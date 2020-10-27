There are no anti-trust issues, in my opinion, so the current $5/share discount in Maxim stock price doesn't appear rational.

Over the past year, Maxim Integrated Products (MXIM) is up ~25%. That handily beats the S&P 500 but significantly lags the iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (SOXX) by over 20%. The pending merger with Analog Devices (ADI), which has been approved by the shareholders of both companies, has likely put a damper on the ADI's YTD returns as the market positions itself for ADI to digest the acquisition. This could prove to be an opportunity for investors going forward. Note, ADI is up only 12% this year:

Data by YCharts

Acquisition Terms

Analog Devices announced the merger back in July. It's an all-stock transaction with an estimated value of ~$17 billion whereby Maxim stockholders will receive 0.630 of a share of ADI common stock for each share of Maxim common stock they hold. As I write this, the current share prices are:

ADI: $124.04 -$0.71 (-0.57%)

MXIM: $73.02 -$0.53 (-0.72%)

As a result, MXIM is trading ~$5/share lower than the 0.63x factor and ADI's current share price would infer ($78.15).

Since this is an all-stock transaction (no debt needed - Maxim has no -long-term debt) and the merger has been approved by the shareholders of both companies, it looks like a done deal to me, unless a regulatory roadblock were to emerge. Considering the analog semiconductor market is fairly fragmented, and the combination would make the second-largest analog company (Texas Instruments (TXN) being #1), there are no elevated anti-trust concerns. That said, rising geopolitical tensions and more scrutiny on any tech-related combinations could make it more difficult - and take more time - for this deal to close. Current expectations are for the deal to be completed in the summer of 2021.

From a strategic standpoint, this deal makes absolute sense. The combination of the two companies will build an analog, DSP, and power management design house with more than 10,000 engineers and second-to-non leading-edge analog technology that will be able to address a large variety of end-markets: industrial, communications, digital healthcare, and automotive.

ADI expects the deal to be accretive after 18 months and for $270 million in ultimate annual cost synergies (slide 4 of merger presentation).

Earnings

In Q3, ADI delivered revenue of $1.46 billion - up 11% sequentially but down slightly yoy. The company generated earnings of $0.97/share and free cash flow $536 million during the quarter and easily covered the $0.62/share quarterly dividend.

For Maxim, its Q4 EPS report (calendar Q2) notched revenue of $545 million - down slightly both sequentially and on a yoy basis - and earnings of $0.77/share, which also easily covered the $0.48/share quarterly dividend.

The point is, both companies are highly profitable, have excellent margins, and the combination will generate significant free cash flow and have a lower net leverage ratio than ADI had going into the deal (1.2x) because Maxim has no long-term debt:

(Source: ADI Merger Presentation)

Going Forward

Over the past twelve months, both companies have generated significant free cash flow:

ADI: $1.8 billion in TTM FCF

MXIM: $734 million in TTM FCF

At the end of the most recent quarterly report, ADI had 372,003,000 fully diluted shares outstanding and MXIM had 268,777,000 fully diluted shares outstanding. Using the 0.63x factor, ADI will issue an estimated 169,329,510 shares to close the deal with MXIM shareholders, bringing ADI's total fully diluted shares outstanding to an estimated count of 541,332,510.

The combined TTM FCF results from both companies equates to $2.534 billion. In consideration of the estimated share count as of the close of the deal, that works out to an estimated $4.68/share of annualized FCF, which compares very favorably to ADI's current $0.62/share dividend ($2.48/share on an annualized basis). As a result, the potential for significant dividend growth and share buybacks moving forward is excellent, in my opinion. And note, the TTM FCF analysis is rather bullish, even though both companies have been negatively affected by the pandemic over the past couple of quarters. For example, MXIM's automotive chip sales fell 22% yoy in the most recent quarter due to auto manufacturing shutdowns.

Note, if the cost synergy target of $275 million turns out to be accurate, that is another $0.50/share in savings using the post-merger estimated share count.

Risks

Risks going forward for both companies (combined or stand-alone) include the cyclical nature of the semiconductor market, combined with the ongoing effects of the global pandemic on the world economy and the markets in which both ADI and MXIM operate. In addition, MXIM has been transitioning from a business model that has in the past been heavily exposed to orders from Samsung (SSNLF). As a result, consumer sales were down ~30% yoy - partially due to the fact that Samsung is dual-sourcing analog chips for its high-end smartphones. In the long run, that may not be such a bad development in that the consumer segment is getting to be a smaller piece of MXIM's pie and consumer margins are, in general, lower than MXIM's other business segments:

(Source: Q4 Presentation)

Going forward, both companies need to work on growing revenue. While it is understandable that recent sequential results have been negatively affected by the global pandemic, yoy revenue growth was anemic or lower. Larger peers like Texas Instruments (TXN) and NXP Semiconductors (NXPI) are strong competitors in many of ADI/MXIM's markets.

On a valuation level, the chart below compares ADI and Maxim with peers Texas Instruments and NXP Semiconductors:

P/E Fwd P/E ADI 41.4 26.0 Maxim 30.2 30.1 Texas Instruments 28.3 27.0 NXP Semi N/A 24.5

(Source: P/Es from Yahoo Finance, Fwd P/Es from Seeking Alpha)

Based on the forward P/Es, ADI appears to be valued in line with peers.

Summary and Conclusion

I like the ADI/Maxim combination. Going forward, the combined companies will have excellent exposure multiple large addressable markets today, and they are markets that are vibrant and growing rapidly:

(Source: ADI Merger Presentation)

As noted earlier, I estimate the combined companies will generate ~$4.68/share of annualized FCF. That compares very favorably to ADI's current $2.48/share annual dividend. As a result, the ~$5/share discount in MXIM's stock price (based on ADI's offer and current stock price) looks somewhat irrational unless investors believe the deal will get shot down based on an external geopolitical event (i.e., foreign country disapproval). However, in that case, you would be left holding Maxim stock as a standalone company, and that may not be such a bad place to be.

Maxim will announce Q1FY21 results next Tuesday (October 27).

