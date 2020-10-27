The amount of money given by funding partners is significant. If 9F stops working with them, the company may not be able to give loans.

I think that the upside potential is significant. Note that Wall Street analysts are expecting 9F to report revenue of more than $1 billion per year.

9F trades at less than 0.5x 2021 sales. Wall Street estimated that net income in 2021 would be close to $210 million. The market capitalization is less than $350 million.

With $521 million in cash and no financial debt, 9F Inc. (JFU) has a market capitalization of less than $350 million. The market believes that the company is going out of business because of lack of funding partners. In my opinion, buying shares right now is smart. If 9F Inc. finds a new partner, the share price may multiply by three or more. If they go for liquidation, I would not expect the share price to fall a lot. Heads I win, tails I don’t lose much.

Business Model And Operations

9F Inc. is a lending platform doing business in China. While the current market capitalization is quite small, according to Oliver Wyman, 9F was the largest online consumer finance platform in terms of loan balance in 2018:

Source: Company’s Website

We are talking about a company that had a market capitalization of more than $2 billion a few years ago, and has a market capitalization of less than $300 million. Well known investment banks like Credit Suisse (NYSE:CS) and China Investment Securities International took part in the IPO:

Source: IPO Underwriters

Let’s talk a bit about the range of financial products offered by 9F Inc. The company provides online wealth management products as well as loans and payment facilitation. The company’s most relevant activity is offering loans to young individuals in China. In December 2019, 75.8% of borrowers were 18 to 35 years old. Given the large number of millennials in China, in my view, the company’s market opportunity is very large:

Source: Populationpyramid

I can’t assess all of the company's loan products. However, let me mention that the largest amount of loans is 7% to 16% revolving loans. With interest rates close to zero in the US, I expect that investors in the United States would like the company’s business model:

Source: Annual Report

Balance Sheet

One ADS is equivalent to one share. As of December 31, 2019, there were 195.191 million ordinary shares outstanding in addition to $672 million in cash. In June 2020, the company had $521 million in cash. It means that 9F has $3.44 in cash per share, which is quite impressive. The company is trading at less than $3, so 9F is extremely undervalued. That’s not all. In December 2019, the company reported assets of $1.275 billion and liabilities of $366 million; a book value of $4.6. 9F Inc. appears to be trading at less than one half of its current book value per share. To sum up, the market appears to be expecting the liquidation of the company or something similar, which, in my view, is very unlikely. A list of assets is given below. Note that a well-known auditor like Deloitte signed the accounts:

Source: Annual Report And Audited By Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Certified Public Accountants LLP

Source: Press Release

Among the list of liabilities, I did not find financial debt, which I appreciate. The most relevant liabilities are accrued expenses and deferred revenue. I would not expect investors to be afraid of such types of liabilities:

Source: Annual Report And Audited By Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Certified Public Accountants LLP

Declining Sales

Loan facilitation services and other services decreased from 2017 to 2020. Shareholders may be very upset with the operating performance of 9F. From 2017 to 2019, total net revenue decreased by 34% amounting to $635 million. In addition, the company went from reporting positive net income to have losses of 309 million. I am not sure whether the credit market was complicated in 2018 and 2019, or the company did not know how to deliver loans. In any case, the results of the last three years are not beneficial.

Source: Annual Report And Audited By Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Certified Public Accountants LLP

Recent Figures For H2 2020 And Risks

In H1 2020, loan origination volume decreased by 90% as compared to that in H1 2019. The number of active borrowers also decreased by 84% as compared to that of H1 2019.

