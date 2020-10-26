All eyes are on the company's premiumization and product mix optimization efforts, and its recent proposed and completed acquisitions.

China Mengniu's actual 1H 2020 earnings decline was better than what was guided in its earlier profit warning, due to strong sales recovery in 2Q 2020 and stable gross margin.

Elevator Pitch

I retain a Neutral rating on Hong Kong-listed Chinese dairy company China Mengniu Dairy Co., Ltd. (OTCPK:CIADF) (OTCPK:CIADY) [2319:HK].

This is an update of my prior article on China Mengniu published on June 23, 2020. China Mengniu's share price has increased by +28% from HK$30.40 as of June 22, 2020, to HK$39.05 as of October 23, 2020, since my last update. China Mengniu trades at 25.7 times consensus forward FY 2021 P/E, and it offers a consensus forward FY 2021 dividend yield of 0.9%.

China Mengniu's actual 1H 2020 earnings decline was better than what was guided in its earlier profit warning, due to strong sales recovery in 2Q 2020 and stable gross margin. All eyes are on the company's premiumization and product mix optimization efforts, and its recent proposed and completed acquisitions. If the company can deliver on its premiumization and product mix optimization plans, there is further room for profitability improvement. On the other hand, the recent termination of the proposed acquisition of Lion-Dairy & Drinks Pty Ltd could possibly mean larger-than-expected challenges with regards to China Mengniu's future overseas inorganic growth initiatives.

China Mengniu's strong share price performance has priced in most of the positives associated with the company's better-than-expected 1H 2020 results and anticipated 2H 2020 earnings recovery. As a result, I maintain a Neutral rating on China Mengniu.

Readers have the option of trading in China Mengniu shares listed either on the Over-The-Counter Bulletin Board/OTCBB as ADRs with the tickers CIADF and CIADY, or on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange with the ticker 2319:HK. For those shares listed as ADRs on the OTCBB, note that liquidity is low and bid/ask spreads are wide.

For those shares listed in Hong Kong, there are limited risks associated with buying or selling the shares in terms of trade execution, given that the Hong Kong Stock Exchange is one of the major stock exchanges that is internationally recognized, and there is sufficient trading liquidity. Average daily trading value for the past three months exceeds $50 million, and market capitalization is above $19 billion, which is comparable to the majority of stocks traded on the US stock exchanges.

Institutional investors which own China Mengniu shares listed in Hong Kong include Federated Hermes International, State Street Global Investments, Genesis Investment Management, BlackRock, and The Vanguard Group, among others. Investors can invest in key Asian stock markets either using U.S. brokers with international coverage such as Interactive Brokers and Fidelity, or international brokers with Asian coverage like Hong Kong's Monex Boom Securities and Singapore's OCBC Securities.

1H 2020 Results Were Better Than Earlier Guidance

China Mengniu announced its 1H 2020 financial results on August 26, 2020, and the company's financial performance in the first half of the year exceeded market expectations.

Earlier, China Mengniu had guided for a 45%-60% YoY decline in the company's net profit attributable to shareholders for 1H 2020 as part of its profit warning published on June 9, 2020, due to the negative impact of Covid-19 and associated lock-downs in China in the early part of 2020. The company's actual 1H 2020 earnings were better than its earlier guidance.

China Mengniu's headline net profit attributable to shareholders decreased by -41.7% YoY from RMB2,077 million in 1H 2019 to RMB1,212 million in 1H 2020. If the effects of the divestment of Shijiazhuang Junlebao Dairy Co Ltd and the acquisition of Bellamy's Australia Limited in 2019 were excluded, the company's adjusted net profit attributable to shareholders would have declined by -42.1% YoY to RMB1,158 million.

The stronger-than-expected sales recovery in 2Q 2020 and stable gross profit margins helped China Mengniu to beat market expectations with its 1H 2020 financial results.

The company's headline revenue declined by -5.8% YoY from RMB39,857 million in 1H 2019 to RMB37,534 million in 1H 2020. If adjusted for the impact of acquisitions and divestments, China Mengniu's organic revenue grew by +9.4% YoY from RMB33,715 million in 1H 2019 to RMB36,888 million in 1H 2020.

The company achieved an organic revenue growth of +19.2% YoY in 2Q 2020, as compared to flat organic sales growth on a YoY basis in 1Q 2020. China Mengniu's sales recovery in 2Q 2020 is attributable to both the easing of lock-down and social distancing measures in many parts of China with Covid-19 gradually brought under control, and the increase in sales from new distribution channels like e-commerce, WeChat, community marketing, and home-delivery.

China Mengniu's gross profit margin was also relatively stable, declining marginally by -10 basis points from 39.1% in 1H 2019 to 39.0% in 1H 2020. Discounts offered for the purpose of inventory clearance was offset by premiumization and a more favorable product mix tilted towards higher-margin categories & items. I discuss more about product premiumization for China Mengniu in a separate section of this article.

Nevertheless, China Mengniu's operating profit margin contracted by -210 basis points YoY from 6.1% in 1H 2019 to 4.0% in 1H 2020. This was mainly due to pandemic-related expenses and additional marketing to clear excess inventories. As such, the company's bottom line still fell by more than -40% YoY in the first half of this year.

