Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (KOF) CEO John Santa Maria on Q3 2020 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) Q3 2020 Results Earnings Conference Call October 26, 2020

Company Participants

John Santa Maria - Chief Executive Officer

Constantino Spas - Chief Financial Officer

Jorge Collazo - Head of Investor Relations

Matias Molina - Head of Strategy

Conference Call Participants

Alvaro Garcia - BTG

Marcella Recchia - Credit Suisse

Felipe Ucros - Scotiabank

Alan Alanis - Santander

Isabella Simonato - Bank of America

Carlos Laboy - HSBC

Miguel Tortolero - GBM

John Santa Maria

Thank you and good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining us today to discuss our third quarter results. We appreciate your interest in our company, and I hope you and your loved ones are safe and well.

With me today are Constantino Spas, our Chief Financial Officer; Matias Molina, Strategic Planning Director and Jorge Collazo, Head of Investor Relations. In the face of a complex operating environment, I am encouraged by the sequencial recovery and overall improving trends that we saw during the third quarter. This positive momentum is driven mainly by gradual increases in consumer mobility, the effectiveness of our comeback strategies and the resiliency of our business.

Although our operating environments remain volatile and the pace and shape of the recovery is still difficult to predict, our outlook is cautiously optimistic. Notably our consolidated volumes improved from a double-digit decline in April, to a low single digit growth in September, the first month of consolidated volume growth since the start of the pandemic.

Our key priorities have played an important role in bolstering our resilient profile. Project the safety and wellbeing of our employees, deliver outstanding volume and service to our consumer and clients, relentlessly supporting our communities, ensure a prudent use of cash on strengthening our balance sheet and accelerating the roll out of our transformational administratives. These priorities position us to emerge a stronger Coca-Cola FEMSA once the pandemic is over.

On our call today, I will briefly review our third quarter results and provide you with an operating uptake. I will then give you more color on our strategic priorities to drive growth and fulfil our purpose. Importantly, I will discuss the significant strategy we have made to achieve our ambitious 2020 sustainable early targets of -- at year-end.

Finally, I will turn the call over to Constantino to review the results of each division and expand on our recent green bond, the Coca-Cola systems first green bond issued ever.

Moving onto discuss our quarterly results. As was the case during the third quarter of June 2019, following a favorable decision from the Brazilian tax authorities, Coca-Cola FEMSA has been told to reclaim tax payments made in prior years in Brazil.

This resulted in an extraordinary positive effect for the quarter of MXN470 million on our operating results income as compared to the previous year. As I summarize our quarterly results, I’ll refer to tax related and other extraordinary effects.

Our consolidated volumes declined 5.1%, a sequential improvement from a 7.2% decline during the second quarter. This improvement was driven mainly by the strong performance of Brazilian Guatemala, coupled with volume growth in Uruguay. In addition, we saw sequential improvements in both Argentina and Central America, while Colombia and Mexico were relatively stable as compared to the second quarter.

In Mexico, the pace of recovery proceeded more slowly during the quarter than initially expected, mainly due to the relatively cautious consumer, reduced mobility and unfavorable weather. However, across most of our markets, client re-openings accelerated and drove improved performance across categories, channels, and presentations.

For example, while the traditional trade has remained relatively resilient, the modern trade channel improved from double digit declines in the second quarter, to lower single digit declines in September.

Importantly, in Mexico, we see headwinds for upcoming recovery as we still are below the levels of re-openings and traffic that we have had, that we had in other regions as we haven't even travelled that we have seen in other regions and countries. With regards to our categories, we continue to see performance from our sparkling beverage category.

For example, our Brazilian operation sparkling volume grew 8%, driven by 5% growth in brand Coca Cola, and double digit through flavour growth in our flavored sparkling beverage portfolio.

Volumes of brand Coca Cola also grew in Central America and Uruguay, while remaining flat in Argentina reflecting consumer strong preference for this iconic brand. As a result of the affordability and diversity of our portfolio, combined with our relentless point of sale execution, we're gaining market share across the non-alcoholic ready-to-drink space in each of our territories except Argentina.

This growth is consistent with our strategy that focuses on winning during the challenging times in order to excel during the forthcoming recovery.

Moving on onto our top line, our total revenues declined 4%, impacted mainly by unfavorable currency translation and price mix headwinds. These effects were partially offset by pricing and revenue management initiatives in key markets. It is worth noting that by removing currency translation affects our top line would have remained flat, underscoring the significant currency headwinds our company faced during this quarter.

Importantly, despite declining revenues, our operating income increased 1.5%, driven mainly by declining PET costs, favorable currency hedging initiatives and operating outstanding ability to generate savings and efficiencies. These factors were partially offset by unfavorable price mix effects, the depreciation in most of our operating currencies as compared to the years ago, and higher concentrated costs. Removing currency translation effects, our operating income would have increased to solid 7% for the quarter.

As was the case during the second quarter, our mitigation actions and favorable raw material costs enabled us to offset close to MXN3 billion of COVID-19 related headwinds, effectively mitigating more than 90% of the gross impact. Thanks to these actions in a complex environment, our operating cash flow margin expanded by 90 basis points to 21.6%.

Finally, our controlling net income increased 38.8%, decreased 38.8% year-over-year, driven by extraordinary other non-operating expenses impacted mainly by the sale of Estrella Azul, in Panama, and an impairment in our layout in non-carbonated beverage joint venture in Brazil.

By normalizing our controlling net income, our earnings per share would have increased 6.2% reflecting a positive underlying operating performance. One of our key strengths is the mutually beneficial business relationship that we enjoy with the Coca Cola company. Despite short term volatility, we remain focused on growth, and on driving the system forward.

Accordingly, considering long term investments and profitability levels that are beneficial to both Coca Cola Company and ourselves, we have agreed to an increase in the cost of concentrates for sparkling beverages in Mexico over a one year period, which began in July 2020.

