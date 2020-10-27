Valero Energy continues to be a long-term investment, despite the recent drop in stock price.

Valero Energy's revenue for the third quarter was $15.809 billion. The company came out with a quarterly loss of $1.14 per share.

Investment Thesis

San Antonio-based Valero Energy Corp. (NYSE: VLO) released its third-quarter results on October 22, 2020. The company posted a loss this quarter but not as severe as the market was expecting.

Renewable diesel sales volumes and lower corn prices in the Ethanol segment helped. Diesel, gasoline, and jet fuel demand was higher and suggested a possible demand recovery. However, with the pandemic's second wave in progress now, a sustainable recovery may be pushed to H1 2021 at the earliest. Overall, lower refinery throughput volumes and ethanol production were to blame for the loss.

Notably, operating loss at the Refining segment was $629 million compared to a profit of $1,087 million in the same quarter last year. The chart below is indicating three quarters of operating income.

A look at the one-year chart places Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) slightly ahead of the group, but all of them underperformed the VanEck Vectors Oil Refiners ETF (NYSEARCA:CRAK) by a large margin. Valero Energy seems the most affected right now.

The margin comparison per barrel of throughput and ethanol from the third quarter of 2020 compared to the same quarter a year ago is shown below.

The refining margin per barrel of throughput decreased to $4.10 from the year-ago level of $10.00, while the ethanol margin increased from $0.27 to $0.47.

The investment thesis is straightforward when it comes to a large refiner. Valero Energy continues to be a long-term investment, despite the recent drop in stock price.

The company is now paying 9.34% in dividend yield, and despite a bearish short-term outlook, the company's long-term forecast is still positive.

However, the recent economic slowdown has shown that you cannot stay idle as an investor, even if you intend to keep your investment for many years. Thus, it is crucial to trade short term the stock using at least 30-40% of your entire position. Trading includes options as well.

By doing so, you will protect your investment from sudden significant drops and get a bonus by using the monthly fluctuation.

Joseph Gorder, the CEO, said in the conference call:

The third quarter was another challenging period in which refining margins continue to be pressured by pandemic imposed restrictions on global economies. These restrictions have limited individual movement and in-person activities across the globe, resulting in lower demand for finished refinery products. This in turn, has created less incentive to produce crude oil and has led to narrower crude oil discounts compared to last year.

Selected Financials: The Raw Numbers (Third Quarter of 2020)

Valero Energy 2Q'19 3Q'19 4Q'19 1Q'20 2Q'20 3Q'20 Total Revenues in $ Billion 28.93 27.25 27.88 22.10 10.40 15.81 Net Income in $ Million 612 609 1,060 -1,851 1,253 -464 EBITDA $ Million 1,486 1,482 2,346 -1,663 2,394 -561 EPS diluted in $/share 1.47 1.48 2.58 -4.53 3.07 -1.14 Operating cash flow in $ Million 1,517 1,429 1,708 -49 736 165 CapEx in $ Million 510 305 445 468 440 407 Free Cash Flow in $ Million 1,007 1,124 1,263 -517 296 -242 Total Cash $ Billion 2.033 2.137 2.583 1.515 2,319 4,047 Total L.T. Debt in $ Billion 9.490 9.572 9.672 11.460 12.68 15.21 Dividend per share in $ 0.90 0.90 0.98 0.98 0.98 0.98 Shares Outstanding (Diluted) in Million 417 413 410 408 407 407 Oil, N.G. & Ethanol Production 2Q'19 3Q'19 4Q'19 1Q'20 2Q'20 3Q'20 Throughput volume in K Bop/d 2,968 2,954 3,018 2,824 2,321 2,526 Ethanol in K gallon p/d 4,533 4,006 4,321 4,103 2,316 3,800 Brent price ($/b) 68.33 62.08 62.49 50.90 33.22 43.38 WTI price ($/b) 59.80 56.44 56.98 45.98 27.80 40.91 Natural gas price ($/MM Btu) 2.46 2.28 2.26 1.82 1.65 1.99

Source: VLO PR

Revenues, Earnings Details, Free Cash Flow, Throughput Volume, Ethanol Production, and Margins

1 - Revenues were $15.81 Billion in 3Q'20

Valero Energy's revenue for the third quarter was $15.809 billion. The company came out with a quarterly loss of $1.14 per share compared to a profit of $1.48 per share a year ago. However, the adjusted net income was $472 million, or $1.16 per share. Earnings slightly beat analysts' expectations this quarter.

The refining segment reported an operating loss of $629 million compared to $1,087 million in the year-ago quarter.

The ethanol segment generated an operating income of $22 million, increasing from a loss of $43 million in the third quarter of 2019.

The VLP segment, the Ex-Valero Energy Partners, VLP, acquired by Valero Energy, reported $184 million in operating cash flow for the third quarter of 2020 compared to $65 million for the third quarter 2019.

Operating cash flow in 3Q'20 was a gain of $165 million, down from a profit of $1,429 million in the same quarter last year.

As we look ahead, we expect to see improvement in margins, as product inventories approach the normal five year range. U.S. gasoline inventory is already in the middle of the five-year range. And although distillate inventory is higher than the five-year range, it's been trending downwards in recent weeks. Diesel demand should continue to improve, supported by winter heating oil demand and harvest season.

