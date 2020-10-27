MSFT is a great stock to own due to factors that range from solid business fundamentals, likely earnings beat around the corner, and relatively low valuations.

The upside to consensus will likely come from PC, while I expect reported opex relative to sales to be lower than guidance.

Microsoft is about to release its fiscal first-quarter results, and I expect to see yet another earnings beat.

Microsoft (MSFT) is hours away from sharing the results of its fiscal first quarter of 2021. The earnings release should drop minutes after the closing bell, on October 27. Analysts expect to see revenues increase about 8%, a noticeable deceleration from eleven consecutive quarters of double-digit top-line growth. Meanwhile, projected EPS of $1.55 would represent a low-teen improvement YOY.

With a history of topping earnings estimates each quarter since mid-2016, I would not be surprised to see the Redmond, Washington-based tech company deliver stronger-than-expected results once again. Supporting robust financial performance will likely be Microsoft's PC segment, a sector that has been glowing white hot in this stay-at-home economy, possibly helped by some growth recovery in cloud.

Credit: Microsoft

What I expect to see

It helps to think of Microsoft as three independent (but interconnected) businesses of roughly equal size, in revenue terms. Last quarter, Microsoft guided for solid growth in cloud, at 17%; modest sales increase in productivity and business processes, at 6%; and no top-line improvement in PC. See table below.

Source: D.M. Martins Research, data from earnings call

I have no good reason to doubt that the first two segments will perform well. Cloud experienced a bit of a hiccup in fiscal fourth quarter of 2020, what I believe to be the result of a small correction from the previous period's "two years' worth of digital transformation in two months."

Take Azure, for example. The crown jewel of Microsoft's cloud business has been rising at a 50%-plus pace since the platform was launched. However, growth decelerated the most ever last quarter (see chart below). I expect to see Azure's top-line expansion return to a more normalized pace of about 55% YOY, now that revenue timing shifts should be less of a factor than they were last time. Should this be the case, intelligent cloud revenues will likely exceed management's de-risked guidance.

Source: D.M. Martins Research, data from multiple reports

When it comes to the PC business, I am even more confident that Microsoft will deliver above-guidance results. Depending on who you ask, whether research firm IDC or Gartner, worldwide shipments in the mature personal computer space increased around the globe by mid-single to low-double digits in the third quarter. In addition, according to the NPD group, gaming sales have been on a tear in the past few months.

The above has been a consequence of the stay-at-home economy and "the gradual economic recovery throughout the quarter, including a rebound in employment and an improved consumer confidence index." The trend favors Microsoft, which I expect will have a strong quarter of sales in Surface, Windows (particularly in the consumer vertical) and XBox.

Lastly, I expect to see an improvement in op margins for a couple of reasons. First, growth in cloud platforms leads to scale benefits. Second, operating expenses relative to revenues should be lower this time, following Microsoft's recent moves to shut down physical stores and restructure LinkedIn. Combine strong sales with margin expansion, and I find it hard to believe that Microsoft will not deliver EPS growth beyond the estimated 12% on earnings day.

Buy and tuck away

True, I am optimistic about Microsoft's fiscal first-quarter results. However, my bullish stance on this stock is much better supported by the company's long-term prospects than by quarter-to-quarter performance.

In my view, Microsoft's appeal can be summarized by:

The outstanding execution in the Satya Nadella era

Favorable trends in cloud adoption

The slow but secular transition to a subscription-based business model

Data by YCharts

I have always been comfortable paying more to own a high-quality stock like MSFT. However, pay close attention to the graph above. Notice that, on a forward P/E basis, the stock is cheaper than FAAMG peers Facebook (FB) and Alphabet (GOOG)(GOOGL). It trades at a higher multiple than Apple (AAPL), but by the narrowest margin of the past 12 months - except for the brief moment in August when AAPL shot through the roof, ahead of the stock split.

Due to this compelling combination of (1) solid long-term prospects, (2) relatively low price and (3) probable earnings beat in the immediate term, I believe that MSFT is a great stock to own at current levels.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MSFT, AAPL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.