As a system, this commits us to continue strengthening our portfolio to capitalize on attractive consumption occasions in categories, such as the recent launch of Topo Chico Hard Seltzer, and to continue on corporate in fuel implementation of marketing, commercial strategies that ensure our business’s long term growth. We expect that these initiatives coupled with our ability to drive efficiency and productivity will continue to offset the effects of this increase, as well as the case during the quarter.

We continue to leverage our strategy driven by our vision and mission, refresh the world anytime and anywhere, always finding the most efficient and sustainable way to put our consumers preferred beverage in their hand. To this end, we must become an integrated commercial beverage platform that works seamlessly in real time to deliver our four strategic priorities that got our transformational growth.

First, build a portfolio for every occasion. Second, enable an overall digital transformation. Third, ensure business sustainability and fourth, foster a collaborative culture.

With regards to our portfolio, we have set the main drivers to further consolidate our leadership position in the beverage industry. Affordability remains a significant growth engine for our sparkling beverage category. Additionally, we must address new consumer cases and some preferences with substantial innovation and continue to capture market share in emerging categories such as hydration, nutrition and energy, as well as our recent incursion into the alcoholic ready-to-drink category.

As consumers reshape their behavior, consumption at home and -- for leisure with -- will continue to evolve, creating attractive opportunities for packaging innovations such as single serve multi-packs, and returnable presentations, as well as tremendous opportunity to continue expanding our home delivery routes, which are growing double digits currently.

The power of innovation and portfolio expansion is exemplified by the successful launch of Topo Chico sparkling mineral water in Mexico City. Growing at an impressive pace Topo Chico complements our portfolio as a superb premium offering.

In energy drink segment, we have successfully launched Predator, a value brand from the Monster family that is complementing our energy portfolio across channels. Despite having launched in the middle of the pandemic, this attractive offering is allowing us to gain share and is attractive in the emerging category.

Moreover, the Coca Cola system has taken its first steps into the alcoholic ready-to-drink space in the region by launching Topo Chico Hard Seltzer across select cities in Mexico and Brazil. Other territories are expected to launch this premium offering before year-end and during 2021. We're excited for the growth potential that this new category represents for the system.

Importantly, we continue to reduce complexity and drive agility by reducing the number of SKUs through our prioritization of growth and profitability while consolidating our local brands under global and regional brand headings. For instance, we have reduced by close to 20%, the number SKUs in markets such as Colombia and Argentina.

Our second strategic priority is to drive an overall digital transformation in order to fulfill our vision of becoming a fully digital, interconnected, agile and flexible platform. On our second quarter conference call, we expanded on part of the strategy our omni channel capabilities. However, our vision goes further by deploying capabilities not only for order taking solutions in customer care, but also evolving a route to market and logistics models while scaling and optimizing HR and finance processes through automation.

This transformation is growing at a tremendous speed. To give you a sense in just one quarter, the number of daily orders we are taking through what's up in Brazil tripled now reaching more than 13,000 per day. Our third strategic driver is ensuring business sustainability. With this in mind, I would like to update you on our endeavours to achieve our ambitious 2020 sustainability goals before the year. First, we have significantly improved our water use ratio per liter of beverage produced to 1.5, a benchmark in the industry.

Second, we have increased our use of recycled PET from 23.5% for the third quarter of 2019 to 29% at the end of this quarter, exceeding our 2020 target of 25%. Finally, an impressive 82% of our energy used in our bottling facilities comes from green energy sources, a net increase of 16% over the 71% achieved at the end of 2019.

Importantly, our sustainability goals are aligned with our financial objectives. For example, in packaging we expect to save 8 [ph] million for our lightweighting initiatives and our label standardization project, which focus on optimizing the use of raw materials.

As we build upon our sustainability performance, please expect more news and achievement of our 2020 sustainability goals and our new commitments in the coming months.

In summary, despite what is still a complicated environment, I am not only encouraged by our resiliency and underlying operating trends, but also very proud of the tremendous dedication from all of the Cola FEMSA employees. We have a very clear agenda ahead of us. And I'm confident that we are taking the right steps to strengthen our portfolio, invest in digital platforms, and continue driving our sustainability strategy, creating key avenues of growth and value creation for years to come.

With that, I will now hand over the call to Constantino.

Constantino Spas

Thank you, John. And thank you all for joining us on today's earnings call. I will now expand on our divisions highlights for the third quarter. Starting with Mexico, in this market, our top line decreased 6.7% driven by volume declines and an unfavorable price mix. These effects were partially offset by revenue management initiatives.

Importantly, and emphasizing the relevance of our affordability pillars, our multi serve returnable presentations continue to grow double digits. While we also see an accelerated performance in grants, such as Coca Cola zero sugar, and Topo Chico sparkling mineral water.

As we enter the final stretch of the year, we're reinforcing our comeback plans in Mexico to compliment our portfolio proposition and to improve our service levels through technology and new capabilities, particularly digital capabilities that we're implementing all over the organization.

In Central America, our volume declined 2.9% impacted mainly by volume declines in Panama as a result of very stringent COVID-19 containment measures that are implemented in that market. These factors were partially offset by the continuous volume growth of our operation in Guatemala.

On the pricing front, revenue management initiatives, coupled with a positive currency translation effect from the Central American currencies into Mexican pesos partially mitigated unfavorable price mix effects. As a result, our top line decreased 4.8% in the Mexico and Central American Division. However, despite the effects of COVID-19 the concentrate cost increases and the depreciation of the Mexican peso, our operating margin for the division expanded 170 basis points while our operating cash flow margin expanded by 200 basis points. This increase was driven mainly by declining PET costs, currency hedging initiatives, and our team's outstanding job at generating operating expense efficiencies and savings, coupled with very solid results from a fuel for growth efficiency program that was implemented during 2019.

