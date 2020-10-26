In our follow-up article on Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index ETF (VCSH), we will focus on this ETF's performance and its resiliency to the COVID-19 pandemic. Both market price and NAV have managed to reach pre-pandemic levels over the last months, primarily driven by the strong market rally of investment-grade corporate bonds since April 2020. However, dividend payments have not been positively correlated by the market price performance as this fund has recently declared a monthly dividend payment of $0.1410 for October 2020 or down almost $0.06 per share compared to April 2020. Therefore, we are concerned whether dividend payments can be sustainable at this level over the next couple of months given that we are facing a potential second wave of coronavirus infections. We find the key bullish catalyst a potential continuation of the recent bullish run in both equity and investment-grade corporate bonds, primarily driven by a strong fiscal stimulus package and zero interest rate environment to support the economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Overall portfolio characteristics of this ETF has remained steady over the course of the last 7 months. Portfolio management has decided to slightly increase the number of holdings from 2,274 to 2,327 between February 2020 and September 2020. Likewise, average effective maturity and average duration have both increased during the same time period from 2.9 years to 3.1 years and 2.6 years to 2.8 years, respectively. This doesn't come as a surprise to us given that it makes the most sense to increase the number of securities and to increase the average effective maturity in the turbulent times we are facing now with the pandemic. That way, the fund mitigates down the individual risk towards the overall market risk and also increases the holding period, which gives it more time to weather short-term headwinds coming from the coronavirus pandemic. However, the biggest contractor has been a yield to maturity which has decreased from 1.7% at the end of February 2020 to 1.0% at the end of September 2020. Some investors might be reluctant to purchase this fund at a lower YTM, but investment-grade corporate fixed income securities have performed exceptionally well compared to 7 months ago.

One of the reasons for a drop in YTM is the overall strong performance of investment-grade securities, as the biggest ETF on the market - iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond (LQD) has generated a total return level of 3.79% since 02/29/2020 or 35 bps higher than the relevant risk-free ETF - iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond (IEF).

If we take a look at US investment-grade corporate credit spread compared to US 10 Year treasury, then we can spot that it has skyrocketed over 4.5% at the height of the first wave of lockdown measures in late March 2020. Afterward, it has managed to narrow down closer to the pre-pandemic level of 1.5%, especially over the last couple of weeks. This definitely points out the health of the overall investment-grade corporate fixed income market so far in 2020.

Performance for corporate credit bonds-both investment-grade and high-yield-also stood out as spreads tightened, mirroring the strength seen across equity markets." (Source: Q3' 20 Market Perspective - AIG)

Based on the YTD performance of investment-grade corporate fixed income securities in 2020, we like the fact this fund is primarily invested in particular securities with a 1-5 year duration. We have previously discussed how important is an investment-grade rating of fixed income securities, given that we are facing an unprecedented pandemic environment. Our government together with CDC can decide overnight to shut down 'non-essential' businesses or restrict the number of customers entering the place. Now, imagine you own such a business like an airline, where your flight capacity is only 10% or 15% what it used to be before the pandemic. The most logical thing is to issue new debt, which definitely weighs down on your investment rating. And that is one of the risks we have pointed out in our previous article here, and how important was the Fed's decision to support the corporate bond market.

Through the $500 billion Primary Market Corporate Credit Facility the Fed will support companies well rated before the crisis that need capital to keep their businesses afloat during the crisis. The U.S. central bank's pledge in late March to bolster the corporate credit market has allowed companies access to credit readily despite the uncertainty created by the pandemic." (Source: Reuters - June 2020)

Because of that, some companies were capable of issuing new debt so the Fed can purchase it on the corporate bond market. That enabled them to survive or just to hoard on cash as a safety cushion so they can wait for a point in time when our daily lives and business activities can return to normal.

COVID has changed everything," said Seth Meyer, a portfolio manager at Janus Henderson, the firm that compiled the analysis for a new corporate debt index. "Now it is about conserving capital and building a fortified balance sheet". (Source: Reuters)

Another important contributor was the recent stock market rally, which has simplified the process of companies to issue new shares or debt on the market. That way they could obtain the necessary funding to finance all of the associated costs or off-set the drop in revenues related to the pandemic.

This ETF also reflects these dynamics as the structure of the investment-grade rating of holdings hasn't changed much compared to our previous article in April 2020. For instance, Aa credit quality has slightly fallen from 10.1% to 8.8%, while Baa credit quality has almost remained intact at 45.6% from the previous 45.2%. One would definitely expect a higher share of Baa securities, as some of the companies experienced credit downgrades because of severe headwinds and business challenges they were facing during stay-at-home orders. As written in the following WSJ article, data from International Exchange (ICE) points out that a share of fixed securities with investment-grade BBB rating is now close to 50% which is in-line with the pre-pandemic level. If we relate this outcome to the Fitch Rating estimates of $400 billion of fallen angel debt at risk back in May 2020, then we can identify that the Fed combined with the US Treasury has prevented the higher number of investment-grade to junk downgrades.

