content providers can advertise specific shows and advertise premium subscriptions. Roku considers their audience development platform as the best in the business and Roku's management has taken credit for being an important part of Disney+ massive audience growth. Roku's tools that help build and maintain audience is a powerful attraction that helps somewhat mitigate content producers getting into contract disputes with Roku.

While Roku presents itself as a "Neutral" platform, in reality, there is a decent sized chance that in the future Roku will produce original content exclusively for The Roku Channel and be in more direct competition for ad inventory and eyeballs with other content producers. In February, Jim Cramer on Mad Money mentioned the possibility that Roku in the future could increasingly be seen as a competitor rather than a partner. As an advertising platform, Roku competes with Hulu, Amazon, Comcast ad platforms as well as The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD), which is seen by advertisers as a truly neutral third party. Last but not least is that Roku's valuation moving forward will likely also depend on the progress of Roku's international expansion. Roku faces stiff competition in Europe and Asia but faces much less competition in South America and Africa. If international growth disappoints in the future, there is a good chance that Roku's stock price will take a hit.

Conclusion

Currently, Roku does not have earnings, has a price to cash flow of 333.19 which is a very, very rich valuation but fairly prices in growth that Roku is expecting within the USA from cord cutting, the re-emergence of the advertising market after COVID, and the monetization of customers measured in ARPU. The next stage of Roku's growth is within the international opportunity and Roku is at the point where it might also start to begin trading based upon the perception of how well Roku is doing internationally. Besides the fact that the international opportunity might take a few years to show meaningful growth, it is important that investors also recognize that Roku's overall valuation is dependent on the success of, or lack thereof, of Roku monetizing the OneView advertising platform and The Roku Channel as well as the international growth.

How investors think about Roku at current prices depends on an investor's time frame. Near term, meaning over the next year, Roku seems fairly valued based strictly upon US subscriber growth and monetization. Over the long term, meaning 3 to 5 years, I consider Roku a strong buy based upon the expected increased monetization domestically and international growth.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ROKU. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.