Moving to our South American division, our low single digit volume growth was driven mainly by a solid 6.5% volume growth in Brazil. This particular territory we observed rapid improvements in consumer sentiment, together with reduced lock downs and favorable weather.

Additionally, Uruguay delivered positive volumes, while Argentina which has been one of the most challenging operating environments for Coca Cola FEMSA during the year started to stabilize. These encouraging trends were partially offset by volume declines in Colombia, a country that has continued to implement social distancing measures and very strict lock downs for most of the quarter.

As was the case for Mexico and Central American Division, our pricing initiatives were offset mainly by currency headwinds. These head winds coupled with unfavorable price mix effects led to a top line decline of 3% in South America, including extraordinary other operating revenues related to an entitlement to retain tax payments in Brazil.

Excluding currency translation effects our top line would have increased 10.7% during this quarter. Despite profitability headwinds such as our decision to temporarily suspend tax credits and concentrate in Brazil, and by the unfavorable price next dynamics and the currency headwinds explained before, we were able to expand our gross margin in the division by 20 basis points.

I will now expand in the financial results, which reflect our initiatives to strengthen our balance sheet and financial position. Our interest expense recorded a reduction as compared to the previous year, driven mainly by our liability management initiatives, including debt payments, and the tender offer and make hold of the 2023 U.S. dollar bond. These effects were partially offset by additional short term debt that was incurred mainly in Mexican pesos during the first quarter of the year to reinforce our cash position in the face of the pandemic.

As part of our comprehensive financial results, we recorded a foreign exchange loss of MXN135 million as compared to a gain of MXN38 million for the year earlier period. This loss was driven mainly by the appreciation of Mexican peso during the quarter as applied to a dollar denominated cash position.

Now, let me expand on our successful green bond issuance, which was completed during the quarter. Consistent with our financial discipline, and a strong credit profile and the commitment to sustainability, we priced our first evergreen bond in the international capital markets.

A successful public offering of US$705 million, a principal amount of notes due 2032 was priced at U.S. Treasury plus 120 basis points and at a coupon of 1.85%. This transaction is the largest evergreen bond for Latin American Corporation and received a very broad participation from investment grade dedicated investors confirming Coca Cola FEMSA’s financial discipline, strong credit profile and a long term commitment to sustainability. We expect this bond will enable us to achieve our environmental targets in areas such as climate action, water stewardship, and a circular economy.

For additional details on our use of the proceeds and our alignment with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, you can find a copy of the green bond framework on our website, [Indiscernible] can check it out.

Finally, I want to underscore Coca Cola FEMSA’s strength and resiliency reflected in our strong balance sheet. As of September 30 2020, or net to debt EBITDA ratio closed at 1.05 times, while our cash position is more than MXN58 billion. Notably, we have a very disciplined approach to capital allocation and very clear priorities.

Number one is to reinvest constantly in the business. Number two, to remain opportunistic about potential M&A opportunities that are value accretive for our company and another important priority for us is dividends. In line with that, and as a reminder, the second installments of the dividend will be paid on November 3 2020, with a 37% increase versus previous years given.

Overall, our solid cash flow generation and balance sheet are a proof of our company's resilience and the outcome of a very prudent financial discipline. Right around expectation that the second quarter will be the most impacted by epidemic and the signs of recovery that we're seeing today, we remain confident that this conservative profile will enable us to continue the path towards a long term objectives. Thank you very much. And with that, I will hand the call back to John for his final remarks.

John Santa Maria

Thank you, Constantino. Against the backdrop of the complex and dynamic environment, we have continued to effectively execute and perform our strategy. We are encouraged to carry on navigating the road to recovery. Our third quarter results and trends strengthen our ambition to achieve our vision of refreshing the world anytime, everywhere. Thank you for your continued support. Operator, I would like to open the call for questions.

Thank you [Operator Instructions] We can go ahead and take our first question from Ben Siro [ph] with Barclays.

Unidentified Analyst

Good morning. Good morning, John, Constantino. First of all, congratulations on the results. My one question would be if you could elaborate a little more on the dynamics throughout the quarter and what you're seeing into the fourth quarter in Mexico, and the differences between the traditional channel and the modern channel, and how that recovery is currently playing out, just to get a little bit of sense of what is needed to get you back into pulse relief, slightly to positive territory on the volume side, in Mexico?

John Santa Maria

Sure, thanks. Obviously, what we're seeing is during the quarter, we saw a better July of -- a downfall in August because of weather in Mexico and then a rebound in September. And that all that combined, however, gave us in June, September gave us a full month of growth, the first month of growth we’ve had since beginning of the pandemic.

Sequentially, what we're seeing going forward in October is a continued improvement upon that. So we're encouraged to see that more and more markets are starting to go positive. In terms of performance by channel, what we're seeing the consolidated [Indiscernible] is traditional trade starting to pick up and go positive for us during the August, September period. And modern trade bouncing it back during September from what was double digit declines, mid-teen declines during June, July, August.

So it's both, encouraging for the traditional trade and for the modern trade. I think one of the concerning factors is still not concerning. But it's just a slow factor that's recovering, is on-premise channel in Mexico, the traditional on-premise channel in Mexico, where we still see north of 660,000, accounts closed. And although they've been gaining little by little, now that that opening has been slow, compared to the rest of the channels.

In packages, I would say that our multi-serve packages continue to boom. We continue to grow at high single digit rates. And what's encouraging as well as single serve packages are starting to have less deep of a decline as to what was compared to during June, July and August. So, sequentially, the traditional trade channel is doing better on-premise channel is opening up, supermarket channels are going back to normal. And what is very encouraging is also to see single serve starting to have less decline or sequentially from month-to-month.

