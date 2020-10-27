RTL shares have already increased in value by more than 30% since a multi year low last May, so I'm staying on the sidelines until the upcoming Q3 2020 report.

In the last months I've written two articles about traditional broadcasters in Europe. The first one was about ProSiebenSat.1 (OTCPK:PBSFF) and the second one about Atresmedia (OTC:AIOSF). A third European broadcaster I wanted to write about is the RTL Group (OTC:RGLXF). This company is closely related to the other two broadcasters, being the main competitor for ProSiebenSat.1 in Germany and owning nearly 20% of Atresmedia shares. Another link between the three companies is that they operate in the same challenged sector. When looking at the share price of the three companies it's clear to see that these broadcasters are all under pressure. My assessments of ProSiebenSat.1 and Atresmedia have shown that declining advertising revenue are a key reason for downward pressure on their share prices in the past years. Looking at the graph, this will likely also be an important reason why the RTL Group shares have decline more than 50% in price over the last three years and more than 75% over the last 10 years.

Data by YCharts

I don't have a position in RTL Group currently, nor did I in the past, because I didn't get round to assessing the company. RTL Group differs from smaller broadcasters because it is active in many geographies and in many types of media which makes it a bigger task to assess the company in detail. With the RTL Group Q3 2020 report upcoming on November 12, I thought it would be a good time to have a first closer look.

My investment thesis for RTL Group is that it only makes sense to take a position if you believe that the company, being a traditional broadcaster from origin, can be successful in fighting advertising revenue decline and building a digital streaming business next to traditional linear TV, while closely managing costs. And even then it's a matter of looking at a good entry price, because the RTL Group shares have already increased over 30% in value in comparison with the multi-year low from last May 2020.

Half of RTL revenue is still TV and radio advertising

The RTL Group operates in many geographies and is involved in a large variety of media related activities from production to broadcasting. The RTL Group corporate structure is in line with how RTL reports on six separate segments on the highest level. Mediengruppe RTL Deutschland contains the business in Germany and Groupe M6 the business in France. RTL the Netherlands and RTL Belgium are also separate and then there's all the other business in one segment. Fremantle is the content business.

Source: 2019 annual reportThree quarters of the 2019 revenue came from Germany, France and the US. Germany provided the largest chunk, roughly a third of total revenues.

RTL Group revenue (million euro) Country Y2018 Y2019 split Germany 2.168 2.133 32% France 1.460 1.439 22% USA 972 1.118 17% The Netherlands 549 527 8% UK 245 295 4% Belgium 211 215 3% Other 900 924 14% 6.505 6.651

Source: 2019 annual report and author split calculation

Next to the geographical split we can look at the split in type of revenue: roughly 50% is TV and radio advertising, roughly 20% is content related and roughly 15% is digital, such as revenue from streaming services. This overview of sources of revenue clearly shows that the advertising market in Germany and France is still crucial to the RTL Group. Other markets and other revenue than advertising are much less important.

RTL Group revenue is 1.5 times larger than ProSiebenSat.1 and 6 times larger than Atresmedia, but this doesn't mean RTL is immune to the declines in advertising spend in Europe. RTL Group H1 2020 revenue was 2.652 billion euro, which is 16% below the revenue in H1 2019. This can almost entirely be ascribed to declines in advertising revenue. Both ProSiebenSat.1 and Atresmedia have shown double digit declines of advertising revenues over that period as well.

The RTL Group press release with the H1 results from August stated that management is not sharing a guidance for 2020 results due to the uncertainty in advertising revenues. They expect the loss of advertising revenue to decelerate in Q3 to 10% decline YoY but see a lot of uncertainty for Q4. The COVID-19 pandemic is currently in a second wave in RTL's three largest markets and may affect the numbers more than what management expected in August. The larger part of RTL Group revenue is coming in in the second half of each year. If YoY declines in the second half disappoint it has a relatively large effect on the full year results as well. I'd rate the risk of disappointing advertising revenue in Q3 and Q4 quite high, because the pandemic is unfortunately in a second wave and Germany, France and the US are experiencing record daily infections.

