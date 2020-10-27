Knoll, Inc. (KNL) CEO Andrew Cogan on Q3 2020 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Knoll, Inc. (NYSE:KNL) Q3 2020 Earnings Conference Call October 26, 2020 5:30 PM ET

Andrew Cogan - Chairman & CEO

Charles Rayfield - SVP & CFO

Greg Burns - Sidoti & Company

Steven Ramsey - Thompson Research Group

I will now turn the call over to Andrew Cogan, the Chairman and CEO of Knoll, for opening remarks.

Andrew Cogan

Thank you. Good afternoon everyone. We hope this finds you and you’re safe and well. Today we announced solid financial results for the third quarter as our e-commerce business grew 434% compared to the prior year and higher margin residential sales comprising approximately a third of our business up dramatically from a fifth a year ago grew a total 39%.

Knoll sales of $309 million declined 13% in the third quarter driven primarily by decline in office sales of approximately 25%. Total shipments during the quarter benefited from elevated backlog levels heading into the period and we are pleased that we saw sequential improvement in incoming order activity from the very depressed levels we experienced in the second quarter. Nonetheless orders are still tracking below current shipment levels.

With the false starts and delayed return to the workplace for most of our corporate clients, we continue to see a significant number of new office projects being delayed even in cases where the buildings have been completed and we've been awarded the furnishings.

Over the long term no doubt the office will remain an indispensable part of the workplace ecosystem and we should see a nice bump when businesses do return to the office but that landscape will be a synthesis that includes a more permanent work-from-home component in an overall environment that continues to elevate the importance of a well-designed home.

The workplace itself will more likely be a we space than a me space is at the crux that becomes a space for collaboration both in person and with colleagues working remotely. The pressure to create workplaces that draw workers in will only increase is the options of where people can work also growth. All this bodes well for design different brand like Knoll with a robust collaborative and ancillary product capabilities.

Let me add that we are particularly proud of the results we have reported and the strategies that will guide us forward. There may be those who are daunted by the challenges posed by the pandemic particularly in the office space but we believe if anything that pandemic has helped to accelerate the long-term trends that we are already building at Knoll to take head on. Now we just have to keep pivoting harder and faster but the opportunity is there, the pieces are in place and we can see the excitement in our teams.

We’re happy now to take your questions.

[Operator Instructions] Our first question comes from the line of Greg Burns from Sidoti & Company. Your line is now open.

Greg Burns

Sorry to first get into the order patterns in terms of workplace. Can you just maybe give us some more quantitative numbers around how much order -- orders were down in the third quarter maybe relative to the second quarter and how they've trended in the first part of the fourth quarter?

Andrew Cogan

Well. Hey, Greg. Good to hear from you. Listen, we saw a really nice sequential improvement from Q2 into Q3 in our overall order pattern. We look at the -- that [ph] data, I think over the last three, four, or five months, the industry is down around 32%, 33% on the workplace side. And we've done nicely better than that.

I think for us to process a little bit less of what's happening in the workplace part. But what's happening in all the other channels and the all the other ways people are working, in there, as you can see from our -- what we talked about. Today, we saw a really solid growth in our work from home business, in our e-commerce business, and in our residential businesses. And now today, that's 30% and growing of our mix, while we expect the workplace to continue to be challenge.

Now, as we talked about in the commentary we shared with our earnings release, we think you're probably looking at 30% to 40% decline in business demand over the 2021 period, bottoming somewhere in 2022 and then starting to turn up. But again, we're pleased to see our orders declining less than the industry at this point.

Greg Burns

Okay. And I guess that view around the -- in the press release around the BIFMA market shrinking 20% and kind of this view for the third is a 40% decline over the next few quarters at least. Has that shaped by any change in kind of conversations you’re having with your customers, what you're seeing or is it just recovery taking longer or maybe have things gotten incrementally worse over last few months or quarters?

Andrew Cogan

No, actually, things have gotten incrementally better particularly in terms of our mix of business. Again, I think we -- when we were talking in the last call, we were talking about maybe 20% shipment declines in the back half. And you can see we did better in the third quarter. So I think our view actually has improved. But I think in part it's improved because again the mix of our business is substantively different at this point than someone who would be 100% workplace-oriented. And we think it's important that as people start looking at the space, they start to differentiate where everyone is kind of positioned.

I think as we look at the industry, to me, this feels a lot like the 2001 to 2004 decline. I mean you look at subleased levels right now. They're above the dot-com levels. You look at the kind of absorption. It reminds me of those periods. You look at the kind of leasing activity which is much more renewals than new space-oriented. So I could easily see a market that's down. Again, the BIFMA stops tracking down 30% this year, maybe another 10% next year. And then you start to get some stabilization and improvement.

So, no, I don't think our view has changed at all. I mean our pipeline is not down as badly as the BIFMA data, number one. But what we are seeing is the incoming opportunities are -- the number of incoming opportunities are kind of consistent with that decline in BIFMA.

So I just think that's the reality, and the key for us is that the more people and the longer people are staying at home, that bodes really well for the pivot to work-from-home that we are really well positioned to take advantage of and to benefit not only from the e-commerce piece of it on the work-from-home piece but on the living-at-home piece. So, again, I think that's going to be what differentiates us through this cycle. But pure-play BIFMA we think is down 30% or 40% over the next two years.