And like I said, October seems to be doing a lot better than September. So we're seeing sequential declines and sequential improvements as we go forward. I'm very encouraged by that.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay, perfect. That was very good. Just one quick follow up on the commentary. So basically, what we've been seeing on the transaction size, which obviously was still a high teens, negatives during the quarter, that is something you will also expect slowly to improve because of the commentary you just made around the single serve packages and the reopening, correct?

John Santa Maria

Absolutely. Yes. So as you see that the traditional trade on-premise accounts start leveling out, and people start moving and having higher mobility levels in general, we will start seeing more convenience packaging and more single serve packaging being transacted.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay, perfect. That's it. Thank you very much. Congrats.

John Santa Maria

Yeah, you're welcome. Thank you.

[Operator Instructions] We can go ahead and take our next question from Alvaro Garcia with BTG. Please go ahead.

Alvaro Garcia

Hi, John. Hi, Constantino, thanks for the call. My question I have several questions, but I'll keep it to one. On Coke’s restructuring, I think that's probably pretty important to address sort of where your implications are what are the implications for Coke’s specifically, of this sort of larger more network to model what do you think some of the benefits are and maybe some disadvantages. I’d love to hear about. Thank you.

John Santa Maria

Sure, Alvaro. I think Coke’s restructuring is something that is extremely positive for us and for the system as a whole. I think one of the things that it does is, it starts streamlining their organization. And making it much more agile in terms of decision making and take on both, taking them eliminating brands that are not performing. And also bringing new brands to the market. And as an example, I would say is Topo Chico Hard Seltzer. That is something that we collaborated, collaborated on as a system. And from conception to time to market, we took three months to get it out, which is something extraordinarily quick for any company, let alone the Coca Cola company.

So I see the new organization is one, having a lot more agility to it. Secondly, it's going to have a lot more, we're going to have a lot more capabilities to drive innovation, given the speed of implementation, which requires or will result. Third, we're going to start seeing, much clearer verticals on categories, as it will be coming down from Atlanta with no with a specific strategy in mind. And it will be clear that that strategy gets implemented at the market level.

So there's the good, those are the goods. The bads, I think, you're going to have a little less, say in terms of what can get treated and what cannot get treated at the operating level or at the country level, that will be both on them. On the KO [Ph] side, as well as the cost side. So there's going to be less customization for markets. But I think what we're going to be betting on is a bigger bolder brand initiatives, taking out a lot of the smaller brands that are not adding much to our system, other than complexity. And so I think the focus of the Coca Cola Company is to continue to grow and having straight, very clear agenda for the categories. And I think that's a wonderful.

I truly think that it's an exciting time for the system. And with that, I think we can do a lot more, a lot faster. Constantine, you try to comment on the platform services piece.

Constantino Spas

Yes, I think that, apart from the, say, the frontline focus that John was mentioning. There's also a huge opportunity in terms of the back end processes that we have throughout the system. As Coca Cola FEMSA, we have been working very, very aggressively into expanding and enhancing our shared services business model. But there is clear, there's a clear opportunity to collaborate with the Coca Cola company and across potentially across all other participants in the Coca Cola system, in batch runs. And the same time, there's also a huge opportunity in data sharing across the Coca Cola Company and ourselves in order to generate a much more robust analytics capability in order to have much better and much more informed decision making across the countries.

So overall, I think it's a holistic benefit for the system, not only in the commercial capabilities, not only on the portfolio piece and innovation, speed to market, such as Topo Chico, as John mentioned, but also on the backhand side where we have a long way to go. And where both companies and actually all the system has been working very adamantly and getting much better in that particular type of process.

So there's definitely huge benefits here to continue to collaborate more into enhancer capabilities to drive much more efficiency across the system. So they're very positive in my point of view too.

Alvaro Garcia

Right, thank you.

All right. We can go ahead and take our next question from Marcella Recchia with Credit Suisse. Please go ahead.

Marcella Recchia

Hi, John. Hi Constantino thank you for taking my question. I have two quick questions here. The first one is about your comment about the concentrate rate increase. And could you elaborate a little bit more? I couldn't hear you. Well, you mentioned that you agreed. Another year of increase effective July this year so, it would be helpful if you just elaborate a little bit more on this topic? And my second question is related to Brazil. Basically, just to understand the federal government fixing the IPI tax rate at 8% for under certain period of time. Can we think about the company reviewing the tax collection in Brazil as of next year? And if that is the case, what would be the impact that you're expecting for next year operation? Thank you very much.

Constantino Spas

Sure. I can take that. Thank you for your question. In the case of the concentrate increase, as John mentioned during the call, we had a concentrate increase this quarter. The concentrate increase is in line with previous adjustments. So it's manageable. And we expect to continue to expand margins during 2020 and to protect them during 2021. So to give you an idea of different dynamics that we're handling within the company is to give you a sense, we expect savings in Mexico during the full-year 2020 to reach approximately about $180 million, which much more than fully offsets [ph] the increase. So it's in line with previous increases, and it's part of our cooperation framework. At the end of the three-year increase that we mentioned before, the future increases like the ones that we had depend on investment and profitability levels that are beneficial for both in the long term.

As you know, our concentrate conversations have the long term approach. So we continue to work together with the Coca Cola Company to navigate short-term disruptions, but also positioned ourselves for long-term growth as we have done during 2020. So it's part of how the system works. We should not be extremely over thinking these price increases, since incidents has always been, and will continue to be a part of the relationship going forward. So all-in-all, it's an increase in line with previous adjustments. We believe it's fully manageable. And I think that a demonstration of that is the fact that we were able to expand our margins during 2020. In the case of Brazil, we continue to take a very conservative approach on the idea of tax credits. But we continuously evaluate the situation, as you mentioned, there has been recent developments in the market. But at the same time, we take a much more conservative profile when it comes to tax issues in Brazil.