Earnings Recovery Expected To Continue In 2H 2020

Market consensus expects China Mengniu's revenue to decline marginally by -1% YoY to RMB78,447 million for full-year FY 2020, and see the company's adjusted net profit attributable to shareholders (adjusting for the effects of acquisitions and divestments in 2019) to decrease only by -10% YoY in RMB3,480 million. In other words, China Mengniu's strong revenue and earnings recovery in 2Q 2020 is expected to be sustained into 2H 2020.

At the company's 1H 2020 earnings call on August 27, 2020, China Mengniu guided for a double-digit organic sales growth and a +30-50 basis points expansion in operating profit margin in 2H 2020. The company also expects improved profitability to more than offset its forecasted 0%-5% increase in raw milk price in the second half of the year. China Mengniu sees the company's profitability improving further in the future, driven by both better cost control (lower selling, general & administrative expenses as a percentage) and a more favorable product mix (increased sales from higher-margin premium products to increase gross profit margin).

Premiumization And Product Mix Optimization Are Key Gross Margin Expansion Drivers

As highlighted above, premiumization and product mix optimization are the key gross margin expansion drivers for China Mengniu.

China Mengniu continued to increase the sales contribution from premium and higher-margin products in the first half of 2020. Sales from the company's fresh milk product segment jumped by +97.6% YoY, while its high-end fresh milk brand, Shiny Meadow, saw a +177% YoY surge in revenue over the same period. China Mengniu's premium room temperature milk brand, Milk Deluxe, also witnessed a decent +19% YoY sales growth in 1H 2020.

Moving beyond China Mengniu's core liquid milk products, the infant milk formula product segment's revenue increased by +29.8% YoY from RMB1,759 million in 1H 2019 to RMB2,282 million in 1H 2020, which accounted for 6.1% of the company's top line in the first half of the year. This was partly driven by China Mengniu's acquisition of Bellamy's Australia Limited, Australian's largest organic infant formula company which owns the premium infant formula brand Bellamy's Organic, at the end of last year. Separately, the company's other product segment, primarily its cheese business and trading business contributing about 1.2% of its 1H 2020 revenue, saw a +40.9% YoY growth in segment revenue in 1H 2020. In its 1H 2020 results presentation, China Mengniu noted that the cheese business' "net margin increased significantly due to strong growth of branded cheese in retail channel."

Looking ahead, China Mengniu is targeting operating profit margin expansion of +30-50 basis points every year for the foreseeable future. The increase in sales contribution from premium and higher-margin product categories such as fresh milk, infant milk formula is expected to be the key drivers for the company's profitability improvement over time.

Acquisitions And Overseas Expansion In The Spotlight

China Mengniu acquired Bellamy's Australia Limited at the end of 2019, and the company has plans in place to leverage on Bellamy's to grow sales contribution from infant milk formula products. The company disclosed at its recent 1H 2020 earnings call that Bellamy's has launched a new super-premium organic A2 milk formula product and an organic goat milk formula product in Australia in May and June 2020, respectively. Notably, China Mengniu also introduced its "first Chinese-labelled infant milk formula series" for Bellamy's in China on August 24, 2020, after obtaining relevant approvals.

On the flip side, China Mengniu's earlier proposed acquisition of Lion-Dairy & Drinks Pty Ltd, an Australian branded dairy and beverage company, has fallen through. On August 25, 2020, China Mengniu announced that it has terminated the proposed acquisition of Lion-Dairy & Drinks. According to an Australian Financial Review article published on August 25, 2020, China Mengniu's proposed acquisition of Lion-Dairy & Drinks Pty Ltd "fell victim to strained diplomatic relations between China and Australia and public angst about Chinese acquisitions in Australia." Lion-Dairy & Drinks has significant manufacturing facilities and distribution networks in Australia, and it also sells its products to Southeast Asia and China.

At the company's recent 1H 2020 earnings call, China Mengniu emphasized that the termination of the proposed acquisition of Lion-Dairy & Drinks will not affect the company's efforts to build its supply chain and source raw milk supplies in Australia. Notably, the company already has existing production bases in Australia, New Zealand, and Indonesia. Nevertheless, future acquisitions of Australian companies or assets could be challenging, as seen with the recent Lion-Dairy & Drinks deal.

Valuation

China Mengniu trades at consensus forward FY 2020 and FY 2021 P/E multiples of 38.2 times and 25.7 times based on its share price of HK$39.05 as of October 23, 2020. In comparison, its five-year and 10-year mean consensus forward next twelve months' P/E multiples were 22.8 times and 22.2 times, respectively.

China Mengniu offers consensus forward FY 2020 and FY 2021 dividend yields of 0.5% and 0.9%, respectively. Sell-side analysts see China Mengniu's full-year dividends per share increasing from RMB0.181 in FY 2019 to RMB0.185 in FY 2020 and RMB0.287 in FY 2021.

Risk Factors

The key risk factors for China Mengniu are a slower-than-expected pace of product premiumization, a failure to optimize the company's product mix to improve future profitability, overpaying for future acquisitions, and larger-than-expected challenges with regards to overseas expansion.

Note that readers who choose to trade in China Mengniu shares listed as ADRs on the OTCBB (rather than shares listed in Hong Kong) could potentially suffer from lower liquidity and wider bid/ask spreads.

