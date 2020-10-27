Verona Pharma provides update for Phase 2b COPD trial

Verona Pharma Plc (VRNA) provided update for its Phase 2b clinical trial with nebulized ensifentrine in chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. The company had reported initial analysis earlier this year in January. The data had shown that the addition of ensifentrine to tiotropium led to substantial improvement in quality of life.

The trial involved symptomatic COPD patients observed over a period of 4 weeks. There was statistically significant improvement in both activity and impact subscales. The responder analysis of the proportion of patients achieving a clinically important difference in quality of life demonstrated responses in favor of the drug candidate. These differences were the most prominent in COPD patients who were not reversible to albuterol.

The company also carried out an analysis of inspiratory capacity over a period of 4 weeks. The evaluation showed a clinically meaningful and statistically significant improvement in inspiratory capacity. The improvements in IC were found to be correlated with improvement in dyspnea. The data suggests that the drug candidate is able to improve symptoms as well as quality of life using a physiological mechanism.

The earlier data for Phase 2b study showed that ensifentrine was able to meet the primary endpoint for the trial at all doses. The study had evaluated the drug candidate at 0.375 mg, 0.75 mg, 1.5 mg and 3.0 mg doses. Jan-Anders Karlsson, PhD, CEO of Verona Pharma, had said, “We are delighted with these results in symptomatic COPD patients already on steady-state maintenance treatment with a long-acting LAMA bronchodilator. These data bring clarity to planning the design, including dose selection, endpoints and background therapy, of our Phase 3 program.”

The Phase 2b study is a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled dose-ranging study. The trial aims to assess the safety and efficacy of nebulized ensifentrine as an add-on to inhaled tiotropium. Patients were administered nebulized ensifentrine at 4 dose levels or placebo twice daily for 4 weeks. The primary endpoint of the trial was improvement in lung function with ensifentrine after 4 weeks of treatment. The change was measured using peak FEV 1 . Other endpoints included quality of life outcomes, measurements of symptoms related to COPD and other lung function metrics.

Verona Pharma is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is mainly invested in developing therapies for treating respiratory diseases. Its lead drug candidate, ensifentrine, has the potential to become the first FDA-approved therapy for the treatment of respiratory diseases that combines bronchodilator and anti-inflammatory activities in one compound. The asset also has the potential for treating other conditions, such as cystic fibrosis, asthma and other respiratory diseases.

Analysis: Verona targets the COPD and asthma market estimated to be worth ~$50 billion by 2022. The additional target market is cystic fibrosis that was worth ~$5 billion in 2019. The company has a market capitalization of ~$284 million, with the stock price currently at $6.11, near the 52-week low in a range of $2.01-15.71. Major shareholders are PE/VC firms with over 41% shares, followed by the public, institutions, corporates and hedge funds holding ~22%, ~19%, ~11% and ~6% respectively; insiders hold less than 1% shares. Five Wall Street analysts are very bullish with a price target of $18.80. The company's cash burn in fiscal 2019 and the TTM has been $54.4 million and $50.5 million, respectively, whereas cash balance is $22.40 million, with a debt of $1.63 million.

Investment Thesis: The company is set to announce interim quarterly results on October 29, likely to provide a positive push to the stock price. Verona currently has robust liquidity position with a recent $200 million infusion.

Akebia announces positive data for Vadadustat in the treatment of anemia

Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (AKBA) presented data from its PRO2TECT global Phase 3 program. The trial assessed the efficacy and safety of vadadustat versus darbepoetin alfa for the treatment of anemia due to chronic kidney disease in adult patients not on dialysis. The drug candidate met the primary and key secondary efficacy endpoints in each of the two studies in the program. However, it failed to achieve the primary safety outcome.

The data showed the non-inferiority of vadadustat to darbepoetin alfa. The assessment was done through a mean change in Hb between baseline and the primary evaluation period of weeks 24-36 and secondary evaluation period of weeks 40-52. John P. Butler of Akebia said, “Upon submission of our NDA for vadadustat, we expect that the potential approval of vadadustat as a treatment for patients not on dialysis will be a review issue for the FDA.”