In our point of view, it is still convenience to be conservative. But as we've said in the past, developments like the one you mentioned, my change your points of view, and we have never renounced to a rights on the credits. And then dynamic matters in Brazil. I mean, tax matters in Brazil is very dynamic. So we may use these tax credits in the future. But for the time being, we will be conservative. And in terms of amounts, I think it's understandable. That we don't share it amounts. But definitely a change in our approach would be positive for our business in Brazil and it will have a positive impact in our results. And I know that answers your question. That's a little bit our points of view in these two particular topics. And thank you very for your question.

Marcella Recchia

And that was very helpful. Thank you so much.

Constantino Spas

Thank you so much.

Okay. We'll go ahead and take our next question from Felipe Ucros of Scotiabank. Please go ahead.

Felipe Ucros

Yes. Good morning, John, Constantino. Thanks for taking my question. Maybe if I can do a follow-up on the concentrate price increase. Maybe you could give us a little bit of the rationale behind the increase, especially in the context of the timing, right? Very tough timing with COVID. And especially in Mexico, a lot of attention from the government towards labeling, banning sales to minors, a lot of moves on the President's party very active on restrictions on food and bev. So, maybe if you could a little bit about the context of doing it in this timing, because in the past, the increases were not done every year and sometimes we had half a decade or more without increases. And it seems that this is probably an appropriate time for a break from the Coca Cola Company and obviously increases is not a part of Free Time for the industry. And maybe on a follow-up. You mentioned, market shares, which are doing very well, and traditionally, they do very well during these times for you guys. Maybe you can give us an idea of how you expect to come out of this, especially in the context of affordability, and the penetration they're getting there? Thank you.

Constantino Spas

Sure. I mean, as I said, before, Felipe, the relationship we have with the Coca Cola Company has a long term view. There are conversations, plans and strategies that have a longer horizon, planning and thinking than just one-year. Clear, that we had a very complex year as well in 2020, as you mentioned. But it is very important that we understand the concentrate price increase is part of how the system works. We once more -- I don't think we should over emphasize this as an issue that could signal relationship issues or anything like that. I mean, we have a planning for the Coca Cola Company. We have a five year view on things. And once more, as I mentioned, it is -- when you put it into the context of all the other labors that we have within the business, all the work that we're doing with portfolio, with revenue management, all the efficiency programs that we've had inside of the organization as the fuel for growth initiative that we initiated in 2019, and we continue as we have shown to identify and work on cost containment and efficiency measures within your organization. We believe it's manageable. It's part of the way we conducted business with the Coca Cola Company and we don't see any big issue on the timing of this particular concentrate increase.

Now, having said that, and as you mentioned, there are clear regulatory and also I would say, macroeconomic conditions that we need to monitor going forward. And in line with that, we will have the discussions, the sensical discussions that we always have with the Coca Cola Company regarding potential future concentrate increases. So I think, once more, it's part of the business and it's part of the way we have a relationship with the Coca Cola Company set up for many years. In terms of market share, we have been growing market share basically in all of our markets and mostly in all of our categories or at least on the core categories that are relevant. I will say that the only market where we have seen a flattish performance on a comfortable tracking system basis is in Argentina.

However, there's also been in Argentina very particular issues in terms of market share tracking in Argentina, because of all the restrictions and lockdowns. So if we see other sources, such as modern trade scanning data, we're seeing also an increase in Argentina, which is extremely encouraging. So all-in-all, in all of core geographies and core categories, we're seeing important increases. Particularly in Brazil, we continue to have increases in all of our categories. I think with the exception of fees, which is a minor category in Brazil. So I think this is a demonstration of the effectiveness of our route-to-market. As you mentioned, our core competence, by May, is our ability to execute very well in the traditional trade or market developer. And in that regard, we have seen that under dire circumstances, like the ones we're facing that advantage place to our favor in a very solid manner. And at the same time, all the digital capability work that we have been doing for a long time noted the results of the COVID-19 and triggering emergency of digital capability processes, but as a part of a long term strategy view and long term transformation process that we've kicked off three years ago, in the organization, we have seen the power and the effect of digitizing our route-to-market and route-to-market capability such as John mentioned, we're seeing that our order taking processes and customer relationship, digital customer relationship tools that we have implemented in Brazil, are growing exponentially. And based on that experience, we're starting to leverage those capabilities across other geographies.

So we foresee that in 18 months period, we will be able to deploy that across most of our core markets, where it makes sense. And that will continue to enhance our value proposition to the customers. And we believe that that will continue to have an effect on market share. I don't know, John, if you want to compliment on those particular thoughts.

John Santa Maria

Yes. Felipe, I would just like to add a couple of things. We're seeing share gains across all categories, across all countries, the exception being probably Argentina, as mentioned by Constantino. And I'd like to point out one fact is that we continue to gain share in affordability -- in affordable cycle. We have - we're unique in that sense in most of our countries that we are the only ones in the returnable segment that is highly, highly affordable versus one way packages. And that is the packages that are growing. Now, where are we going with this? And why do I think this is sustainable and even enhanceable is because, one thing, our returnable packages, we will be using the universal bottle, where we can put in not only more flavors into the same bottle, but also different categories into the same bottle, so that we can expand category penetration versus the returnable package strategy. We will be putting in much more capacity into the marketplace next year in various of our markets.

So we'll be putting in a lot of different lines to be able to increase our capacity to maintain the growth in that strategy. And so therefore, I do think it is sustainable. And I do think that as the consumers are coming out of the COVID situation hurting, we will be there for them and we'll be offering them the value propositions that they required via the system enhanced capability in returnable packaging formats.

Felipe Ucros

That's great color. Thank you.

Alright. We'll go ahead and take our next question from Alan Alanis with Santander. Please go ahead.