According to the figure above, the riskiest issuers were coming from the energy and gaming, lodging & leisure industries. Fortunately, this fund has most of its issuers coming from financial - 41.8% of total assets and industrial - 53.2% of total assets, which makes up a combined number of 95% of total assets. That is what enabled it to remain resilient and to maintain a robust credit quality structure so far in 2020.

Top 10 Holdings

We feel positive about the holdings in the top 10 list, as they include some of the largest investment banks like JPMorgan (JPM) and Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) combined with two telecommunication companies - Verizon (VZ) and Charter Communications (CHTR) as well as a tech giant - Apple (AAPL). In our view, those companies should be able to weather the ongoing second wave of the COVID-19 global pandemic as they have shown resilient business models so far this year.

According to the figure above, the overall stock market has been unexpectedly resilient after the first lockdown restrictions in March 2020, as its rally has been fueled by large stimulus packages to support the economic recovery combined with a zero interest rate environment. Consequently, investment banks like JPMorgan or Goldman Sachs have been able to report better than expected Q3' 20 earnings, primarily driven by strong revenue growth in equity underwriting, capital markets, and asset management segments. Now, when we know that both banks have been able to take advantage of short-term stock market dynamics, we would like to see what the SA Quant Rating tool shows us about future performance.

JPMorgan has a 'Very Bullish' rating, which corresponds with the current Wall Street sell-side price target of $116.25 which makes up a 12% upside potential. JPM has A and A+ ratings for profitability and revisions, as a result of strong business performance so far in 2020, leading to consistent upward revisions of Wall Street analysts. However, value is only rated D+ because both P/E and P/S are trading 10% to 20% higher than the sector median. Nevertheless, we remain optimistic about the future performance of this investment bank, as a potential dip in the stock price might be a good buying opportunity. That is also a strategy that has been recently recommended by Baird analyst David George.

He believes the current risk/reward for JP Morgan is balanced but he would get more aggressive in pullbacks. The analyst noted its core PPNR was above expectations due to continued strength in CIB fee income, and core expenses were inline despite elevated revenues. George maintained his Neutral rating and $98 price target on JP Morgan shares." (Source: The Fly)

Goldman Sachs has a 'Neutral' rating, which differs compared to the current Wall Street sell-side price target of $254.20 that makes up a 24% upside potential. GS has A-rated both growth and revisions, as analysts have been positive so far about the efficient business model in 2020.

UBS analyst Brennan Hawken keeps his Buy rating and $245 price target on Goldman Sachs after its Q3 earnings. The analyst says the bank's core results were better than expected and its expense controls demonstrate "encouraging indication" of efficiency efforts. Hawken adds that Goldman's FICC trading generated a 55c per share tailwind and investment banking saw a 16c tailwind." (Source: The Fly)

Surprisingly, value is only rated D+ even though both P/E and P/S are trading more than 20% lower than the sector median. The problem lies within a lower dividend yield of 2.43% vs. 3.53% of sector median, given that Goldman Sachs is one of the largest financial institutions, therefore, it offers a slightly lower dividend yield compared to some smaller but riskier banks. However, profitability rating F remains a bit of concern as it was driven by a negative cash flow from operations and a low asset turnover ratio. Nevertheless, we anticipate a continued business performance of the bank due to a low-interest-rate environment and an overall higher preference of investors for riskier assets like stocks, which should continue to drive the growth of capital markets and asset management segments.

On the other hand, communication companies like Verizon have been a clear winner of the COVID-19 pandemic due to stay at home orders. Everyone these days needs a better broadband or mobile data package, so they can have a better experience of using Zoom (ZM) for business, watching movies on Netflix (NFLX), or socializing with family on Skype (MSFT). Apart from that, they are a clear contender to win the largest market share of the upcoming 5G nationwide network.

Verizon has a 'Neutral' rating, which is in-line with 17 out of 26 neutral ratings of Wall Street Analysts. Nevertheless, the current Wall Street sell-side price target of $62.30 still makes up a 7.5% upside potential. VZ has B- and B+ rated value and revisions, as some of the key trading multiples like P/E and EV/ EBIT are trading lower than the sector median. Besides, profitability is rated A+ which doesn't come as a surprise, given the positive secular trends the company has been facing since the coronavirus pandemic, thus driving up margins expansion.