Too early to predict streaming wars outcome

The rise of the streaming services is a cause of concern for the future of traditional broadcasters. RTL may lose business to streaming alternatives such as Netflix, Amazon Prime, Disney+ and HBO. While it is certainly true that the European media landscape is changing due to the streaming wars, there's also reasons to believe that traditional broadcasters such as RTL can benefit from streaming technology. For example, it's becoming more and more clear that the streaming wars are not a "winner takes all" game. A household can well have a Netflix subscription in addition to linear TV and other streaming services. RTL can grow the subscriber base of its streaming offerings next to the other players in the market and next to its own linear TV channels.

We'll now have a quick look at RTLs streaming offerings, which are named Videoland, TV Now and Salto.

The videolands streaming offering is available in the Netherlands. The brand Videoland used to be a chain of movie rental shops, but it now offers streaming services with many Dutch productions.

TV Now is aimed at German speaking people. It advertises the RTL content and sport livestreams and is available on all the most common platforms

As per October 20th of this year, a new streaming initiative was launched for the French market, named Salto. It's a joint initiative by French television groups and aims to take out any limitations as to what anyone can watch on what moment.

RTL reports about the performance of the streaming services as a separate media category, but sometimes there's no information about the split over Videoland and TV Now. The annual report for 2019 states that overall revenue from both streaming services rose 47% from 85m euro in 2018 to 135m euro in 2019. In the mid year report for 2020 there was a confirmation of the 2025 targets and an update on the growth of streaming revenue of 23% and a growth of paying subscribers of 45% to 1.77m in total.

According to some estimates, there's around 3m Netflix subscribers in the Netherlands alone, so the RTL paying subscriber number for the Netherlands and Germany is relatively low. The growth rate, however, is very encouraging. As of now, RTLs revenue from streaming services may come close to the 200m euro, but remains very small in comparison with the advertising revenue.

Current RTL Group share price reflects control over costs and solid balance sheet

A challenge for traditional broadcasters when transforming to digital players is that the operating expenses rise. Setting up and running digital services requires more operations than the traditional linear TV broadcasting. RTL Group operating expenses were up 2.9 percent in 2019 to 5.623 million euro (2018: 5.464 million euro). RTL explicitly states that this is due to new digital services. A 2.9 percent increase in operating expenses is not alarming, especially in the case of RTL before COVID-19. The financial situation in 2019 easily allowed for a small increase in operating expenses.

RTL management has temporarily suspended the dividends to preserve cash during the COVID-19 pandemic. In addition, it focused on minimizing debt levels (the group now has a negligible 181m euro net debt) and on cost control. 50% of the decline in revenue in H1 20201, which was mainly due to the decline in advertising revenues, was compensated by cost reductions. This meant that the group still had positive EBITDA levels over that period.

The current share price is already more than 30% of its multi-year low. The current price to book ratio is ~1.4. In the articles about ProSiebenSat.1 and Atresmedia I concluded that a PB ratio of around 1.2 was the moment that KKR took a stake in ProSiebenSat.1. The recent run up in the RTL Group share price reflects the solid financial status of the company and the success that management has in keeping the costs under control.

Investor Takeaway

Half of RTL Group revenue is still TV and radio advertising. Germany and France are the largest markets for the broadcasting of the RTL Group and these two are currently experiencing a second wave in COVID-19 infections. Advertising revenue in H2 2020 may be lower than what RTL Group management expected in August.

RTL Group is an active participant in the streaming wars. The growth rates of the RTL streaming services are positive although the absolute contribution to the business is still relatively small. It's too early to say what the streaming wars outcome will be in the end, but RTL Group has definitely not lost the streaming wars yet. In addition, the RTL Group has the financial resources to survive even the most negative scenarios for the coming period. The recent run up of more than 30% in the share price is reflecting these positives already. I'd recommend investors to stay on the side lines and see what the Q3 2020 numbers will show. If the advertising revenue holds up, meaning YoY declines of less than 10% and a positive outlook, a daring investor could take a speculative position when there's any dips in the share price.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AIOSF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.