Alan Alanis

Thank you. Good day everyone. Hey, John, Constantino, Matias and Jorge, hope your families are well. Congratulations on the results very clear, I mean, pretty impressive flat revenues and mid-to-high single digits, EBITDA and EPS growth in this environment with market share gains, that deserves a Congrats. So my questions are more related to different topics that are non-operational more, and specifically, M&A, the first one and the second one has to do with alcoholic categories. Today's kind of a symbolic day, I guess, because you lost the number one ranking as the largest cold bottler in the system worldwide with Coca Cola European Partners closing down the acquisition of Amatil. $6.6 billion, I just realized you have 40% of that amount in cash. So I'm glad that you were very disciplined. It would have been a very diluted.

And my question has to do precisely with devaluation, in your view, globally of the system. I mean, CCEP is acquiring Amatil more than twice the yearly resemble the -- multiple at which you're trading and even much more than that on a PE basis. What are your views in terms of what's happening? How does this transaction affect if at all, I think your strategic thinking in terms of long term. I know Constantino emphasized this idea of higher dividends that you already increased dividends pretty substantially. But I would like to hear your views and your reaction about that transaction. And the discrepancy between a such a radical discrepancy in terms of multiples that you're seeing across the coke system worldwide? That'll be the first question.

John Santa Maria

Constantino, do want to take a crack at that or add to it.

Constantino Spas

Sure. I mean, we're here to discuss. We're here to discuss Coca-Cola FEMSA's third quarter results, right? I would love to spend more time in that than having an opinion on somebody else. However, we believe that based on the information that was provided yesterday by the companies, I think it's an interesting transaction. We are firm believers that if there is value to be captured within the consolidation of the system, that's a great thing. Portfolio and geographical diversification, as well as developing better capabilities and scale across the system are always sometimes - something that is positive in our view. I think we have demonstration of that. I think that overall have not been part of a longer history of Coca Cola FEMSA. But throughout more than 26 years, this company has been able to develop state-of-the-art capabilities in emerging markets, across different regions, not only in Latin America, but also in the Philippines, where I believe we did a phenomenal job in terms of developing capabilities.

So scale is definitely an enabler of that. Does this change your point of view? Definitely, definitely not. I mean, we're committed to our M&A strategy, which is very disciplined. We always and we have emphasized that in the last term conversations with you all, but we're looking at opportunities that has to make sense strategically, and the price has to be right, in order to unlock value of a shareholders, scale for the sake of scale or geographical expansion for the sake of geographical expansion is not something that we have in our strategy. And -- but, we definitely believe that there is a dynamic and volatile environment right now. And that we're extremely well prepared, not only from a balance sheet perspective, but once more on a capability perspective to add value, whenever that makes sense to the company. So we continue to screen. I mean, definitely, we continue to screen opportunities across the world, not necessarily only in Latin America, but for the time being, we have not seen anything that makes strategic and financial sense to our businesses and our shareholders. So if that is the case, we stay put, if not, we act upon it. I don't know, John, if you want to follow up?

John Santa Maria

Alan, how are you?

Alan Alanis

Good.

John Santa Maria

I guess the first thing I would say is okay, you can do the ranking, the largest is not necessarily commensurate with the best you can. So, I leave you with that comment. I think the second thing is returns evaluations. It really depends on what you're buying, and what the perspective is of stability, volatility in currencies, as opposed to you know, as the ability to go out there and grow. I currently think that -- solidly think that we are in Latin America undervalued, particularly, because of the meaning, the outlook for Latin America. Well, not the outlook, the way people have been looking at Latin America.

Now, one thing we can do to go out there and just prove them is grow faster. And I think we're doing that in a relative basis, with the gains and share that we're having, as soon as the share -- as soon as the markets come back, we should be absolutely growing faster in the market. So I think those are two things to think about. And I do believe that you're going to see -- as you go forward, we're going to see further consolidation opportunities. Why? I think first, the system is gravitating to larger players, larger well funded capitalized and probably public players. And secondly, the cost of staying in the business, because it costs maintaining yourself digital to running the whole digital transformation of your company is enormous. So I think those that continue to go invest in that, those that drive those capabilities as Constantino was saying. Those that can actually bridge into a digital company in the future will be successful. And that has nothing to do necessarily with size. It has to do with capability. And once we have that, again, I think we're going very fast towards that. But I think we're in a different margin settings going forward, to be able to go out there and leverage up even further acquisitions.

So I think we're in a very conservative situation right now, because we're maintaining a lot of cash on our balance sheet, first to maintain our liquidity position. And secondly, take advantage of ranking and those come up that is opportunistic, within a reasonable, what we would consider a reasonable price first for value -- for value delivery. That's what I could comment on it.

Alan Alanis

That's very useful. And to Constantine's point, I mean very fair. It's more of a strategic question rather than the quarter. And I really, really appreciate both aspects, because they're very useful. One last quick follow-up more operational and has to do with alcoholic beverages. I mean, you saw obviously better than us what happened in Chile. And all the pilots that you're doing in Brazil, by delivering spirits and beer. What are the different scenarios and what are the economics, including, how can think about the future of the coke system in Latin America, specifically Coca Cola FEMSA venturing into the alcoholic category? And what are the probability of you distributing beer in other places besides Brazil and Argentina?

John Santa Maria

Sure, good question. Listen, I am very excited about the fact that the Coca Cola Company has decided to start involving itself in low grade alcohols to an extremely high growth market. And the margins on those products are higher than the Coca Cola products, which is really where you want to go. And so therefore, any growth in those categories would bring incremental value almost immediately. And obviously, we're going to be found with a lot of competition from a lot of different players in the marketplace. But we think we have an enormously strong system. We have an enormously strong brands we'll be able to capitalize this in the next two, three years. And the other thing too, Alan, I wouldn't say that Topper Chico Seltzer is the first and only foaming in this slide. I mean, there's many other products to come. And the vector of growth is something that excites me, because there's a new market, new definition from the Coca Cola Company as to where they play, and therefore how they play is going to be important. So I think that's really important.