Third quarter adjusted EBITDA margin expanded to 37.6% versus 36.6% in the third quarter 2019 including headwinds of approximately 40 basis points from the commission expense deferral. Our business excellence program continues to drive significant benefits as a key component of Verizon's resilience and agility." (Source: Q3 20 Earnings Call)

Growth has the lowest rating of D+, as Levered FCF and forward ROE growth numbers come way lower than the sector median. Nevertheless, we remain optimistic about the growth of the company, as it has reported better than expected Q3'20 earnings results by beating EPS estimates as well as increasing its guidance for the year.

We continue to demonstrate our strength and resilience by delivering very strong third quarter financial results," said Verizon Chairman and CEO Hans Vestberg. "We are energized by the transformational technology that our 5G Ultra Wideband and 5G nationwide bring. Our purpose-driven culture paired with our network leadership will shape the future, for the better." (Source: Q3' 20 Earnings Release)

Performance

After an initial drawdown of over 30% back in March 2020, both the NAV and market price have managed to recover back to pre-pandemic levels of more than $80 per share over the last month. At this point, we are uncertain about the future performance of both values. In our view, recent strong rallies of equities and investment-grade corporate bonds have triggered elevated valuations of both equity and fixed income securities over the last 6 months. In addition, now we face a severe risk of a second wave of coronavirus infections in the US as we are heading into the colder period.

Looking at annualized returns, this ETF has achieved an annualized total return (market price) on a 1-year and 3-year basis of 4.91% and 3.84%, respectively or 30 bps and 16 bps lower compared to the corresponding benchmark - Bloomberg Barclays US 1-5Y Corporate Index. This gap remains less than 50 bps when we consider a 5-year and 10-year time period.

This chart indicates that this fund has slightly underperformed its closest peer on the market - iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (IGSB) as it has generated a 15 bps lower total return so far year to date. Nevertheless, VCSH has managed to outperform its other very close peer on the market - SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPSB) for approximately 80 bps. In general, we find the performance of this ETF in the line with underlying market dynamics and the pandemic environment we have been facing so far in 2020.

ETF investors usually don't find situations where certain ETFs are trading at a discount to NAV. That was the case with this ETF back in March when it almost reached as low as -7.5%. But it wasn't that easy to pull the trigger back then and purchase this ETF, as we couldn't foresee such a strong rally of both stock and fixed income markets which had happened afterward. Ever since May 2020, this ETF has been trading at a normal discount/premium to NAV close to 0%. However, we do recommend our readers who are looking for high-risk trading opportunities to potentially purchase this ETF again if some risk event like the first wave of coronavirus infections in the US, triggers another deep discount to NAV of more than 5%. But our readers should keep in mind, maybe next time we won't face such a quick recovery as back in April this year.

Distributions

VCSH was able to return to its shareholders a monthly distribution in the range of $0.18-0.21 per share, a couple of months before the coronavirus pandemic. Even though investment-grade corporate credit securities have performed exceptionally over the last 6 months, VCSH has reduced its monthly dividend from $0.202 per share in April 2020 to $0.141 in October 2020. As of 10/23/2020, VCSH offers a dividend yield of 2.50%, which is still approximately 165 bps higher than the current US 10 Year Treasury yield. Unfortunately, we couldn't find any comments on the issuer website here why the fund has been facing lower dividends over the last 6 months.

In comparison, its peer IGSB has also reduced its monthly dividend per share from $0.1202 in April 2020 to 0.0996 in October 2020. Now, we remain uncertain for how long will this trend of lower dividend payments persist in the foreseeable future. That is definitely something that might weigh down the interest of investors as the market price of VCSH is even higher than before the start of the coronavirus pandemic, but dividend payments have not been tracking the performance of the market price. Overall, we believe that dividend payments should remain at pressure over the next couple of quarters, as we still price in a very high probability of the second wave of coronavirus infections and additional stay-at-home orders throughout the U.S.

Conclusion

We believe this fund has managed to perform well despite the ongoing uncertainties and business challenges surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic. In our previous article, we were concerned about the high share of fallen angels, which could negatively impact the portfolio performance of this ETF. However, plenty of companies have managed to take advantage of the zero interest rate environment combined with FED's decision to purchase corporate bonds and offer additional liquidity lines to the companies in trouble. That enabled them to fortify their balance sheets and have enough cash to fund all of the associated costs. In terms of a major risk, we see a potential second wave of coronavirus infections in the US leading to additional lockdown restrictions. That could definitely put out of business companies in the most negatively impacted industries and lead to a serious wave of credit rating cuts. Fortunately, this fund has a high share of financial and industrial investment-grade corporate bonds, which are not on the front line of most negatively impacted industries by a stay at home orders and social distancing rules.