Greg Burns

Okay. Great. Let's talk about, I guess, that e-commerce then a little bit. The -- very strong growth through this quarter. I know last quarter you talked about maybe some supply or inventory constraints. Did that affect you at all this quarter? Has that been all cleaned up? And I know it was restricting some of your investment around marketing dollars there because you didn't have the inventory to support the demand. So are we all caught up there, and are you ready to really step on the gas a little bit on that side of the business?

Andrew Cogan

Yes. We're all caught up there which is great. We'll be stepping up on the marketing side, particularly as you head into, like, Cyber Monday and Black Friday and all the holidays in November and December. So we're looking forward to that. We've expanded the offering, both on the Fully side of things, and they’re really well positioned, but we're also expanding into otherwise, one globally. We actually have a really nice and fast-growing work-from-home position in Europe. So it's not just a North American phenomenon.

And then on the second side, the whole Knoll plus Muuto work-from-home, which we really launched in the middle of July, that's really gaining momentum and we’re pleased with how that’s going. So it's not -- it's not just on a fully front, it's more multifaceted and increasingly global effort that we're really pleased with.

And I would just point out that that channel in general is about twice as profitable as the kind of traditional office channel. So you don't need a dollar-for-dollar transition to capture some good margin stuff. So again, you still be headwinds going through this year into next. But I think we’re encouraged that from our profitability mixed standpoint. Ultimately, that will be more helpful.

Greg Burns

Okay. And then, obviously 400 plus percent growth this quarter. Can you give us maybe a sense of your -- maybe that was a little bit of a catch-up from the last quarter, some of the supply constraints. But can you give us a sense of maybe the order patterns there or what kind of growth maybe you're still expecting from that channel over the next quarter or two?

Andrew Cogan

Yeah. Well, I mean, again, I think the important thing is today residential, which includes work from home and living at home, is about 30% of our sales. It was 20% a year ago. So I think you'll continue to see our mix move maybe more two-thirds, one third. I think you'll see 60/40. You'll see more evolution of that number one, then in terms of the growth rates. I would continue to expect to see that business double over the next couple of quarters. Then we’ll grow 400%. But I'd be happy with 100%, 150% growth as we continue to move forward there.

We're certainly seeing it in the traffic, in the conversion rates and all that kind of data. We're seeing an encouraging trend. And we have a lot more products, and again, marketing effort coming into that space in the fourth quarter, and I imagine will carry over into next year.

Greg Burns

I just had a question about the restructuring. You announced the $23 million of savings. How should we expect that to be kind of realized over the next couple of quarters, and is that a net number or do you plan on reinvesting some of that back into the business?

Andrew Cogan

Yeah. Hey, Greg. Thanks. So as we announced, we've got about $23 million of annualized savings. So we expect it to be generally spread over the course of the year fairly evenly. We have some actions ranging from head count reduction to some future actions with a few facility closures, etcetera. But that's generally a net number.

There might be some additional spend around marketing dollars and things like that. But generally speaking, it's a net number. And then against that, you've got a couple of things coming back next year in terms of incentives, a couple of things. In addition to that, we've got some onetime benefit this year from some of the government's programs that were going on. So those will return next year.

But generally speaking, we've taken out about $60 million out of the business going into 2021. And so there's a little bit coming back next year as I mentioned. The restructuring actions, it's about %50 million of total savings coming from that split about 50/50 between COGS and OpEx. But basically it's setting us up nicely going into next year to achieve bottom line results of higher single level margins and EBITDA -- adjusted EBITDA maybe lower double-digit.

Greg Burns

Okay. So with the restructuring that’s still keeps you I guess in line with that 20% to 25% to 30% range decremental margin kind of model and how it stand about still?

Andrew Cogan

Yeah, I think that's right. So as we finished this year, we're expecting still 25% to 30% deleveraging of EBITDA. But I think you're right, we're hoping to get some expansion next year. But still as we go into next year we’re expecting to get upper single digits of EBITDA where it double-digits.

Your next question comes from the line of Steven Ramsey from Thompson Research Group. Your line is now open.

Steven Ramsey

Hey, good evening. I guess to start on the more -- digging on the e-commerce. Can you maybe share, I mean, to make sure I understand for this quarter the resi versus workplace sales from e-commerce in Q3 and then thinking longer term as you move towards that $200 million of e-commerce sales. I guess is there a time frame on hitting the $200 million mark?

And as you get to that number, do you envision that having more resi content than workplace? And with that maybe you can dig in on the driver for better margins in that segment being residential versus workplace or any other factors that drive that.

Andrew Cogan

Sure. Let me try and start at that. So of the residential business, which again I said was about a third of our -- 30% of our sales in the quarter. About a third of that surge was e-commerce related. So that’s the kind of -- so two-thirds kind of bricks-and-mortar our KnollStudio, our HOLLY HUNT and KnollStudio had a quarter. Muuto had a quarter of growth so I'm pleased to see that Muuto is back to growth. Studio is back to growth. And that goes through multiple channels. It goes through dealers, residential dealers. It goes through e-tailors and retailers in North America and in Europe.