Source: Press Release

9F’s business activity was not only damaged by COVID-19. The government of China has recently limited the interest rate applicable to private loans. As a result, the number of potential clients of 9F drastically decreased. Investors need to read the following explanation given by the company in a recent communication:

In addition, the Company’s business growth and results of operation have been and are likely to continue to be adversely affected by the tightened regulatory environment in China, especially the newly promulgated Decisions of the Supreme People’s Court to Amend the Provisions on Several Issues concerning the Application of Law in the Trial of Private Lending Cases with respect to, among other things, the upper limit of interest rate applicable to private loans between individuals, entities or other organizations that are not licensed financial institutions. Any adjustments or modification to the cap on the annualized total borrowing costs of newly originated loans charged to borrowers as requested by the Decisions or other similar rules may subject the Company’s business and future growth to uncertainty. Source: Press Release

There is also another clear risk. The company noted two legal actions from two affiliates, which appear to be very serious. In 2020, the share price declined dramatically as a result of this information. Also, many law firms in the US commenced other lawsuits against 9F:

For the previously announced two legal actions between the Company’s affiliates and PICC Property and Casualty Company Limited Guangdong Branch (“PICC”), both actions still remain at the preliminary stage, and it is not possible at this stage to ascertain the outcome of either of the lawsuits. If the Company does not prevail in either of the lawsuits completely or in part, or fails to reach a favorable settlement with PICC, the Company’s results of operations, financial condition, liquidity and prospects may be materially and adversely affected. Source: Press Release

Source: Lawsuit

Let’s understand the importance of partners. As shown in the lines below, in 2019, the company had a total outstanding loan balance of $10.9 billion. Funding partners had funded $5 billion; close to 50% of the total amount of loans given:

As of December 31, 2017, 2018 and 2019, the total outstanding loan balance was RMB45.7 billion, RMB52.0 billion and RMB76.0 billion (US$10.9 billion). Source: Annual Report In 2017, 2018 and 2019, our institutional funding partners funded RMB109.6 million, RMB749.3 million and RMB34,901.7 million (US$5,013.3 million), respectively, in the loans we originated to our borrowers. Source: Annual Report

The amount of money given by partners is very significant. If the company stops working with them, 9F Inc. may not be able to give many loans. It will have to find other partners, which does not seem that easy. The company appears to have only two financing guarantee companies, which is quite risky. In addition, the company’s dispute with its partners increases the risk for 9F’s shareholders quite a bit.

Also, under our direct lending program, we currently cooperate with financing guarantee companies to provide guarantee protection to institutional funding partners, whereby two financing guarantee companies provided guarantee protection to approximately 96.7% of the total loan origination volume under our direct lending program for the first five months of 2020. Source: Annual Report

The Market Believes That The Company Is Close To Liquidation

As said, the company reports $521 million in cash, and does not report financial debt. The current market capitalization is equal to less than $400 million. Most analysts would accept that the company is trading close to liquidation value, which, I don’t believe, makes sense. That’s not all. In H1 2020, total sales were equal to $120 million. If we assume that the company reports sales of $240 million in 2020, 9F trades at 1.5-2x 2020 sales. Note that Wall Street analysts expect the company to deliver sales close to $1 billion or CNY7.3 billion in 2021. Using the 2021 estimate, 9F would be trading at less than 0.5x 2021 sales. Wall Street also estimated that net income in 2021 would be close to $210 million. With a market capitalization of $300-400, 9F trades close to 2x its net income. Most analysts would agree that this is an extremely low valuation.

Source: Market Screener

9F Inc. is trading close to its liquidation value. The company still delivers loans, and analysts are expecting the years 2020 and 2021 to be better than 2019. Besides, the company has a massive amount of cash. If 9F decides to stop its operating activities, it will have a significant amount of cash to give to the shareholders. In my view, a long position in the company is ideal. If 9F goes out of business, shareholders will get the cash, and they will not lose a lot. If 9F can find other funding partners or the current funding partner stops the litigation, the share price would go up. Using analysts’ 2021 sales expectations of $1 billion, in my opinion, the company could trade at 1x-1.5x sales if new partners show up. With 195 million shares outstanding, at 1x-2x sales, the share price would be $5-7.

Conclusion

9F Inc. appears to have a significant amount of cash, and no financial debt. In my opinion, the market believes that the company is about to stop its operations because of the lack of understanding with its funding partners. The downside potential in the stock price is quite limited because the company reports a significant amount of cash. On the contrary, the upside potential is large. Wall Street analysts are expecting 9F to deliver sales of more than $1 billion in one-year period. If that’s true, the share price would most likely increase to more than $5.

