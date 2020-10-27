Trxade Group, Inc. (MEDS) CEO Suren Ajjarapu On Q3 2020 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Trxade Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDS) Q3 2020 Earnings Conference Call October 26, 2020 5:00 PM ET

Thank you, Howard. Before we walk through our financial and operational results for the quarter, for those of you who are new to the Company, I'd like to walk you through who we are, how we are revolutionizing the way independent pharmacies procure drugs.

Prior to the launch of our company, obtaining drug cohorts as an independent pharmacy was an extremely laborious and time-inefficient process with no insight or transparency into a fair market price or what others are paying for the same drug. Traditional wholesalers would provide unfavorable payment terms, slow delivery, create a difficult conundrum for the opportunity for approximately 22,000 independent pharmacies nationwide. We identified this market inefficiency as well as the incredible potential in these independent pharmacies, which together maintained approximately $78 billion in annual purchasing power and proceeded to launch Trxade. We designed, own and operate a business-to-business web-based market platform bringing together the nation's independent pharmacies with accredited national pharmaceutical suppliers to provide a uniquely efficient and transparent buying and selling process. Our platform lets independents pharmacies know that they are receiving a fair price from competing suppliers on fair payment terms and often with next-day delivery.

We believe this radical price transparency and economy of scale and competition amongst supplier's leads up to a 10% reduction in pharmacies total annual drug purchase costs, with a drug level savings of up to 90% on certain pharmaceutical products. Our platform saves pharmacists from having to manually compare prices across distributors, saving hundreds of hours of unnecessary labor annually, and eliminating negative reimbursement or fulfilling a prescription at a loss.

Our revenue model is simple; we charge a 3% to 4% transaction fee based on the value of a drug purchases transacted on our platform, similar to a PayPal or Visa-like model. To date, we have seen incredible success in garnering attention from independent pharmacies nationwide validating our business model. We currently have around 11,800 pharmacies on our platform, representing over 50% market penetration into the 22,000 independent pharmacies nationwide. Our growth drivers for the Trxade platform are two-fold: one, increasing the average purchases per pharmacy so that pharmacies transact an increasingly high percentage of their total drug purchases through the Trxade platform; second, continuing to expand our market penetration, adding new independent pharmacies to our network.

Now, proceeding to our third quarter 2020 financial and operational results; we continue to see strong revenue and net income growth compared to the same quarter in 2019, while returning to profitability and continuing to grow average spend from pharmacies on our proprietary platform. We continue to expand our affiliated services offering during Q3 with our telemedicine subsidiary, Bonum Health, launching Bonum+, a B2B platform that bundles telehealth, a COVID-19 assessment tool, and a personal protective equipment purchasing tool through a secure mobile dashboard for corporate clients. We're excited about this platform as it resolves a fundamental trust problem and impacts product safety, security policies to more effectively combat COVID-19 in the workplace.

Bonum also announced a prescription savings partnership with SingleCare, a free prescription savings service. This partnership enhances Bonum's enterprise telehealth solutions with prescription discounts offered to national, regional or local pharmacies to promote the benefit to uninsured patients and underserved communities.

On the capital markets front, we were proactive throughout the third quarter attending three investor conferences; the LD 500 Virtual Conference, the 2020 Colliers Institutional Investor Conference, and H.C. Wainwright 22nd Annual Global Investment Conference, all with the goal of enhancing broader investment -- investor awareness of our growing company.

I'd like to now turn the call over to our Chief Financial Officer, Howard Doss, to walk through some key financial highlights from the third quarter of 2020.

Thank you, Suren. Revenues for the third quarter of 2020 increased 174% to $6.3 million compared to revenue of $2.3 million in the same quarter last year. The increase in revenue was primarily due to strong personal protective equipment sales in the third quarter driven by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Gross profit in the third quarter of 2020 increased 47% to $1.9 million or 30.5% of revenue compared to a gross profit of $1.3 million or 56.7% of revenues in the same quarter last year. The increase in gross profit was primarily attributable to high-volume lower-margin sales of personal protective equipment, also known as PPE, in our Integra Pharma unit. The percentage of gross profit will continue to be determined by the mix of PPE and Trxade platform sales.