And secondly, when you talk about being able to do beer and other markets, I think more and more the Coca Cola Company and the bottlers are realizing that there's enormous synergies that could be developed. There's more opening of that fact in different markets. And so, I think beer is something that has synergies to it. And we continue to do some experimentation with the Azul in Brazil, that is also doing very well. So, I think, as we step forward, we have tremendous avenues for growth both in our core businesses of sparkling. And our MCD [ph] business, continues to have enormous upside potential. And we can deliver that by going into I think what is affordable packaging, returnable packaging strategies, and that's going to really give the consumer much more alternatives and affordable price. The ability to get into low grade alcoholic beverages is so synergistic with our system, it's impressive, plus, we have brand extensions that can help us there. And the fourth piece is what I would consider avenues for growth that we leverage our system further in terms of distribution expenses, and also allow us to take market making, competence, we have to grow both beer brands or an alcoholic or spirits brands. So, I think, over the year, what you're seeing over a year, year and a half, what you're seeing is a redefinition of word of play. And I think that's exciting for the growth of our company.

Alan Alanis

Yes. And very aligned with the Coca Cola company. And you clearly have a lot of competitive advantages on that front. And as you said, to me, it could be revenue and margin accretive. So congratulation for the results. Thank you so much for the answers and stay safe. Thank you.

John Santa Maria

Thank you, Alan.

Alright. We'll go ahead and take our next question from Isabella Simonato with Bank of America. Please go ahead.

Isabella Simonato

Thank you. Good morning, everyone. Thank you for the question. I have two questions. First, if you could elaborate on Mexico. How you're seeing the new labeling impacting performance of volumes or mix at this point, since it's been only a month, it's hard to tell. And the second question is on South America. We understand that there is some gradual improvements on volumes and also on margins. But how are you seeing performance in the coming quarters for that division, specifically assuming that certain mobility restrictions will remain in place and how can we think about profitability in South America? Thank you.

John Santa Maria

Sure. Let me take the labeling piece first. I think the labeling is something that has come into effective 1st of October. And we have 90% of our packages in compliance with that. We're working with the government to find the solution to put those labels on a returnable package, which as you know, we'd have to go through all the glass slot to be able to do that. So we're working with them to find extensions of labeling -- new labeling requirements. But we are fully compliant with other than returnables compliant with the new labeling requirements emitted151 [ph] from Mexico.

And when you think about the impact for this, there is a lot of talk about it. But we have not seen, Isabella, any impact really on the sale of our category. It hasn't been noticeable at all. And I think what we're doing is putting better consumer information in front of consumers. But you have an effect where everybody is coming out with labels. So the effect of a particular category, or a particular product gets diluted in the mass on how labels are being now ended in Mexico are on the shelf. So this is something that so far has been minimum effect on our bond so far. In South America, I think it's really interesting to see how things are coming back. Brazil is just doing great growth. They've continue to grow spectacularly and they have not only volume momentum but sure gain momentum across all categories. Uruguay is starting to come back very strong for us.

Argentina is starting to come back for us. Now we're starting to see year-over-year over less September and probably into this month we're starting to see volume growth. The problem with Argentina is not so much volume growth but price restrictions that we have, price controls that have been put on by the government. So -- but at least we're seeing our franchise and our consumers hanging on to our franchise via returnable packaging. And I think it's interesting that the Argentine is coming back. And although they do have social mobility issues, they are having -- we are seeing a good rebound from a segmented strategy we put in place during the beginning of the year. The big turnaround for us is in Colombia. We're starting to see Colombia start to come out sequentially from a difficult third quarter as making it an average quarter for probably mid single digit to high single digit decline. But they're growing every month versus that. So we're seeing a turnaround in the Colombian situation. And that is very encouraging. So I think overall, South America is doing very well. And it should continue to do very well in the fourth quarter.

Isabella Simonato

That's very clear. Thank you.

Alright. We'll take our next question from Carlos Laboy with HSBC. Please go ahead, Carlos.

Carlos Laboy

Yes. Hello, everyone. Constantino, given that you have this long-term plan with coke, can you give us some more color on, first, the scope of the increase, but really, most importantly, as you look out over the next two to three years, are we done with these adjustments? Are we likely to see more of these concentrate adjustments? If they are, they likely to be very minor. What can you tell us about the long-term outlook of these? And then on the operating side, John, if you could expand on refillable in the potential with single served packages, right? I know with COVID it's obviously hard uninterrupted. And the universal bottle and a lot of these measures are multi serve initiatives. But do you see a surge of innovation coming through on single servers over the next couple or three years?

Constantino Spas

So, I'll take the first question, Carlos. I think that we could expect a similar increase to the one of this year in the next year as a horizon going forward, if and only market conditions do not change significantly or do not deteriorate significantly. So we have potential regulatory headwinds in the next couple of years that we need to take into consideration. We need to understand how the macroeconomic conditions going forward develop. And in line with those -- I would say those two big issues, we could -- we will plan with the Coca Cola Company a potential increase in concentrates or not. That's the way we're seeing it. So, if there, there might be one next year, and if there is one next year, there might be an impact similar to the one that we have today.

Now, having said that, as we mentioned, we have a series of containment, cost containment measures and efficiency measures on one end. And on the other end, we continue to improve and enhance our value proposition across portfolio and at the same time revenue management that would allow us to mitigate it like we've done this year, and in line with what we've done this year in terms of compensating for that increase. I would say that would be, if any, what I would think could occur in 2021.

