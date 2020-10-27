Whilst it appears that their liquidity collapsed in the second quarter of 2020, this is just a temporary anomaly and thus is not a reason for concern.

If they still wish to stem their cash outflow, as an investor it would be preferable to see this come from their capital expenditure rather than distributions.

Introduction

The drama that Phillips 66 Partners (PSXP) has faced surrounding the Dakota Access Pipeline has been underway for months ever since a court originally ruled that their permits are invalid and thus ordered the pipeline to be emptied. Whilst they have delayed and possibly avoided this outcome until at least 2021, the risk nonetheless still hangs over their heads. Their management has stated that a negative outcome could cause them to reduce both their capital expenditure and distributions. The latter of which is surprising given their otherwise strong position, as analyzed in my previous article. An updated analysis that discusses this aspect further and encompasses their subsequently released financial results is provided in this article.

Executive Summary & Ratings

Since many readers are likely short on time, the table below provides a very brief executive summary and ratings for the primary criteria that was assessed. This Google Document provides a list of all my equivalent ratings as well as more information regarding my rating system. The following section provides a detailed analysis for those readers who are wishing to dig deeper into their situation.

*There are significant short and medium-term uncertainties for the broader oil and gas industry, however, in the long term they will certainly face a decline as the world moves away from fossil fuels.

**Whilst the oil and gas industry to which they service has high economic sensitivity, given the more stable nature of the midstream sub-industry this was deemed to be average.

Detailed Analysis

Instead of simply assessing distribution coverage through distributable cash flow, I prefer to utilize free cash flow since it provides the toughest criteria and best captures the true impact to their financial position. The main difference between the two is that the former ignores the capital expenditure that relates to growth projects, which given the very high capital intensity of their industry can create a material difference.

It was originally found when conducting the previous analysis that their distribution coverage has historically been very weak with an average of only 50.83% during 2017-2019 and furthermore, this was set to remain due to their relatively high capital expenditure. Notwithstanding this bearish outlook, it was still ultimately found that their distributions appeared safe throughout this Dakota Access Pipeline drama thanks to their strong financial position. Please refer to my previously linked article if interested in more details.

When looking at their split between capital expenditure and distribution payments, they have been fairly similar in magnitude during 2019 at $753m and $719m respectively. When looking towards their guidance for 2020 capital expenditure, they have indicated that this will sit at $900m, as per slide seven of their May 2020 Investor Presentation. Given their latest outstanding unit count is 228,340,146, their current quarterly distributions of $0.875 per unit costs $799m per annum.

Since both their capital expenditure and distributions are of virtually the same magnitude, neither is necessarily more responsible than the other for consuming their operating cash flow. This means that if their cash outflow needs to be stemmed in the future, a similar impact can be had regardless of which is reduced. Since their current distribution payments of $799m amounts to 78.64% of their 2019 operating cash flow, they could in theory be covered by free cash flow if their capital expenditure is reduced sufficiently. This means that they are fundamentally affordable and thus if seeking to reduce their cash outflows, it simply comes down to a choice between capital expenditure and distributions.

The proverbial tug of war between capital expenditure and distributions largely comes down to the battle between future growth and current returns, the superior choice depends on individual situations. It would be safe to assume that virtually all unitholders in any midstream Master Limited Partnership invested their capital seeking a source of high income, not high growth. This means that as an investor it is preferable to see a solar company pursuing future growth since their market is expected to see rapid growth as the world moves away from fossil fuels, but the same cannot be said for the oil and gas industry and thus the midstream partnerships that are moving these products. It was disappointing to see their management publicly softening unitholders for a distribution reduction since such a move goes against the main reason most investors own their units and just as importantly, they have the financial strength to endure this potential setback.

Throughout the last couple of years, their net debt has continued to increase due to their debt-funded distributions but so has their equity, which oddly sets a fairly positive precedence for their capital structure. They have a 25% ownership stake in the Dakota Access Pipeline and have indicated that they could have to contribute $631m if the outcome is ultimately negative, thereby instantly increasing their net debt by 18.43% to $4.331b. The extent of risk this poses on their ability to sustain their distributions depends upon their current leverage and liquidity.

When looking at their financial metrics, it can easily be seen that their leverage is only moderate, which provides ample financial flexibility for a large midstream company with fairly stable earnings and a strong sponsor. This is primarily evidenced by their net debt-to-EBITDA of 3.06, which comfortably sits in the moderate range between 2.01 and 3.50. Their interest coverage of 9.54 further supports this assertion and indicates that they could in theory service even twice their current net debt without significant stress.

Under the worst-case scenario, they could still afford to sustain their distributions even without reducing their capital expenditure for a number of years and thus buy themselves time to complete additional projects before slashing any spending. Generally speaking, the leverage for a large and high-quality midstream organization such as theirs does not become concerning until their net debt-to-EBITDA reaches the upper limits of the high territory at 5.00. This would require their net debt to increase a substantial $2.35b from its current $3.7b to $6.05b, based upon their annualized EBITDA from the first half of 2020. It would take not only the $631m impact from the shutdown of the Dakota Access Pipeline but also an additional two years of full-year distribution payments to reach this amount of additional debt.

Whilst the shutdown of the Dakota Access Pipeline in this situation would impact their earnings, it was assumed that by keeping their capital expenditure elevated, the additional earnings from these projects should at least mitigate this loss. This hypothetical situation highlights that even if they were to sit on their hands and do absolutely nothing different, there are years until they actually have to make any changes, such as reducing their capital expenditure.

When looking at their liquidity, it appears to have collapsed during the second quarter of 2020 with a current ratio of only 0.29 and cash ratio of 0.02. These stand in stark contrast to their current and cash ratios from the end of the first quarter of 2020 of 1.05 and 0.45 respectively, see previously linked article for more details. Whilst this may appear alarming on the surface, thankfully when digging deeper it was simply a coincidental event whereby they borrowed $215m from their credit facility that matured in July 2020, as the table included below displays.

Their credit facility has already been refinanced and thus their liquidity is still strong, which should be reflected in their upcoming financial metrics with them facing no material debt maturities until December 2024. Since they are a large organization with solid overall financial strength and given supportive central bank policy, there are no reasons to be concerned that they cannot continue finding support in the debt markets to issue new debt and provide liquidity whenever required.

Conclusion

Following the comments from management, their distributions now appear quite risky despite their solid financial position. Ultimately only time will tell but now heading into the third quarter and subsequent reporting season, unitholders should brace for a distribution reduction. Given management has been publicly playing with the notion of reducing their distributions, unnecessarily in my view, I believe that downgrading to a neutral rating is appropriate since this runs contrary to the main desirability of holding their units.

Notes: Unless specified otherwise, all figures in this article were taken from Phillips 66 Partners' Q2 2020 10-Q (previously linked), 2019 10-K and 2017 10-K SEC Filings, all calculated figures were performed by the author.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.