Operating expenses for the third quarter of 2020 were $1.8 million compared to $1.1 million in the same quarter last year. This increase is primarily due to non-cash stock-based compensation expenses, IT expenditures and marketing expenses. Net income in the third quarter of 2020 was $0.14 million or $0.02 per basic and diluted share outstanding compared to net income of $0.3 million [ph] or $0.00 per basic and diluted share outstanding in the same quarter last year. Adjusted EBITDA or a non-GAAP financial measure, increased 150% to $670,000 compared to $270,000 in the same quarter last year.

Looking at the balance sheet, cash and cash equivalents were $6.6 million as of September 30, 2020 compared with $4.1 million as of June 30, 2020. The increase in cash was due to a decrease in accounts receivable and inventory at the end of the current quarter compared to the last quarter. We do not currently foresee a need for further capital to support our business.

Overall, I'm pleased with our strong year-over-year revenue growth and increased profitability in the third quarter as personal productive equipment sales and core platform growth over the same period in 2019 continue to be key drivers of our business. As a Founder of Trxade, I firmly believe that we are well positioned to continue to create a sustainable value for our stockholders. I look forward to continuing operational execution in the fourth quarter and well into 2021 and beyond.

Yes. Good evening, guys. I was hoping perhaps you could give us a little more information about the breakdown of the revenue between the PP and Trxade pharmacy-related revenues. And could you tell us if there was any revenue related to your telehealth initiative as well?

Suren Ajjarapu

Howard Doss

Brooks O'Neil

Howard Doss

Brooks O'Neil

Suren Ajjarapu

Howard, if you want to add anything, please go ahead.

No. I think that's right, Suren. Brooks, the gross margin percentage is really going to be driven by the -- how PPE sales are as a percentage to the platform revenue. Because that's -- I mean, that's really what's going to drive it. So, if we're fortunate enough to have a good PPE sales going forward, then you'll get the compression on a gross profit revenue margin; if you don't, the net margin is going to be larger.

Sure. But those PPE sales are profitable, aren't they?

Absolutely.

Yes, that's great. Okay. And then, I'm just curious; I think I saw you file $100 million shelf [ph] tonight after the close and I appreciate your comment about that needing additional capital. Are you just doing that kind of bottom general prudent corporate governance or how do you think about it?

Not tonight, Brooks. It's been filed in the last quarter. So definitely, as I mentioned earlier, the shelf has been placed but the 3-year shelf as you're aware. For our operations, we don't need cash but it needs strategic opportunities that will come into play, and we definitely would like to raise the capital and that's where the shelves come into play.

Okay, I'm sorry. Thank you very much for that clarification, and all that makes sense. Thanks for taking my question.

Thank you.

Gene Mannheimer

Suren Ajjarapu

Gene Mannheimer

Howard Doss

Gene Mannheimer

Suren Ajjarapu

Gene Mannheimer

Suren Ajjarapu

Howard Doss

Gene Mannheimer

Suren Ajjarapu

Gene Mannheimer

Suren Ajjarapu

Gene Mannheimer

Suren Ajjarapu

Howard Halpern

Suren Ajjarapu

Howard Halpern

Suren Ajjarapu

Howard Halpern

Suren Ajjarapu

Howard Halpern

Suren Ajjarapu

Howard Halpern

Suren Ajjarapu

Howard Doss

Howard Halpern

Suren Ajjarapu

Carlo Corzine

Suren Ajjarapu

Carlo Corzine

Suren Ajjarapu

Carlo Corzine

Suren Ajjarapu

Carlo Corzine

Suren Ajjarapu

Carlo Corzine

Suren Ajjarapu

Thank you, operator. I'd like to thank you all of you for joining our call or webcast. If we were unable to answer any of your questions, please reach out to our IR firm, MZ Group; we'll be more than happy to assist. Thank you again for joining us today. We look forward to continuing to update you on our ongoing progress and growth. Remember that the replay of this call and webcast will be available for the next 30 days on the Company's website under the NASDAQ: MEDS link; and that more information regarding the financial information disclosed on this call and webcast, including a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial information, can be found in our press releases, which we filed after the close of the market today. Thank you all.