John Santa Maria

Yes, Constantino. And I think, it all is going to depend on what the outlook is now for the economy and macros. So I think it's pretty. We're very collaborative on that front. And we're walking into a tax situation in Mexico, that may not happen. So its going to be a very fluid situation I mean, Carlos as Constantinos pointed out. Let me just get back to what you're saying on the operating side, because most of this affordability issues have been on multi-serve returnables. So let me first say that what we're trying to do as a strategy is to maintain a very solid portfolio of packages and offerings to the consumer that have very, very pointed price points, 20 pesos, 25 pesos, 15 pesos, 18 pesos. And what we have done is not only go out there and put out more affordability in terms of multi-serve returnable packages, but also adjusted our pricing architecture by launching liter 75 Coca Cola and liter 35 Coca Cola.

So we do have that flexibility to do that. And we're obviously probably managing the trade and the options and the choices for the consumer, making sure that they have that affordable packaging both on returnables and non-returnables, Carlos, so it's a combination of both. Now looking at single-serve packages, we will be applying the same universal packaging towards 12 ounce and half liter propositions that we have in the marketplace, as soon as we get the right equipment in place to do so. So that's going to be at least a three to four or five year project. But we will be applying that kind of technology and giving consumers that kind of an option to be able to choose not only what is currently in the ACL glass there, but also in ensuring that we have a float of bottles that can go out and cross categories in the short term. Does that answer your question? Carlos?

Carlos Laboy

Yes, thank you.

Alright. [Operator Instructions] We'll go ahead and take our next question from Miguel Tortolero with GBM. Please go ahead.

Miguel Tortolero

Hi. Good morning everyone. Thanks for taking questions. My question would be on the regulatory environment in Mexico. I mean, the industry has been exposed to so much noise this years with the new labeling rules that you're centering the course a couple of weeks ago there. Design of sales of sugary drinks to minors and were Oaxaca and Tabasco, and express support of other states to potentially join the initiative. And most recently, a very aggressive proposal to increase tax on sugary drinks of more 1.5 liter. All of that I mentioned above as part of the government's efforts to reduce obesity and increase funding. And I know the President has said that we should not expect any increase this year, but it is very likely that we will be brought back to the table next year. So what will be your view in these regard? And also what will be your thoughts on the recent ban to minors in a couple of states?

John Santa Maria

Sure. Let me try to adjust this as follows. There's two laws that were passed at the state level that restricted the sales of carbonated soft drinks, and processed foods. And I would say processed foods or just packaged beverages as a whole, to minors, okay, in the state of Tabasco and Oaxaca. This is not something that is directed solely at the soft drink industry, but it is directed towards the premium beverage, the processed food and beverage industry in Mexico.

And these two, these two laws were approved there. What we have been doing, and we've been working with both state legislators in both state executives, we have been working with them to see how, how they plan to implement that, and see how we can work with them. Because at the end of the day, it's the implementation of these, these rules are extremely tricky. Because we cannot not service any account. And we cannot stop servicing the account, nor can we become liable for anybody that they sell to.

So we're working with them, and we're working with the federal government to ensure that whatever proposition comes out towards this end doesn't turn out to be, a statewide initiative, that all of a sudden we have 33 implementations or 33 different laws come up on this. So the government has been very, very supportive on it. The President has come out and said that he does not favor prohibition, okay. And he was very clear about that, after the passing of the first two laws in the States. And we're looking to work with not only President Lopez Obrador, and his cabinet, but also with the state governors to be able to go out there and implement this in a manner that could be acceptable overall.

So I think the first thing is, yes, they will pass when these laws are passed. But nobody believes a prohibition is the way to go to alter any behaviors in any sense, and in any categories. And I think that's a very important point. And secondly, what we're doing and working with the government on is understanding what a package looks like, that includes three different there are legs for solution. One is, obviously, a very high level of education okay, nutritional education for children and minors, okay. And we're working very closely with the government and certain sets, on certain areas of the government with that. Secondly, we're looking to go out and continue to motivate and activate kids in schools. So exercise and physical activity, the second component of that. And the third piece is continued in reformulation and dropping our sugar content and caloric content on our beverages. And we've done about 11% over the last 10 years, and we're probably going to be doing about another 10% reduction over the next few years. So it's a three prong strategy that we're collaborating with the government. And this is very much of the idea of the executive committee in Mexico.

And so I think that's really important. Secondly, I would say on the tax issue, it would appear to me that next year, there would be a not only a tax reform, for that would affect the beverage business. But I think it's going to be an overall tax reform for the entire for the entire country that will affect beyond just beverages and go into different categories in different areas. So -- what, just three more taxes on the beverage industry is not going to solve their problem. So there's going to be a much larger, deeper and comprehensive tax reform in Mexico probably towards the end of next year. And although we may be impacted, I don't think we're going to be impacted more, more so than you know what we're seeing now. All right. Hopefully that will be the case. Does that help Miguel?

Miguel Tortolero

Yes, that was very clear. Thanks so much.

It appears there are no further questions at this time. I'd like to turn the conference back to the speakers for any additional or closing remarks.

John Santa Maria

I guess, one of the things we did not talk about too much in our conversation today was how well we are doing with digital and our digital transformation. As pointed out by Constantino, we have come up with a very efficient platform about started applying it in Brazil, for close to 200,000 clients in Brazil. We’re starting to roll and test it in Mexico, and we're starting to roll and test it in Colombia. Our objective for next year is going to be 500,000 accounts, okay, to be able to hit -- that’s a quarter of our accounts on this platform by the end of next year. And what we have seen so far is that this is increasing our frequency and our order taking and our transaction size or drop size, at the point of sale, primarily with smaller clients, middle and smaller clients. So this is, I think, something that excites us a lot. And obviously, search is part of our digitalization strategy that we have with our customers and our consumers.

So with that, I think we have a very, very strong quarter. We continue to generate positive cash flow. We're starting to see a rebound of our volumes. And we're very, very optimistic about our fourth quarter that's going to be doing sequentially better than the third quarter of this year. And thank you for your confidence and interest in Coca Cola FEMSA. I hope you and your families are safe and well. And there's always our teams available to answer any of your remaining questions offline. Thanks a lot.