And then you have the kind of HOLLY HUNT business which we also saw as you moved through the quarter a nice growth. I mean, people clearly are spending more money on their homes. Everyone's kind of cooped up a little bit more so you see things you need to improve. We believe residential furnishings have really moved up the discretionary ladder in terms of people maybe aren't traveling as much, aren't going out as, aren’t spending much on entertainment.

And so they're spending more in their homes. So we're really a beneficiary of that whether it's Muuto, whether it's KnollStudio or whether it's HOLLY HUNT. And it was encouraging to see even the trends at HOLLY HUNT as we move through the quarter that business now as we enter the fourth get back on a path to growth again.

So I think that's encouraging. So that's two-thirds of the business. The other one-third is really more of the e-commerce work from home business. So again if you take those ratios you're thinking something in the $300 million, $400 million of our revenue is annually on a residential basis. And then you can say a third of that is e-commerce. And I do believe we can take that third and grow at 50% next year and 100% over the next two years.

I think we're benefiting both from when we look at our market projections we believe the work from home market will double in size. And believe it’s going to be a -- it’s not just a trend but it’s a more permanent feature of, as we’re talking about, kind of the ecosystem of how people will be working. You read all the stuff. I'm sure you're reading all the stuff we're reading.

It looks like 15%, 20%, 25% of folks are going to spend some time working at home. And I think people have enjoyed to some extent the flexibility that it offers them. And so we think that's -- whether it's learning from home, working from home, that will drive a sustainable growth in that part of the market. And we have both a digitally native and then a business were kind of from the ground up building.

So I think we're particularly well positioned with multiple channels and a broad range of products that we can really Omni-channel market and move through multiple channels, work in the office, then we can repurpose those to work from home. And I'll give you one example. One of our best-selling shares is our regenerations share and it's -- it's well-priced share. It does great in work in office, but it does great in work from home.

And now, we'll be introducing some more residential-oriented colors of those products. We've got a broad range of tops and things that we do on the workplace side. We can now offer those on the residential side. So I think we’re really nicely positioned to benefit kind of however this ultimately plays out. Did that give you…

Steven Ramsey

Well, that -- yeah, that that is helpful, certainly. And I guess to get more color there on the margin improvement being or the margins being better through e-com than traditional workplace, is that because of more ready content in that or are there other drivers that caused that margin improvement?

Andrew Cogan

Well, I think that crops of it is you’re selling one of this or one of that and you’re not discounting it like you’re selling a $5 million project. So, I think it's primarily in the pricing where you get the advantage. I mean, there's some disadvantages because the transportation is a little more expensive and things like that but overall it's just higher margin business and on the adjusted EBITDA line as Charles was talking about it's well above our targeted upper single or low double-digit EBITDA margins in that piece of the business.

Steven Ramsey

Great. Okay. That makes sense. On your discussions with customers on delays for spending for offices. Can you maybe share more on the tone of those conversations? Are they getting better or worse and is there any meaningful change from the second quarter in these conversations?

Andrew Cogan

Yeah. I mean, I think it's pretty obvious but I mean with the pandemic raging people are delaying their return to work. And I think ultimately it's going to take a vaccine, easier access to testing and then you'll see more people return to work. There's some good data that we look at in terms of various return to work barometers and things like that where people track.

And I think if you look at the top 10 cities right now at most 25%, 26% of folks have returned to work and when you look at it by geography the Chicago, I mean, the kind of the areas we that Chicago and San Francisco you see those are some of the worst areas. New York is below the 27% average. You've got a few areas maybe in Texas that are above it but in general I think until people start returning to work in mass, we won’t see meaningful improvement in the kind of industry run rate.

And I think that's -- we're hearing -- I mean we've got, I don't know, $70 million, $80 million of awarded business right now that's kind of on hold pending people return to work. And so our best guess now is that sometime in the back half of next year, you'll start to see an acceleration of folks returning to work. And we should see a nice bump from that.

But I think until then, it's going to be leaning into work from home. It's going to be driving the residential business just because we're all going to be at home and we're going be spending more money on our homes. And that's where I think the action is going to be for the next 12 months.

Steven Ramsey

Great. And then last one for me focusing more on specifically the government vertical since that’s a stronger vertical for you, guys. Can you talk about the performance in this market is diverging from general commercial office space?

Andrew Cogan

Yeah. I mean I think the federal government has been stronger but the state and local has been weaker. So I think they've kind of washed each other out in general. But, clearly, the combined government thing’s been stronger than the corporate piece. I also think we were maybe expecting a little more quickly on the corporate side, a focus on return to work enhancement.

So we've done a lot of work on screens and space position and new ways of laying things out. But even in that area where we've got all those products and we're really having active conversations with clients even in that area, I think their attitude is, well, we're not going to race to do that till we get some more confidence about when we can bring people back to work. And so, again, I think that's probably a few quarters out.

Andrew Cogan

Well, thank you all again for your continued interest in Knoll’s. Stay safe and go vote. Take care everybody. Goodbye.