Vadadustat did not meet the primary safety endpoint of the PRO2TECT program. The endpoint concerned the non-inferiority of vadadustat versus darbepoetin alfa in time to first occurrence of major adverse cardiovascular events. However, for the primary and key secondary efficacy endpoints, non-inferiority was attained, as the lower bound of the 95% confidence interval for the between-group difference of the mean Hb change did not drop below the pre-specified non-inferiority margin.

Akebia intends to submit a New Drug Application with the FDA for the drug candidate for treating anemia due to CKD in adult dialysis-dependent and non-dialysis dependent patients in 2021. The company is also working towards submitting a Marketing Authorization Application with the European Medicines Agency next year.

Analysis: Akebia's vadadustat is one of the four major players set to share the renal anemia market that was worth ~$4.115 billion in 2017, estimated to grow at a Y-o-Y average rate of 7.5%. The company's market capitalization is ~$455 million, having dropped over 70% on 9/3/2020 following a report of safety failure in phase 3 trials. Presently, the stock is priced $3.18, near its 52-week low in a range of $2.34-13.71. Over 22 million shorted shares are to be covered in 3 days. Major shareholding is of institutions at ~77%, with the public holding ~22% and insiders ~1%. Eight Wall Street analysts are bullish on Akebia with an average score of 3.87/5 and a price target of $6.86. The company had cash burn of $235.3 million, $238.4 million and revenue cost of $308.5 million, $287.9 million in fiscal 2019 and TTM, respectively. Akebia has a cash balance of $295.35 million, while its debt burden is $106.41 million. It had revenue of $335 million in fiscal 2019, and revenue estimates for 2020 and 2021 are ~$324 million and ~$276 million, respectively.

Investment Thesis: Akebia stock is currently trading at deep discount after its recent vadadustat debacle. However, the latest news is expected to bring the company back on track, making it a solid candidate for long-term investment.

Dicerna reports positive interim data for Nedosiran in primary hyperoxaluria

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DRNA) announced positive interim data from its ongoing PHYOX™3 open-label trial. The study aims to assess Nedosiran for treating all three known types of primary hyperoxaluria (PH): PH1, PH2 and PH3.

The data showed that all 13 patients on Nedosiran achieved normal or near-normal urinary oxalate (Uox) excretions at one or more time points. All of these patients had previously completed the PHYOX1 Phase 1 trial and had reached Day 180 in the ongoing PHYOX3 trial. Shreeram Aradhye of Dicerna said, “We are encouraged by this latest interim analysis from our ongoing PHYOX3 trial showing that all PH1 and PH2 participants receiving nedosiran for six months reached the desired ranges of normal or near-normal urinary oxalate excretions.”

The data also showed that 62 percent of all participants showed normalized Uox excretions on at least three consecutive visits. This data fulfilled normalized Uox excretions on at least three consecutive visits. Nedosiran was found to be generally well-tolerated. The ongoing study did not identify any serious safety concerns.

The PHYOX3 trial is open to participants six years of age or older with PH1 or PH2 who have participated in any previous PHYOX clinical development program trial. The trial’s primary endpoint assesses annual rate of decline in estimated glomerular filtration rate and the drug candidate’s ability to preserve remaining kidney function.

Analysis: Dicerna estimates nedosiran global sales over $500 million. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion at a price of $19.39, which is slightly below midpoint of the 52-week range of $11.75-27.68. Major shareholders are institutions with nearly 70% shares, followed by hedge funds, corporations, the public and PE/VC firms holding ~9%, ~7%, ~7% and ~5% respectively. Insiders hold less than 1% shares. There is a short interest of 4.75 million shares to be covered in 8 days. Nine Wall Street analysts are very bullish and 2 are bullish, with an average score of 4.81/5 and a price target of $34.78. Dicerna has a debt of $22.63 million and cash balance of $669.21 million, with revenue estimates of ~$203 million and ~$208 million for 2020 and 2021 respectively. Cash burn and revenue cost in the TTM were $60.8 million and $161.5 million, respectively.

Investment Thesis: Dicerna has solid potential ahead, however, its stock has failed to make any decisive move in the recent past. The company also posted less-than-stellar quarterly results, which may be a cause of concern for potential investors.