2 - Free cash flow in 3Q'20 was a loss estimated at $242 million

Note: The generic free cash flow is the cash from operating activities minus CapEx.

VLO had a free cash flow of $693 million yearly ("ttm"). Free cash flow for the third quarter was a loss of $242 million.

Note: The Board of Directors of Valero Energy Corp. has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.98 per share this quarter again.

However, looking at the yearly free cash flow, it is clear that the company cannot maintain such a high dividend yield for long. The cash cost of the dividend is now $1,595 million, much higher than the free cash flow generated. Based on the FCF ("ttm"), VLO should cut the dividend by about 50%. If not, the company will be forced to increase its debt.

3 - Net debt is $11.17 billion as of September 30, 2020

The net debt-to-EBITDA ("TTM") stands at 4.4x, which is quite high. Valero's debt-to-capitalization was 36%. At the end of the third quarter, the company had cash and cash equivalents of $4.047 billion.

The debt to capitalization ratio, net of cash and cash equivalents, was 36 percent as of September 30, 2020.

At the end of September, Valero Energy had untapped $5.8 billion of available liquidity, excluding cash.

Note: On September 8, 2020, Valero issued $2.5 billion of Senior Notes for general corporate purposes in the third quarter. The rapid increase in net debt is a concern from a long-term investor's perspective.

On September 8, 2020, Moody's said:

Valero retains significant financial flexibility to repay debt raised in 2020 when its operating cash flows start to recover. The company also benefits from a large and diversified asset base and has significant alternative sources of liquidity for debt repayment. Valero's credit profile is further supported by its large operating scale, high process complexity and significant refined product export opportunities that allow optionality in feedstocks and product slates, as well as access to a wide selection of markets, and will support recovery in profitability in 2021.

4 - Throughput and ethanol production in 3Q'20

The third quarter's refinery throughput capacity utilization was 80% (from 74% the preceding quarter) with refining cash OpEx of $4.26 per barrel, which was $0.21 higher than the same quarter a year ago due to the effect of lower throughput rates. Also, Valero increased ethanol plant production from 49% to 81% of capacity.

During the quarter, refining throughput volumes were 2.526 million barrels per day. See the quarterly details below.

You can find below the historical chart comparison (Price: Brent and WTI).

2020-2021 Operational Guidance

CapEx for 2020 and the next year to be $2 billion per year, a slight reduction from the $2.1 billion indicated earlier this year.

About 60% of this total CapEx is allocating to sustaining purposes, while 40% will be employed for growth projects. The company said, "Approximately 40 percent of Valero’s 2020 and 2021 growth capital is allocated to expanding the renewable diesel business."

For instance, the St. Charles Alkylation Unit is expected to be completed in the fourth quarter. The Diamond Pipeline expansion and the Pembroke Cogen project will be operational next year. Finally, the Port Arthur Coker project will be completed in 2023. Homer Bhullar said in the conference call:

For modeling, our fourth quarter operations, we expect refining throughput volumes to fall within the following ranges. U.S. Gulf Coast, at 1.41 million to 1.46 million barrels per day, U.S. Mid-Continent at 385,000 barrels to 405,000 barrels per day; U.S. West Coast at 230,000 barrels to 250,000 barrels per day. And North Atlantic at 400,000 barrels to 420,000 barrels per day.

Conclusion And Technical analysis

No doubt, Valero Energy and the entire refining industry have been hit hard since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. There is no way around it. The company's primary business is to process crude oil to produce gasoline and other products. With dismal gasoline and distillate demand, this business is struggling with low throughput rates and low margins.

By the way, Valero Energy is not only active in the US market. For instance, Valero is now one of the largest private fuel importers in Mexico.

However, these dark days' silver lining is that Valero can adapt and eventually thrive again. When we look at the renewable diesel unit, for example - a joint venture with Diamond Green Diesel - we can see that the future could still hold great promise for those willing to adapt.

US engineering conglomerate Honeywell announced on 30 September that Diamond Green Diesel will expand its annual production capacity of renewable diesel using its Ecofining process technology to meet growing demand for renewable fuels in North America and Europe.

Renewable diesel sales volumes averaged 870K gallons a day in the third quarter of 2020, up over 36% from the same quarter a year ago. Furthermore, Valero has allocated 40% of the growth project's CapEx in 2020 and 2021 for renewable diesel, increasing the envelope from an initial 30%. For more information, you can read this excellent Barron's article.

CEO Joseph Gorder said in the conference call:

Our low-carbon renewable diesel business remains resilient, with another quarter of solid performance, realizing a margin of $2.72 per gallon and setting a record for sales volumes.

My only concern right now is the dividend payment. I think Valero Energy will have to cut the quarterly dividend by about 30% starting next year unless the economy recovers quickly early next year, which is not likely.

Technical analysis (short term)

VLO trading pattern is called a descending triangle. It is characterized by horizontal support at $39-40 and descending resistance at $41-42.

A descending triangle pattern can be either bullish or bearish, depending on the circumstances. The pattern is bullish if it is a reversal pattern, and I believe it may be the case here.

The short-term trading strategy is to take some profit off just below $42 and wait to see if the resistance can be crossed. Conversely, adding below $39.50 is a great opportunity.

